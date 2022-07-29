ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The big new climate bill's most important provisions

By Andrew Freedman
Axios
Axios
 2 days ago
www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Sinema indicates she may want to change Schumer-Manchin deal

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) had a message for her Democratic colleagues before she flew home to Arizona for the weekend: She's preserving her options. Why it matters: Sinema has leverage and she knows it. Any potential modification to the Democrat's climate and deficit reduction package — like knocking out the $14 billion provision on carried interest — could cause the fragile deal to collapse.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Verge

Joe Biden’s new plan: solar power for everyone, not just the rich

The Biden administration has new plans to get lower-income households hooked up to solar energy. The White House announced two new programs today aimed at expanding access to “community solar” projects among subsidized housing residents and households that receive federal assistance to pay their utility bills. It also launched a new rewards program for existing community solar projects.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Grist

Biden’s under-the-radar executive moves would make solar cheaper for low-income renters

With his landmark climate bill seemingly dead in the Senate, President Joe Biden had been facing mounting pressure to find ways to take climate action that didn’t rely on Congress. It looked like one holdout Democrat, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, stood in the way of passing any version of Build Back Better, insisting just two weeks ago that he would refuse to support any spending to take on climate change.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Family Handyman

Why Are Cities Banning Natural Gas in New Construction?

Living in a cold climate, I love the coziness of my natural gas furnace. I also adore cooking on a range with gas burners. Nothing warms a fresh tortilla like an open flame. But burning natural gas is not so great for our health or the health of our planet. Inside our homes, our gas stoves, water heaters and furnaces give off dangerous levels of particulates and other air pollutants. Across our country, those fossil-fuel-powered systems and appliances emit nearly 15 percent of all greenhouse gases.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Energy Resources#Green Energy#Energy Industry#Climate Change#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Whitehouse#Senate
Axios

First look: New House bill aims to boost U.S. government expertise on China

A bipartisan House bill introduced Friday would require the State Department to hire more people with China-related expertise. The big picture: The draft legislation calls on the U.S. government to "further invest in relevant linguistic, cultural, and regional expertise to effectively engage in strategic competition with the People’s Republic of China."
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

Biden poised to deliver on decades-long Democratic promise

Democrats have been campaigning for 30 years on promises they'd let Medicare directly negotiate the cost of prescription drugs — and after all that time, they might finally be about to achieve it. Why it matters: The Senate's reconciliation bill would only open up negotiations for a small number...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Ars Technica

US regulators will certify first small nuclear reactor design

On Friday, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) announced that it would be issuing a certification to a new nuclear reactor design, making it just the seventh that has been approved for use in the US. But in some ways, it's a first: the design, from a company called NuScale, is a small modular reactor that can be constructed at a central facility and then moved to the site where it will be operated.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

U.S. admits 100,000 Ukrainians in 5 months

The United States has admitted at least 100,000 Ukrainians over the last five months, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed to Axios. Why it matters: President Biden said the U.S. would provide a safe haven for Ukrainian refugees, who rapidly fled the country due to the ongoing Russian invasion. Driving...
FOREIGN POLICY
InsideClimate News

Inside Clean Energy: Did You Miss Me? A Giant Battery Storage Plant Is Back Online, Just in Time for Summer

On July 9 at 7:35 p.m., California’s power grid hit an all-time peak for battery storage. But that record is just one of many. All-time peaks—like the 2,519 megawatts on that evening—are going to be happening with regularity as more battery storage systems come online. What’s more interesting is the development of the projects that are helping to set those records, and the implications for transforming the grid into one that doesn’t need fossil fuels.
biztoc.com

The climate segment of the new bill

The bill aims to tackle global warming by using billions of dollars in tax incentives to ramp up wind, solar, geothermal, battery and other clean energy industries over the next decade. Companies would receive financial incentives to keep open nuclear plants that might have closed, or to capture emissions from industrial facilities and bury them […]
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
90K+
Followers
46K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy