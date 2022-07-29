The big new climate bill's most important provisions

www.axios.com
Sinema indicates she may want to change Schumer-Manchin deal
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) had a message for her Democratic colleagues before she flew home to Arizona for the weekend: She's preserving her options. Why it matters: Sinema has leverage and she knows it. Any potential modification to the Democrat's climate and deficit reduction package — like knocking out the $14 billion provision on carried interest — could cause the fragile deal to collapse.
The Verge
Joe Biden’s new plan: solar power for everyone, not just the rich
The Biden administration has new plans to get lower-income households hooked up to solar energy. The White House announced two new programs today aimed at expanding access to “community solar” projects among subsidized housing residents and households that receive federal assistance to pay their utility bills. It also launched a new rewards program for existing community solar projects.
Phys.org
'Inflation Reduction Act': What you need to know about major effort to fight climate change
For more than a decade, Congressional Democrats and a growing share of their political base have chased a dream: legislation to combat climate change, large enough to transform our society into one equipped to avert the worst catastrophes of a rapidly warming planet. On Wednesday the dream made a giant...
Biden’s under-the-radar executive moves would make solar cheaper for low-income renters
With his landmark climate bill seemingly dead in the Senate, President Joe Biden had been facing mounting pressure to find ways to take climate action that didn’t rely on Congress. It looked like one holdout Democrat, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, stood in the way of passing any version of Build Back Better, insisting just two weeks ago that he would refuse to support any spending to take on climate change.
Rick Perry shuts down Biden's electric vehicle push, says it will spike electricity costs for Americans
Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry warned the Biden administration's push for electric vehicles will drive up costs for Americans who can't afford high electricity bills. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Perry argued the U.S. needs fossil fuels to support the power grid. RICK PERRY: And driving the cost of electricity...
California went big on rooftop solar. Now that's a problem for landfills
California, a national leader in the solar market, has no plan for safely recycling more than 1 million photovoltaic panels that will soon need to be discarded.
Why Are Cities Banning Natural Gas in New Construction?
Living in a cold climate, I love the coziness of my natural gas furnace. I also adore cooking on a range with gas burners. Nothing warms a fresh tortilla like an open flame. But burning natural gas is not so great for our health or the health of our planet. Inside our homes, our gas stoves, water heaters and furnaces give off dangerous levels of particulates and other air pollutants. Across our country, those fossil-fuel-powered systems and appliances emit nearly 15 percent of all greenhouse gases.
CNBC
Sesame Solar is selling mobile disaster relief units powered entirely by clean energy
Sesame Solar is selling highly portable solar-powered units for things like mobile communications and command centers, medical units, kitchens and temporary housing. The systems use solar panels or clean hydrogen and can be ready for use within 15 minutes. It already has over 50 sales of nanogrids. Michigan-based startup Sesame...
Joe Manchin evasive on if he wants Democrats to keep control of Congress
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) repeatedly evaded questions about whether he would like to see Democrats keep control of Congress in the upcoming midterms during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press," saying that he would "work with whatever I have." Why it matters: While the Democrats' announcement of a deal...
scitechdaily.com
World’s Most Durable Hydrogen Fuel Cell Paves Way for Wider Application of Green Energy
A new hydrogen fuel cell has been developed by scientists at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST). Not only is it the world’s most durable[1] to date, but it is also more cost-effective, paving the way for a wider application of green energy in the pursuit of a carbon-neutral world.
First look: New House bill aims to boost U.S. government expertise on China
A bipartisan House bill introduced Friday would require the State Department to hire more people with China-related expertise. The big picture: The draft legislation calls on the U.S. government to "further invest in relevant linguistic, cultural, and regional expertise to effectively engage in strategic competition with the People’s Republic of China."
Biden poised to deliver on decades-long Democratic promise
Democrats have been campaigning for 30 years on promises they'd let Medicare directly negotiate the cost of prescription drugs — and after all that time, they might finally be about to achieve it. Why it matters: The Senate's reconciliation bill would only open up negotiations for a small number...
Ars Technica
US regulators will certify first small nuclear reactor design
On Friday, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) announced that it would be issuing a certification to a new nuclear reactor design, making it just the seventh that has been approved for use in the US. But in some ways, it's a first: the design, from a company called NuScale, is a small modular reactor that can be constructed at a central facility and then moved to the site where it will be operated.
U.S. admits 100,000 Ukrainians in 5 months
The United States has admitted at least 100,000 Ukrainians over the last five months, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed to Axios. Why it matters: President Biden said the U.S. would provide a safe haven for Ukrainian refugees, who rapidly fled the country due to the ongoing Russian invasion. Driving...
The Gas Industry Is Pumping Money Into A Tiny Local Race To Crush A Climate Champion
Alex Ramel took the lead on electrifying buildings in Washington state — and fossil fuel interests want to make an example of him.
Climate Change is a Moral Crisis. But Our Political System Doesn't Treat It That Way
Climate change will hurt people around the world. But our political systems have trouble understanding it as an issue of right and wrong
Inside Clean Energy: Did You Miss Me? A Giant Battery Storage Plant Is Back Online, Just in Time for Summer
On July 9 at 7:35 p.m., California’s power grid hit an all-time peak for battery storage. But that record is just one of many. All-time peaks—like the 2,519 megawatts on that evening—are going to be happening with regularity as more battery storage systems come online. What’s more interesting is the development of the projects that are helping to set those records, and the implications for transforming the grid into one that doesn’t need fossil fuels.
biztoc.com
The climate segment of the new bill
The bill aims to tackle global warming by using billions of dollars in tax incentives to ramp up wind, solar, geothermal, battery and other clean energy industries over the next decade. Companies would receive financial incentives to keep open nuclear plants that might have closed, or to capture emissions from industrial facilities and bury them […]
natureworldnews.com
Here's How Listening to the People May Actually Help in Creating a More Sustainable Energy System
A more sustainable energy system will be created in the future by listening to the people. According to customer preferences and projected US population trends, the energy plan for 2050 includes 50% more power produced by renewable sources than present predictions. Highlighting Key Demographics. New research highlights the consumers as...
Student loan pause set to lift in September. Should borrowers repay or wait for forgiveness?
As the student loan payment pause nears its end, another extension or debt forgiveness could be on the table.
