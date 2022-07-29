How To Watch: Arsenal vs Sevilla (Pre-Season): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

www.sportbible.com
Erik Ten Hag Insists Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not Even Close To Being Match Fit
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has still not decided whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature for the Red Devils against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. “Tomorrow, he (Ronaldo) will be in the squad. We’ll see how long he can play. I cannot tell in this moment (how fit he is). He is not on the level of the rest of the squad because he missed a lot of weeks. But he needs games and he needs training, a lot.", said Ten Hag.
Fabrizio Romano: Why Manchester United Haven't Bid For RB Salzburg Star Benjamin Sesko
Fabrizio Romano has revealed the reason why Manchester United have not made a bid for RB Salzburg star Benjamin Sesko as of yet.
Euro 2022 final: Key moments from England’s historic win over Germany
England won Euro 2022 after beating Germany 2-1 after extra time at Wembley.Chloe Kelly wrote herself into the history books with the winning goal in the 20th minute of the additional period after Ella Toone’s opener had been cancelled out in normal time by Lina Magull.The Lionesses were able to hold on to record a memorable victory and win a major tournament for the first time.Here, the PA news agency charts how the match unfolded.Pre-match: Germany suffered a major blow ahead of kick-off as captain and tournament joint top scorer Alexandra Popp was injured in the warm-up and was...
UEFA・
Manchester United Squad vs Atletico Madrid Confirmed: Lisandro Martinez & Christian Eriksen Set To Feature
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has named a 21-man squad to face Atletico Madrid in Norway on Saturday. New signings Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen are set to play after being included in the full list. They participated in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Wednesday with a second-string side, but...
Footage Of Manchester City Players Being Furious With Virgil Van Dijk After Mohamed Salah's Penalty Has Emerged
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk managed to rile up Manchester City players with his reaction to Mohamed Salah's penalty in the Community Shield. Check out the footage below. The Reds ran out 3-1 winners in the annual season opener at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and it was Salah's...
Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid: Predicted XI - Anthony Martial or Cristiano Ronaldo?
Manchester United face Atletico Madrid in Oslo on Saturday, with Erik ten Hag set to prepare for the Premier League opener against Brighton the following weekend. Following a successful pre-season so far, the Reds have two final games in two days as the new manager looks to give the majority of his squad significant minutes across the weekend.
Yardbarker
Julen Lopetegui wants Sevilla to learn lessons from Arsenal thrashing
Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui has called on his players to learn from their 6-0 defeat at Arsenal. The Andalucians wrapped up their preseason campaign with a ruthless hammering in the Emirates Cup final in North London. Lopetegui’s side have endured a mixed run of results, ahead of the start of...
Chelsea Set To Loan Out Expensive Flop But Will Have To Pay 75% Of His Wages
Chelsea are set to loan out one of their most expensive signings ever after the player endured a disastrous time at Stamford Bridge. The player in question is Spanish goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga. According to Italian news outlet Di Marzio, Chelsea are close to finalising a deal with Serie A side Napoli which will see Kepa spend the 22/23 season on loan in Italy.
Team News: Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano (Pre-Season) — Cristiano Ronaldo Returns & Lisandro Martinez Debut
Manchester United return to Old Trafford on Sunday for their final pre-season fixture ahead of the new season and Erik ten Hag's side will have a major reshuffling following their loss against Atletico Madrid. The Reds were on the losing side for the first time under the new manager in...
England vs Germany referee: Kateryna Monzul to officiate Euro 2022 final tonight
Ukrainian Kateryna Monzul will referee the Euro 2022 final between England and Germany at Wembley on Sunday.The 41-year-old became the first woman to take charge of an England men’s game in October 2021 for their World Cup qualifier against Andorra.She will become the first from her country to referee a Women’s Euros final, having already made history as the first female official to oversee matches in the Ukraine men’s Premier League in 2016.England vs Germany LIVE: Euro 2022 final latest updatesMonzul has also taken charge at three Women’s World Cups including the 2015 final when the United States beat...
England Vs Germany: How To Watch Euros Final, TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick Off Time
England are just one win away from making history today as they face Germany in the Euros final. Both sides were favourites going into the tournament, and they have performed up to expectations, conceding just one goal each so far. The last time these two teams came up against each...
Why Thomas Tuchel And Chelsea Have Blocked Fulham's Bid For Malang Sarr
Chelsea will not allow Malang Sarr to leave the club this summer until they have signed at least one more centre-back after blocking Fulham’s bid for the defender, according to reports. Sarr, who joined Chelsea back in 2020 on a five-year contract, has been given a chance in pre-season...
Liverpool Interested In Signing 28-Year-Old Serie A Star - Klopp A Big Fan
Over the course of the summer transfer period, Liverpool have been sporadically linked with a move for Nicolo Barella. Now they’re being linked with another Inter Milan midfielder. The Reds have suffered a serious blow in pre-season with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain sustaining a severe injury to his hamstring which will...
Gareth Bale's LAFC Teammate Ilie Sanchez Reveals The Former Real Madrid Star Only Wants To Speak Spanish
Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish at his new club LAFC, according to his teammate Ilie Sanchez. Bale joined the MLS side on a free transfer last month after his previous contract at Real Madrid expired at the end of last season. The Wales international faced...
MLS・
Pep Guardiola Offers Hint Towards New Manchester City Captain
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne could become the club’s new captain ahead of the upcoming season. The Premier League champions are currently without a permanent captain in their senior squad, after Brazilian Fernandinho moved on this summer. The combative midfielder had been...
Premier League, Beware: What To Expect From Manchester City's New-Look Forward Line This Season
It has been all change at Manchester City so far this year. In the wake of a second consecutive Premier League title win, it was deemed time by those within the club for a squad shake-up, which has seen departures for long-serving stars Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.
Benjamin Pavard Deals Chelsea Transfer Blow After Bayern Munich Stance Revealed
Chelsea have been dealt yet another transfer blow this summer as Benjamin Pavard is keen to stay at Bayern Munich, according to reports. One of the Blues’ main tasks for the summer window was to sign reinforcements for their defence following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.
New Arsenal Captain Martin Odegaard Speaks On Pride Of New Title
New Gunners captain Martin Odegaard has spoken of his pride in captaining the club following the 6-0 demolition of Sevilla. The Norwegian was in scintillating form against the Spanish outfit, dictating tempo from the right half-space, continuing to grow his dynamic with the talismanic Bukayo Saka. This synergy between the...
Paddy Power Pay Out On Liverpool Premier League Title After Community Shield Triumph
Punters who placed a bet on Liverpool winning the 22/23 Premier League title via Paddy Power have hit the jackpot as the betting firm decided to pay out. After Liverpool’s convincing 3-1 win over Manchester City in the FA Community Shield final, Paddy Power announced their decision. They said...
Newcastle United Enter Talks With Chelsea Over Loan Deal For Timo Werner Amid RB Leipzig Interest
Newcastle United are in talks with Chelsea over a loan move for Timo Werner, according to reports. The 26-year-old made the switch to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2020 from RB Leipzig, but it just hasn’t worked out for him. Werner’s form has been a shadow of his...
