ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

How To Watch: Arsenal vs Sevilla (Pre-Season): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

By Evan Lloyd
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sportbible.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Erik Ten Hag Insists Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not Even Close To Being Match Fit

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has still not decided whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature for the Red Devils against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. “Tomorrow, he (Ronaldo) will be in the squad. We’ll see how long he can play. I cannot tell in this moment (how fit he is). He is not on the level of the rest of the squad because he missed a lot of weeks. But he needs games and he needs training, a lot.", said Ten Hag.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Euro 2022 final: Key moments from England’s historic win over Germany

England won Euro 2022 after beating Germany 2-1 after extra time at Wembley.Chloe Kelly wrote herself into the history books with the winning goal in the 20th minute of the additional period after Ella Toone’s opener had been cancelled out in normal time by Lina Magull.The Lionesses were able to hold on to record a memorable victory and win a major tournament for the first time.Here, the PA news agency charts how the match unfolded.Pre-match: Germany suffered a major blow ahead of kick-off as captain and tournament joint top scorer Alexandra Popp was injured in the warm-up and was...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Granit Xhaka
Yardbarker

Julen Lopetegui wants Sevilla to learn lessons from Arsenal thrashing

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui has called on his players to learn from their 6-0 defeat at Arsenal. The Andalucians wrapped up their preseason campaign with a ruthless hammering in the Emirates Cup final in North London. Lopetegui’s side have endured a mixed run of results, ahead of the start of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sevilla#Emirates Cup#Chelsea#Everton#Bst#Arab#Indian#Arsenal Com
The Independent

England vs Germany referee: Kateryna Monzul to officiate Euro 2022 final tonight

Ukrainian Kateryna Monzul will referee the Euro 2022 final between England and Germany at Wembley on Sunday.The 41-year-old became the first woman to take charge of an England men’s game in October 2021 for their World Cup qualifier against Andorra.She will become the first from her country to referee a Women’s Euros final, having already made history as the first female official to oversee matches in the Ukraine men’s Premier League in 2016.England vs Germany LIVE: Euro 2022 final latest updatesMonzul has also taken charge at three Women’s World Cups including the 2015 final when the United States beat...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Pep Guardiola Offers Hint Towards New Manchester City Captain

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne could become the club’s new captain ahead of the upcoming season. The Premier League champions are currently without a permanent captain in their senior squad, after Brazilian Fernandinho moved on this summer. The combative midfielder had been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

New Arsenal Captain Martin Odegaard Speaks On Pride Of New Title

New Gunners captain Martin Odegaard has spoken of his pride in captaining the club following the 6-0 demolition of Sevilla. The Norwegian was in scintillating form against the Spanish outfit, dictating tempo from the right half-space, continuing to grow his dynamic with the talismanic Bukayo Saka. This synergy between the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

84K+
Followers
25K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy