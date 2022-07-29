ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Tennessee woman shot in target practice accident

By Andy Cordan
CBS 42
 2 days ago

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Williamson County woman continues to recover at Vanderbilt Medical Center after deputies say she was accidentally shot by a neighbor in the College Grove community.

It happened Sunday, around 3:24 pm. That’s when investigators tell News 2 a 64-year-old woman, sitting on her front porch, suddenly got shot in the stomach.

Williamson County deputies arrived first and apply pressure to the woman’s wound. They quickly determined the woman was shot by a single 9mm round, a full metal jacket.

“This county is growing leaps and bounds, and houses going up everywhere, and people living in the unincorporated area have to be really careful when they go out and shoot,” Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades said.

Deputies spoke to neighbors out mowing their lawns who tell officers they heard many shots. Officers quickly located the shooter, a resident in the area who was firing his 9 mm handgun at a metal target behind his home.

“Yeah, I know this individual who fired this weapon had no idea where that bullet was going to go,” said Sheriff Rhoades.

Deputies secured the weapon from the man. He was wearing the gun in his holster on his hip. According to deputies, the man fired 45 rounds at the target.

The man said he shoots in that location frequently.

When deputies commented that the man is shooting in an area without a berm, he responded that there is a decline. The target is only four feet high and there’s a rise.

Later in the conversation, the man said, “I don’t see how it could’ve traveled.”

According to the sheriff, an errant bullet traveled approximately 900 feet, crossed the field behind the man’s house, and then struck the 64-year-old woman who was on her front porch.

“In the end you are responsible, the person doing the shooting, for any bullet that comes out of that weapon,” said Sheriff Rhoades.

According to the sheriff, shooting in the county is legal. But he says there should be a berm or backstop to stop the projectiles from getting away.

“Yeah there’s trees there, but there’s a lot of space between those trees, so that bullet has a lot of space to travel,” said Rhoades. “There’s no law against it, but I urge everyone to be cautious and make sure you have a backstop for when you do miss the target, something that stops that bullet.”

According to the sheriff, when his investigators are finished, the case will be presented to the D.A. At which time, charges are possible.

Additionally, Sheriff Rhoades told News 2 the woman is still at Vanderbilt.

According to the family, she is expected to survive, and so far, doctors have not removed the bullet from her stomach.

