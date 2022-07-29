ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Orange County needs to hire more school crossing guards

By Alexa Lorenzo, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JkmJM_0gxNx2sp00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Angels. That’s how Orange County School Crossing Guard Coordinator Bertis Negron describes her crossing guards.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

She said they are special people who work to keep our students out of harm’s way.

With the start of the school year quickly approaching, she hopes people find it in their hearts to sign up to be a crossing guard.

Throughout Negron’s 36 years as a crossing guard, one thing never changed – her dedication and love for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s been a great journey,” she said. “It was the best decision we ever made.”

Negron joined the agency in 1986 and became school crossing guard coordinator in 2000.

She has witnessed the growth in Orange County first-hand with new schools, heavier traffic and more distractions.

As her final back-to-school season approaches, Negron is concerned about the number of crossing guards.

“I’m getting a little anxious because we really need people in the community to want to do this job,” she said.

The county is currently short of 58 crossing guards and they need a total of 443 crossing guards across 491 crossings to start the school year.

But training is well underway for new hires. The agency also offers refresher courses for returning crossing guards to keep children safe.

Negron begs drivers to slow down and pay attention.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that too often, its office sees drivers who do not pay attention to pedestrians on the crosswalk.

According to state law, once a pedestrian on a crosswalk has walked past your car, you must stay stopped until they have cleared all the lanes in your direction of travel.

As children head back to the classroom, Negron’s final safety message is loud and clear.

“Slow down, (and) please look out for the children,” she said.

Right now, 18 crossing guards are going through the hiring process to fill some of the vacancies.

The starting pay is $16.16 an hour.

You can find the link to apply here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Lakeland Gazette

Sheriff Grady Judd needs to fix his Animal Services today!

Polk County Animal Services, “Operating beyond an organization’s capacity for care is an unacceptable practice.”. “It is an unacceptable practice to spray down kennels or cages while animals are inside them.” The Lakeland Gazette that this is routinely done at Animal Control, and the practice is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!
mynews13.com

3 days left for OCPS students to get required standard vaccinations for free

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Friday, Saturday and Aug. 6 are the last three days that the Florida Department of Health in Orange County is offering its school immunizations for Orange County Public Schools children entering kindergarten and 11-year-old students who still need their required seventh-grade Tetanus-Diphtheria-Pertussis immunization (TDAP). The...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pedestrian Crossing
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Volusia deputy finds dagger hidden in man’s shoe during courthouse security screening

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A DeBary man was charged Friday after deputies say he was caught trying to enter the Volusia County Courthouse with a dagger hidden in his shoe. Deputies say 26-year-old Austin Irvine entered the security screening area at the courthouse in Debary just after 11 a.m. and placed his items into a bin to be sent through the X-ray machine.
DEBARY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
WESH

Arson suspected in Lake County house fire, investigators say

MONTVERDE, Fla. — A house fire is Lake County is believed to be arson, according to investigators. Firefighters shared video of the home in flames late Saturday night. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Sumter detectives request tips in death of man found shot at pub

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday requested information from the public in the overnight shooting death of a man at a pub in Lake Panasoffkee, according to a news release. Around 12:20 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Downtown Orlando shooting: 7 hurt after fight ends with gunfire, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Seven people are hurt after someone began shooting during a large fight in downtown Orlando early Sunday, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said the shooting happened at 2 a.m. in the area of Wall Street Plaza – a complex of bars, restaurants and nightclubs – near South Orange Avenue, as the venues were closing.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Five New Schools Open in Horizon West, Apopka, Meadow Woods

Orange County Public Schools is opening five new schools in August to add student capacity in growing areas including Horizon West, Apopka and Meadow Woods. Three schools are opening in Horizon West – Hamlin Elementary, Hamlin Middle and Panther Lake Elementary. Kelly Park School will absorb current and future growth in the Apopka area. And Stonewyck Elementary opens in the Meadow Woods/Boggy Creek area near the Osceola County border. The schools add nearly 5,000 seats of capacity to the nation’s ninth-largest school district, for a total of 210 schools during the 2022-23 school year.
APOPKA, FL
WESH

WESH 2 launching Osceola County bureau

Beginning Aug. 1, 2022, WESH 2 will officially launch the Osceola County Bureau in the heart of Kissimmee. The Bureau marks WESH 2’s commitment to covering the expanding population of Osceola County, which has seen rapid growth in the last five years. The bureau will be the home base...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

7 injured in downtown Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Seven people were injured in a shooting in downtown Orlando late Saturday night, Orlando Police say. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith says a large fight broke out shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday night on Wall Street and South Orange Avenue. During that time, one of the...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
102K+
Followers
116K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy