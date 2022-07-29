ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

BBC’s Long-Awaited Update on 2020 Diverse Programming Fund Criticized as ‘Smoke and Mirrors’

By Manori Ravindran
SFGate
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This twisted new Netflix true crime documentary will haunt your nightmares

Netflix has given true-crime fans one memorable release after another this year, from The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman to The Tinder Swindler, Inventing Anna, and Bad Vegan also ranking among the best of the genre on the platform. And on Wednesday, July 6, the streamer debuted its newest addition for true-crime aficionados. It’s Girl in the Picture, a documentary with a jaw-dropping story that spans books and a podcast.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation

The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Radio#Bbc Scotland#Bbc Three#Diversity#Uk#Diverse Programming Fund#Variety The
Deadline

Netflix Feature Doc Exec Jason Spingarn-Koff Exits

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is making changes in its feature documentary division. Jason Spingarn-Koff, who was responsible for helping Netflix win its first Oscar for short doc The White Helmets, is exiting the streamer. Spingarn-Koff has been with Netflix since 2015 as part of Lisa Nishimura’s documentary team. His departure, along with a couple of other executives in the team, follows a couple of waves of layoffs at Netflix, which has cut around 475 staffers in the last three months. This move came as a result of the slowdown in the company’s revenue growth. In addition to White Helmets,...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Instagram

Comments / 0

Community Policy