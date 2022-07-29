Caryla Jean Tuxhorn (nee Henson), age 61 of Hartford passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She was born in St. Louis, MO, on January 28, 1961. She lived there until 9th grade and moved to West Bend, graduating from West Bend East in 1979. She then graduated from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh in 1983 with a degree in Speech Communications, serving as head of the University Speakers Bureau. After a successful career in sales, she married Guy Tuxhorn on August 19, 1995, and gave birth to their daughter, Carlynn, on September 24, 1997. They lived in Hartford near her beloved West Bend, from 1999 until her passing.

