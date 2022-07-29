Purina Presents: Meet JoJo in Pet of the Week

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to JoJo from Centerton Animal Services.

JoJo is a boxer and possible corgi mix. He has a lot of energy but has not shown any bad tendencies with other pets. The shelter says he may just be overwhelming to an older dog or cats.

The shelter says he is a talker and will make noises and communicate with you. JoJo is very sweet but may need a little training. He can handle it, though because he is very smart.

Overall, he could be a great fit for you and your family with his bright personality.

If you’re interested in JoJo, schedule an appointment to meet him at the shelter, located at 10404 AR-279 in Centerton. You can also give them a call at 479-795-0078.

