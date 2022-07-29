ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Congressional Baseball Game: Democratic Rep. Linda Sanchez flips off Republican lawmakers

By Paulina Dedaj
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago
Smith
1d ago

they are just like 13-year-olds in our government like children in fact I think I know middle schoolers that would do a better job than them.

Terry Cheney
2d ago

right back at you linda so that's at least two things you are bad at baseball and your job

guest
2d ago

Wow a true classy B WATCH. Shows how your representative really acts. Shamful.

