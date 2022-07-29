2022 Congressional Baseball Game: Democratic Rep. Linda Sanchez flips off Republican lawmakers

www.foxnews.com
Smith
1d ago
they are just like 13-year-olds in our government like children in fact I think I know middle schoolers that would do a better job than them.
Reply(1)
14
Terry Cheney
2d ago
right back at you linda so that's at least two things you are bad at baseball and your job
Reply
41
guest
2d ago
Wow a true classy B WATCH. Shows how your representative really acts. Shamful.
Reply
23
Related
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Kamala Harris promotes attack on Republican men in new ad after Roe reversal
Vice President Kamala Harris shared an ad that attacked Republican men who supported the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The ad, paid for by the Democratic National Committee, featured several prominent members of the Republican Party celebrating the decision, all of whom were men. The video encourages viewers to visit a website where they can get involved in "Defend Choice Week of Action" events to help elect Democratic politicians in the midterm elections.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pressures Chuck Schumer to say whether Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch lied under oath about their views on Roe v. Wade
"We must call out their actions for what they were before the moment passes," Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ted Lieu wrote in a letter to Chuck Schumer.
Ted Cruz says Trump announcing 2024 run would 'significantly' clear GOP field
TAMPA, Fla. – Sen. Ted Cruz said Friday that if former President Donald Trump announces he's running for president in 2024, it would lead to many other candidates deciding against their own presidential bids. Cruz, R-Texas, spoke to Fox News Digital at the Turning Point USA conference in Tampa....
POLITICO
Two senior Donald Trump aides condemned his failure to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the Jan. 6 attack.
The committee showed texts between Tim Murtaugh and Matthew Wolking. What happened: Two of the senior-most aides to former President Donald Trump — Tim Murtaugh, communications director for his reelection campaign, and Matthew Wolking, a campaign spokesman — slammed their candidate for failing to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the days following the Jan. 6 attack.
RELATED PEOPLE
Stephen Colbert Lets The Zingers Loose On Rep. Matt Gaetz Over Weekend Speech
Stephen Colbert didn’t hold back on Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) after the lawmaker’s appearance at a right-wing summit for college students over the weekend. “Gates has been accused of trafficking an underage woman for sex, but it hasn’t affected his speaking schedule,” Colbert said on “The Late Show” Tuesday. “Over the weekend, he appeared at the ultra conservative group Turning Point USA’s annual Student Action Summit. Gaetz will attend anything with the words ‘student’ and ‘action in’ the title.”
Mitt Romney says the video of Josh Hawley fleeing the Capitol on January 6 was 'not his greatest moment'
The January 6 committee released a video of Josh Hawley fleeing the Capitol after pumping his fist at the mob. Fellow GOP Sen. Mitt Romney told Insider that the video was not Hawley's "greatest moment." The former presidential candidate reportedly once told Hawley that he bore responsibility for the riot.
ABC News
24 House Republicans break with leadership, vote with Democrats to pass computer chip bill
Another major legislative win for Democrats came Thursday, when -- over Republican objections of "corporate welfare" -- a bipartisan group in the House passed a bill that funds the nation’s science and technology industries with billions to boost domestic production of crucial semiconductor chips and additional research and development.
A Capitol Police officer who was injured in the January 6 riot said Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are the only Republicans who don't 'avoid' him in Congress
Sgt. Aquilino Gonell was forced to retire from law enforcement after he was badly beaten during the siege.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kamala Harris could break a record. Democrats wish she didn't have to
The vice president is on pace to cast a record number of tie-breaking votes in the Senate — showing the limits of the Biden administration's power.
Mitch McConnell Suggests Trump Will Have Plenty Of GOP Competition In 2024
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday the party will have a “crowded field” of candidates running for president in 2024. Asked how he would respond to former President Donald Trump potentially launching another run, McConnell gave a broad assessment of what he expects the primary race to look like.
'Oh boy': Kinzinger reacts to GOP Sen. Tom Cotton's Jan. 6 hearing remarks
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) discusses fellow GOP Sen. Tom Cotton’s remarks on the January 6 hearings, and Democratic groups supporting election deniers in hopes of improving their chances in the upcoming midterm elections.
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says it's 'wrong' for Senate Republicans to work with Democrats on bills endorsed by Biden
Jordan praised Kevin McCarthy for rejecting Biden-backed bipartisan bills and stated that the GOP leader was "on the side of the American people."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People
Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll
Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
GOP Sen. Josh Hawley Gets Owned By Berkeley Professor Khiara Bridges For Transphobic Questioning
Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges owned fist-pumping, insurrectionist supporting Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) during a hearing Tuesday (Juy 12) about the overturning of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade. During the hearing, which veered off into conversations about trans persons and their ability for pregnancy, Bridges gave back Hawley everything he asked […]
Progressive Democrat Turns on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for Being 'Absent'
"I have not spoken to my congressperson in months. Maybe more than a year?" tweeted state Senator Jessica Ramos.
Bill O'Reilly Defends Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Against Man Who Heckled Her
Former Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly came to Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's defense on Thursday after the congresswoman was heckled on the steps of the Capitol this week. On Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez was filmed going up the Capitol steps by a man who repeatedly called her his "favorite big booty Latina." "I...
New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president
Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
AOL Corp
Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court
Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
Adam Schiff Poised To Replace Nancy Pelosi As House Speaker If She Steps Down After Midterms
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is reportedly in the running to be the House Speaker, if Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should give up her seat. A new report by The Washington Post revealed that Schiff is supposedly making an effort to try to take the top position in the House, if Pelosi, 82, decides to retire following the 2022 Midterm Elections in November.
Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”
UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
Fox News
773K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 57