Morning Briefing: Mets Add Another Lefty Bat

Juan Soto’s ‘final 4’ trade suitors, revealed
Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto has been linked to a number of different teams in trade rumors. MLB insider Bob Nightengale recently revealed the alleged final suitors for the 23-year-old phenom. Nightengale listed the San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, St. Louis Cardinals, and Los Angeles Dodgers as the “final 4” teams with “aggressive offers entering […] The post Juan Soto’s ‘final 4’ trade suitors, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Joey Gallo has 1 preferred trade destination
New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo is widely expected to be traded by the August 2 MLB trade deadline, and the struggling slugger apparently has one landing spot in mind. NJ.com’s Randy Miller reported on Thursday that Gallo was hoping to be traded to the San Diego Padres. Padres...
Yankees Interested In Blockbuster Pitcher Trade: Fans React
With the Aug. 2 trade deadline almost here, the New York Yankees are working against the clock to make another addition. The Yankees had interest in Luis Castillo, but the Cincinnati Reds traded the two-time All-Star to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. Now that Castillo is off the table,...
The New York Mets Could Reportedly Deal For This Superstar
Rosenthal: "Mets have scout watching Red Sox tonight, source tells @TheAthletic. If team finds Cubs’ price for Contreras/Robertson too steep, could pivot to J.D. Martinez/ Christian Vázquez. Separate move or moves would be needed to address bullpen." The Mets are one of the best teams in baseball, so...
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor
The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts’ bombshell revelation ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline
The Boston Red Sox are one of the most mystifying teams heading into the 2022 MLB trade deadline. The team is still within striking distance of contending for a postseason spot. But after their huge fall from grace in the past few weeks highlighted by a historically terrible stretch of losses that crushed morale. That’s […] The post Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts’ bombshell revelation ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade
The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
Red Sox’ most likely MLB trade deadline candidates, revealed
The Boston Red Sox have a decision to make. They currently sit at .500 which places them dead last in the AL East. The Red Sox are not going to win the AL East this season. However, they are just 3.5 games out of the AL Wild Card. But is that enough to entice them to buy ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Many MLB experts expect Boston to sell. Although Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts are off the table, the Red Sox have other trade-worthy pieces. Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently revealed the Red Sox’ 3 most likely trade candidates.
Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future
The 2022 MLB trade deadline is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2nd, at 6 PM EST. That happens to be the same day New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is set to make his 2022 debut against the Nationals in Washington. Meanwhile, Juan Soto has been the subject of a number of trade rumors. Although many […] The post Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Rumors: Sox once discussed this Vazquez trade with Mets
Plenty of teams likely have Christian Vazquez on their radar ahead of next week's MLB trade deadline, but one club may already have the framework for a potential deal. The Boston Red Sox "seriously discussed" a trade involving the veteran catcher with the New York Mets "in a previous season," according to Andy Martino of SNY. The deal would have sent No. 5 ranked Mets prospect Mark Vientos and more to Boston.
MLB Insider Names Yankees No. 1 Trade Target
The New York Yankees already made a splash before the trade deadline, acquiring Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. And yet, it appears they're still searching for reinforcements. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Yankees have shifted their focus towards Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas. The Yankees reportedly...
Frankie Montas: The 1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal Yankees must offer Athletics for ace pitcher
The New York Yankees have just a couple of days left to make a splash ahead of the August 2nd MLB Trade Deadline. After being heavily linked to Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo, the Bronx Bombers missed out on the righty as the Seattle Mariners landed him on Friday night instead. Now, the focus shifts strictly […] The post Frankie Montas: The 1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal Yankees must offer Athletics for ace pitcher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mariano Rivera has significant criticism of MLB trend
Mariano Rivera is not a huge fan of one trend that has developed across Major League Baseball. In a radio interview with WFAN’s “Tiki & Tierney” show, Rivera was critical of the focus on velocity among pitchers at the expense of command. Rivera said that velocity alone was not enough to achieve success, and vital elements of pitching are being de-emphasized.
MLB・
Report: Red Sox bring back infielder on minor league deal
The Boston Red Sox reportedly made another move to fill out the Triple-A Worcester roster on Friday. Infielder Jose Peraza was signed to a minor league contract, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo. The 28-year-old played in 34 games for the Red Sox during the 2020 season. Peraza joins outfielders Abraham...
Braves can’t overlook Mets’ move, must make their own at deadline
While the Mets adding Tyler Naquin may not sound like a game changer, Mark Zinno asks Braves fans to remember the under-the-radar moves that helped deliver a World Series title a season ago as the trade deadline approaches.
Report: Yankees have new trade target after failed Luis Castillo pursuit
The New York Yankees were in heavy pursuit of Luis Castillo, but they came up short in their bid to acquire the standout starter. Now, they are reportedly pivoting to a different trade target. The Yankees have shifted their attention to Oakland Athletics starter Frankie Montas, according to Bob Nightengale...
New York Mets News: Injury updates, deadline targets, more
After a week that consisted of two days off, the New York Mets are getting set for a weekend series with their division opponent, the Miami Marlins. The Mets enter this series with a 61-37 record, a three-game winning streak, and a three-game lead on the Atlanta Braves. It will be important to build on the recent momentum created against the Marlins, who are five games under .500.
Tampa Bay Rays Reportedly Acquire Gold Glove Winner In Significant Trade
The Tampa Bay Rays are upgrading their outfield before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. On Saturday afternoon, the Rays acquired outfielder David Peralta from the Arizona Diamondbacks. It's being reported that catcher Christian Cerda is also part of the trade. Peralta, 34, is batting .248 with 12 home runs and...
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 7/29/2022
The New York Mets will begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park in South Florida. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with a Mets-Marlins prediction and pick. The Mets are riding some momentum, after sweeping the cross-town rival New York Yankees in two...
Rumor: Athletics’ asking price for Frankie Montas amid Yankees, Cardinals links, revealed
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas is now the most coveted, available hurler on the trade market after the Seattle Mariners acquired Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds on Friday. As was the case with the Reds, the Athletics are aiming to reach for the stars in any potential Montas trade. As noted by The […] The post Rumor: Athletics’ asking price for Frankie Montas amid Yankees, Cardinals links, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
