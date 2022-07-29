Business briefs, July 29, 2022

www.avpress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Antelope Valley Press
Review: Transit agency meets requirements
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority met all compliance requirements according to a Triennial Performance Review for the three years, between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2021. California requires that recipients of state Transit Development Act funding undergo a performance review every three years in order to maintain...
Antelope Valley Press
The millionaires tax is unwise and unworthy
On the Massachusetts ballot this November will be another attempt by progressive activists to get voters to agree to something they have repeatedly rejected. The proposed “Fair Share Amendment” would rewrite the Commonwealth’s constitution, which for 106 years has decreed that income may be taxed only at a uniform rate.
Antelope Valley Press
Colorado resort expansion halted
KEYSTONE, Colo. (AP) — The US Forest Service has ordered a halt to the expansion of a Rocky Mountains ski resort after contractors mistakenly demolished protected alpine tundra to create a temporary road. The Keystone Resort project involving new trails and lifts was stopped after officials saw work crews...
Antelope Valley Press
State’s largest wildfire of 2022 still growing
YREKA — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth, Sunday, as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath National...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Antelope Valley Press
Appalachian flooding deaths set to climb
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Trapped homeowners swam to safety and others were rescued by boat as record flash flooding killed at least 16 people in Kentucky and swamped entire Appalachian towns, prompting a frenzied search for survivors, Friday, through some of the poorest communities in America. Authorities warned the...
Antelope Valley Press
State aims to make its own insulin brand to lower price
SACRAMENTO — A vial of insulin cost $25, in 1995, back when Chris Noble was five years old and just learning how to manage his Type 1 diabetes with the help of his parents and his doctors. Nearly three decades later, Noble says that same vial of insulin costs...
Antelope Valley Press
Nez Perce Tribe disputes Idaho gold mine air quality permit
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho officials violated the federal Clean Air Act as well as the state’s regulations by issuing an air quality permit for a proposed gold mine in west-central Idaho, the Nez Perce Tribe and two conservation groups said. The tribe, Idaho Conservation League and Save the...
Antelope Valley Press
Representing the West
The Antelope Valley District 51 All-Star team begins the Senior Softball World Series today in Lower Sussex, Delaware. The team went undefeated in the Southern California State Tournament and the Western Regional and will try to keep up that effort as it plays Illinois, representing the Central Region, at 5 p.m. today on ESPN+.
Comments / 0