ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, NC

Business briefs, July 29, 2022

Antelope Valley Press
 3 days ago
www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Antelope Valley Press

Review: Transit agency meets requirements

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority met all compliance requirements according to a Triennial Performance Review for the three years, between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2021. California requires that recipients of state Transit Development Act funding undergo a performance review every three years in order to maintain...
TRAFFIC
Antelope Valley Press

The millionaires tax is unwise and unworthy

On the Massachusetts ballot this November will be another attempt by progressive activists to get voters to agree to something they have repeatedly rejected. The proposed “Fair Share Amendment” would rewrite the Commonwealth’s constitution, which for 106 years has decreed that income may be taxed only at a uniform rate.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Antelope Valley Press

Colorado resort expansion halted

KEYSTONE, Colo. (AP) — The US Forest Service has ordered a halt to the expansion of a Rocky Mountains ski resort after contractors mistakenly demolished protected alpine tundra to create a temporary road. The Keystone Resort project involving new trails and lifts was stopped after officials saw work crews...
COLORADO STATE
Antelope Valley Press

State’s largest wildfire of 2022 still growing

YREKA — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth, Sunday, as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath National...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
North Carolina State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
City
Marion, NC
Marion, NC
Business
Marion, NC
Cars
Antelope Valley Press

Appalachian flooding deaths set to climb

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Trapped homeowners swam to safety and others were rescued by boat as record flash flooding killed at least 16 people in Kentucky and swamped entire Appalachian towns, prompting a frenzied search for survivors, Friday, through some of the poorest communities in America. Authorities warned the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Antelope Valley Press

State aims to make its own insulin brand to lower price

SACRAMENTO — A vial of insulin cost $25, in 1995, back when Chris Noble was five years old and just learning how to manage his Type 1 diabetes with the help of his parents and his doctors. Nearly three decades later, Noble says that same vial of insulin costs...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Nez Perce Tribe disputes Idaho gold mine air quality permit

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho officials violated the federal Clean Air Act as well as the state’s regulations by issuing an air quality permit for a proposed gold mine in west-central Idaho, the Nez Perce Tribe and two conservation groups said. The tribe, Idaho Conservation League and Save the...
IDAHO STATE
Antelope Valley Press

Representing the West

The Antelope Valley District 51 All-Star team begins the Senior Softball World Series today in Lower Sussex, Delaware. The team went undefeated in the Southern California State Tournament and the Western Regional and will try to keep up that effort as it plays Illinois, representing the Central Region, at 5 p.m. today on ESPN+.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy