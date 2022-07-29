﻿Troy City Republicans endorse Ryan Brosnan for District 2 City Council special election

Dude, Albany's Washington Park was once a cemetery and, depending on who you ask, some of the bodies are still there. Albany.org says that before Washington Park was created, the land was known as State Street Burying Grounds and it reportedly held 40,000 bodies, many with unmarked graves. You can't put a park on top of dead people so the graves needed to be relocated. How do you move that many bones without losing a few? According to locals, some of the bodies remain.

1 DAY AGO