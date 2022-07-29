﻿Troy City Republicans endorse Ryan Brosnan for District 2 City Council special election

www.troyrecord.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
Shreveport Mavericks Are The 2022 TBL National ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must seeTravel Maven
Shreveport Mavericks Win Game 1 In TBL ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
WNYT
Residency requirements loosened for positions with Albany County
Workers no longer have to reside in Albany County to get a position with the county. The Albany County Legislature unanimously approved a resolution to loosen residency requirements for new job applicants. Personnel Committee member Mark Grimm of Guilderland says county lawmakers will revisit the need for a residency requirement...
Troy Record
SNAPSHOT: Saratoga County 4-H shines at Saratoga County Fair
Saratoga County 4-H survived the COVID pandemic and came out the other side with great success at the recent Saratoga County Fair. Two hundred youth, with 900 static exhibits and 500 animal exhibits, represented Saratoga County 4-H at the fair. All species of animals were welcome to return. The youth were prepared, excited, and had an amazing experience. (Photo provided)
NEWS10 ABC
Johnstown Common Council regains temporary control over water plant
JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Johnstown is taking action following an ongoing boil water advisory and complications surrounding the Water Board. “Boiled a couple pots of water, had to get some bottled water to put in the fridge for drinking, and used the boiled water to give to my dog in the morning,” […]
Troy Record
SNAPSHOT: Walsh presents Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library $25K in state funding
Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh (R,C-Ballston) recently presented Library Director Alexandra Gutelius and members of the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library Board of Trustees with a $25,000 check in state funding. The funds will be put toward improvements to the Children’s Library, which is located on the second floor. (Photo provided)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wamc.org
Embattled Dunn Landfill in Rensselaer now operating without updated permits from NYSDEC
Although its permits have expired, Rensselaer's embattled Dunn Landfill continues to operate. There have been ongoing health and safety concerns since the dump opened in 2015 along the route to Rensselaer City schools, with neighbors complaining of foul odors, air pollution and noisy truck traffic. There have been several calls to shut the landfill down.
Closed East Greenbush bridge reportedly denied past requests for funding
The Old Troy Road bridge in East Greenbush has been closed since July 14 after it was issued a "red flag." According to East Greenbush Town Supervisor Jack Conway, the town applied for funding from the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) three times under the Bridge-NY program but was denied each time.
WIBX 950
Are Bodies Buried in Albany’s Washington Park? Some Locals Say Yes!
Dude, Albany's Washington Park was once a cemetery and, depending on who you ask, some of the bodies are still there. Albany.org says that before Washington Park was created, the land was known as State Street Burying Grounds and it reportedly held 40,000 bodies, many with unmarked graves. You can't put a park on top of dead people so the graves needed to be relocated. How do you move that many bones without losing a few? According to locals, some of the bodies remain.
Troy Record
SNAPSHOT: Rensselaer County 4-H members compete at NYS 4-H Horse Communications contest
Liliana Ruepp of Melrose, and Grace Huffam and Lilja Franklin of Troy recently competed in the NYS 4-H Horse Communications Contest at Cornell University. All three selected topics related to Equine Science or the Equine Industry and successfully navigated placements at the Rensselaer County and Regional 4-H Horse Communications contests. Ruepp placed 2nd and Franklin earned an honorable mention as junior division competitors. Huffam competed in the senior division and placed 7th. (Photo provided)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Troy Record
Junior League of Troy sets endowment fund for Vanderheyden to honor memory of Polly Freihofer Mason
WYNANTSKILL, N.Y. — An endowment fund in the name of Polly Freihofer Mason has been established by The Junior League of Troy, Inc. to benefit girls at Vandeyheyden. The Junior League of Troy, Inc. recently presented a $15,000 check to the Community Foundation to place in the Junior League of Troy Polly Freihofer Mason Legacy Fund, which will benefit a girl’s residential cottage on the Vanderheyden campus.
Troy Record
Upcoming calendar
SCHAGHTICOKE FAIR: The 2022 Schaghticoke Fair is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 31 through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. Opening Day, Wednesday, Aug. 31 will be Dollar Day, when adult admission is $1.00 and children 13 and under are free. Veterans and Active Duty military members can also attend for free on this day with Military I.D. On Thursday,senior citizens age 62 and older can attend for a discounted rate of $5. The fair is open rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. More information is available online at www.schaghticokefair.com.
glensfallschronicle.com
25 LaRose affordable housing opens in Glens Falls
“Beautiful.” That’s how resident Curtis Hill describes the new 25 LaRose Apartments on LaRose Street in Glens Falls near the Broad Street Hannaford. Rents range from $994 to $1,366 and are calculated based on income. Building B is already complete and fully occupied. Building A’s expected completion is...
NEWS10 ABC
Johnstown boil water advisory in effect
According to New York law, if a water treatment facility goes unmanned more than 24 hours, a state issued advisory goes into effect, requiring two separate water tests showing the water is clean and safe to drink.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNYT
State Liquor Authority conducts underage drinking operation in Capital District
The New York State Liquor Authority announced the results of an underage sting operation conducted on July 22 in the Capital District. Investigators, working with an underage undercover agent, conducted the operation at eight licensed vendors. The agent was able to purchase alcohol at two of the businesses. The businesses...
Lite 98.7
Upstate NY City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
NEWS10 ABC
Boil water order in Amsterdam
The city of Amsterdam reported a water main break on Market Street on Friday. Public works crews are currently working to fix the leak as soon as possible.
Troy Record
DEC to host eleventh annual Great Hudson River Fish Count
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced that the 11th annual Great Hudson River Estuary Fish Count will take place at multiple sites along the banks and piers of the Hudson River on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. “The annual fish count...
wamc.org
Bus line proposal for upscale Albany neighborhood is scuttled by local opposition
The Capital District Transportation Authority has backed off a plan that would have installed two rapid-transit bus stops along Albany's Western Avenue. CDTA rolled out its "red line" BusPlus rapid transit service in April 2011 along the Central Avenue corridor, connecting Albany, Colonie, Niskayuna and Schenectady. A second BRT, the "blue line," connecting downtown Albany with Troy, Cohoes, and Waterford, began operating in November 2020.
Saratogian
Area nurse launches medical spa service business in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Local nurse Laura Newey is launching her business, Bellatas Medical Aesthetics, in the Spa City. Originally founded in 2019 in Clifton Park, the med spa recently established its new location in the Blackmer Building at 28 Clinton St. in Saratoga Springs. Bellatas Medical Aesthetics is...
WNYT
Crumbling Central Warehouse halts nearby Amtrak service in Albany
A state of emergency has been declared in the city of Albany over concerns of Central Warehouse. The announcement comes just hours after Amtrak temporarily suspended service west of the city after portion of the facade fell. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says she declared the state of emergency so they...
Every Detail We Know About Dunder Mifflin Albany in ‘The Office’
"The people person's paper people" used to peddle their office supplies everywhere in the Northeast section of the United States. From New York, to Connecticut, to New Hampshire and beyond, the salesmen of Dunder Mifflin left no city uncovered. One of the cities they set up shop, in fact, was...
Comments / 0