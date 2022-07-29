Weak dog abandoned at Virginia Beach park, authorities seeking owner

www.wavy.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Three great steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
This Norfolk, Virginia Mother Vanished After A Wedding Party With FriendsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorfolk, VA
Hidden Virginia Beaches Worth Finding this SummerTravel MavenVirginia State
Related
Man shot on Raintree Road in Virginia Beach
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 7:25 p.m. in the 3500 block of Raintree Rd. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot.
Community members holding search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton
According to the Facebook event, the community members who would like to take part in the search are asked to meet in the 200 block of Ranalet Drive.
WAVY News 10
Man dies after Jeep overturns in Virginia Beach
A 61-year-old man died after a Jeep overturned Thursday night near NAS Oceana in Virginia Beach. VB Atlantic Park reveals updated look as development …. Judge dismisses former Portsmouth PD chief’s wrongful …. Female pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on W. …. Dare County Schools to launch community survey...
Missing child last seen at Virginia Beach hotel found safe
Virginia Beach police are seeking the community's help in the search for a missing 11-year-old last seen Thursday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police investigating shooting on Manson Street in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of Manson Street.
Police investigating incident on Willow Drive in Newport News
According to dispatch, the call for the incident came in around 11:05 p.m. in the 600 block of Willow Dr.
WAVY News 10
Search for continues for missing Newport News mother
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Search for continues for missing Newport News mother. WAVY News 10 Saturday at 7:00 a.m. WAVY News 10 Saturday at 7:00 a.m. Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Hampton Friday …. VB Atlantic Park reveals updated look as development …. Judge dismisses former Portsmouth...
VB Atlantic Park reveals updated look as development moves forward despite delays
Virginia Beach based Venture Realty Group published two images. One shows a view of the complex as it would look if you were looking west from where Pacific Avenue meets 19th Street. The other gives a closer look of the entertainment venue aptly named "The Dome."
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAVY News 10
Corolla Wild Horse Fund addresses how increase in trash affects wild horses
The Corolla Wild Horse Fund staff has seen trash cans overflowing, cans with missing lids, and trash that is outside of the can, which can be an imminent threat to wild horses. https://www.wavy.com/news/north-carolina/corolla-wild-horse-fund-addresses-how-increase-in-trash-affects-wild-horses/
Man dies after Jeep overturns near NAS Oceana
A 61-year-old man died after a Jeep overturned Thursday night near NAS Oceana.
Man seriously injured after being pinned under excavator on Indian Trail in Suffolk
Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded for a technical rescue at around 9:50 a.m. in the 5900 block of Indian Trail. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a man pinned under an overturned excavator a half mile off of the road.
Police investigating double shooting on Grouper Loop in Hampton
According to officials, dispatch received the call around 8:30 p.m. in the first block of Grouper Loop. When officers arrived on the scene they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAVY News 10
Female pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on W. Pembroke Ave in Hampton identified
Police say a female pedestrian, later identified as 41-year-old Pamela Young, was fatally struck by a vehicle in Hampton Friday evening. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/female-pedestrian-fatally-struck-by-vehicle-on-w-pembroke-ave-in-hampton/
Woman arrested in connection to Pine Needles Circle shooting in Portsmouth
Police arrested Brittany Hines in connection to the shooting. Hines is being charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony and shooting in commission of a felony.
JCC Police respond to armed robbery at Dollar General on Richmond Road
According to officials, the robbery happened around 2 p.m. at the Dollar General in the 7100 block of Richmond Road.
Man shot on South Street in Portsmouth
According to the Portsmouth Police Department, officers responded to a call for the shooting around 1:20 p.m. in the 4100 block of South Street.
Police: Physical evidence links Portsmouth gang member to stolen car, shootout
Cedric Rashad Davis Jr, 18, was arrested following a shooting involving police at a cemetery in Norfolk on July 22. Davis is a known gang member who was wanted on charges in Portsmouth, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach.
Woman fatally struck by vehicle on W. Pembroke Ave in Hampton
Police say a female pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Hampton Friday evening.
WAVY News 10
Heavy police presence near Williamsburg school Friday is scheduled training
The Williamsburg Police Department announced it will be conducting practical training exercises at the school on Scotland Street. Read more: https://bit.ly/3PY7KQk.
Fire breaks out at laundromat in Suffolk; customer taken to hospital
Crews have responded to a fire Friday at a shopping center on N. Main Street in Suffolk.
Comments / 0