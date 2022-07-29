This offseason, James Harden opted out of his $47.4 million contract with the 76ers, who then used the cap space he created to sign P.J. Tucker to a three-year midlevel exception contract (one minute into free agency) and also sign Danuel House. Then Harden re-signed in Philly for “what was left” of the space the 76ers had under the hard cap, $33 million this season. Some people around the league saw that as a “wink-wink” deal where Harden would get a big payday next summer.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO