Cowboys Receiver Makes Insane 1-Handed Catch, Shades Of Odell Beckham Jr.!
T.J. Vasher did his best impersonation of Odell Beckham Jr. at Cowboys training camp Friday ... laying out for an insane TD catch with just one hand!!!. The Dallas wideout was going up against Kelvin Joseph in a redzone, 11-on-11 drill ... when the football came to him just a little higher than he probably would've liked.
The time Luke Walton came to practice hung over and Kobe went at him
Luke Walton, a 10-year NBA veteran (most of that with the Lakers, where he won a couple of rings), was known to enjoy a night out in the bars and clubs of L.A.’s South Bay. Not necessarily more than other players of his era — Walton was not a partier in the extreme — but he enjoyed the NBA lifestyle.
Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice
SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
CeeDee Lamb Limited in Cowboys Camp; Source Reveals: Injury or Rest?
We continue to search for answers this week here in Oxnard. ... while allowing Cowboys Nation a sigh of relief regarding Lamb.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo 'throwing the heck out of the ball' after shoulder surgery
Individuals associated with the San Francisco 49ers continue to say positive things about veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who has officially been replaced atop the depth chart by 2021 rookie Trey Lance and is still recovering from March shoulder surgery. Lance spoke with reporters Thursday and insisted Garoppolo served as "a...
NBA reportedly opens tampering investigation into 76ers in regards to Harden, Tucker, House
This offseason, James Harden opted out of his $47.4 million contract with the 76ers, who then used the cap space he created to sign P.J. Tucker to a three-year midlevel exception contract (one minute into free agency) and also sign Danuel House. Then Harden re-signed in Philly for “what was left” of the space the 76ers had under the hard cap, $33 million this season. Some people around the league saw that as a “wink-wink” deal where Harden would get a big payday next summer.
Ex-Eagles defensive end retiring after 11-year career
Ryan Kerrigan is finally done terrorizing the NFC East. (I guess that reign of terror didn't really extend to the 2021 season. But you know what I mean.) Kerrigan, who spent 10 years with Washington before playing a largely useless season in Philadelphia last year, is signing a one-day contract with the Commanders to retire as a member of the organization he called home for a decade.
Sean McVay wants his players to use the Jugs machine the right way
In training camp, pass catchers catch plenty of passes from quarterbacks. They also catch them from a machine that has one purpose. To simulate to throwing of a pass. But there’s a caveat when it comes to using the Jugs machine, in the opinion of Rams coach Sean McVay.
Giants fix shortstop shortage by acquiring Machado from Cubs
SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortstop Dixon Machado played for the Lotte Giants last year, so he has a “Giants” elbow guard and shin guard already. He received a lot more gear on Sunday. The Giants acquired Machado from the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate and put him right in their...
Source: Deebo, 49ers agree to three-year, $73.5M extension
It took a lot longer than everyone expected but Deebo Samuel has agreed to a massive contract extension with the 49ers, NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco confirmed. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport first reported on Sunday night, citing sources, that Samuel and the team have agreed to a three-year deal worth $73.5 million. The pact includes $58.1 million in guaranteed money, per Rapoport.
2022 Oklahoma Breakout Player: WR Brian Darby
Leading up to the start of training camp in August, AllSooners examines OU players who could surprise and have a big year.
Will Joe Burrow or Russell Wilson get a percentage of the cap in their next deals?
The contracts given to Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray (and the one that will be signed, if ever, by Lamar Jackson) serve as potential prologue to a quarterback contract that finally achieves what others have tried unsuccessfully to obtain. A set percentage of the salary cap. It’s the best way...
The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”
If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
49ers sign Tomasi Laulile
The 49ers today announced they have signed defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile to a one-year deal. Laulile played with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL, a stint that included two fumble recoveries in a game on his 27th birthday. Laulile entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018, signing...
Dean Pees: People are going to start talking about Falcons’ defense like Patriots, Ravens
Dean Pees has won a Super Bowl ring as the defensive coordinator of the Patriots, and another as the defensive coordinator of the Ravens. Now he’s the defensive coordinator of the Falcons, and he says he’s expecting to hold his players to the same standard. In a training...
Brave 49ers fan wearing Kittle jersey booed at Cowboys camp
The rivalry between the 49ers and Dallas Cowboys runs deep, and for the fans of both teams, it runs even deeper. There is no love lost between the fanbases of two of the most storied franchises in the NFL. So when someone walks into enemy territory wearing the colors of...
Players with the most championships in NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB
The world lost a great winner and civil rights icon Sunday when it was announced that Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell had died peacefully at the age of 88. Russell is, quite simply, the greatest winner in NBA history and arguably in all of team sports. Before his legendary NBA career in which he won a record 11 championships, went 10-0 in Game 7s and won five league MVP awards, Russell won two state titles at McClymonds High School in Oakland and another pair of NCAA championships with the San Francisco Dons.
What happened to Shanahan's Justin Fields-inspired Lance plays?
SANTA CLARA -- General manager John Lynch revealed last year that on a private plane coming back from watching Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields’ workout, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was already brainstorming. Approximately a month before the 2021 NFL Draft, Shanahan was fixated on Trey Lance. And even an...
Eagles stock up, stock down after 1st week of training camp
Don’t forget that when you read this stock report from Eagles training camp. The Eagles have had three practices so far this summer. One lasted 58 minutes, one lasted 1:15 and one lasted 1:30. There’s a long way to go. But every true off day of the summer,...
Warren Moon: Kyler Murray homework clause is a “slap in the face to all African-American quarterbacks”
Before the Cardinals forced a homework clause into quarterback Kyler Murray‘s contract, no one questioned his work ethic. Now, with the team apparently thinking he doesn’t work hard enough, others are assuming the team’s assessment has merit. Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who had to start...
