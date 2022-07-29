11 Cuban migrants found off Islamorada

wsvn.com
Washington Examiner
Cuban and Haitian migrants setting sail to Florida border at alarming rates
A thousand miles from the U.S.-Mexico border, federal law enforcement and military that patrol the waters surrounding Florida and Puerto Rico are seeing the emergence of a new border crisis. As record numbers of Cubans and Haitians attempt to cross the southern land border illegally, others are increasingly taking to...
Border Patrol agents in Texas discover migrants smuggled inside toolboxes at checkpoint
Border Patrol agents in Texas discovered three migrants locked inside a toolbox while inspecting a vehicle at a border checkpoint on Thursday. El Paso Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez said a "ruthless smuggler" had locked the migrants in the metal toolboxes and were transporting them in "extreme summer heat." Agents...
9 Cuban migrants reach Florida coast in tattered rowboat. They’ve been taken into custody
Another migrant vessel has found its way to Florida’s Coast this weekend, as nine Cuban migrants battled their way through the Atlantic, authorities said. Early Saturday, a tattered rowboat landed on Jupiter Island’s beach from Cuba, U.S. Border Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said on Twitter. The...
Coast Guard intercepts sailboat packed with migrants off Biscayne Bay
MIAMI – A sailboat, tightly packed with 150 to 200 people, ran aground near Boca Chita in Biscayne Bay Thursday morning. The people aboard are believed to be Haitian migrants. As rising violence takes its toll back home, Haitian activists say more and more people are making dangerous journeys, trying to get to the US.Crews say there is a perimeter set up miles out into Biscayne Bay as they evaluate and speak with people on board the sailboat. They were given food and water and evaluated. At least two women, a man and a child were...
As Bahamas charges four men in Haitian migrant boat tragedy, family of 1-year-old mourns
The first time her phone rang, Lenise Georges didn’t believe the news. Her sister and 1-year-old niece were dead, the caller, another niece, said, explaining that their boat had capsized off the coast of Nassau and everyone onboard had died.
400 migrants trapped inside a locked, sweltering tractor-trailer abandoned by a smuggler on a Mexican road are rescued by villagers and workers at a nearby gas station who heard cries for help
At least 400 migrants escaped from a hot and airless tractor trailer abandoned by a smuggler in the Mexican coastal state of Veracruz on Thursday. The group was being ferried in the trailer that had logos stickers from Mexican transportation company Euro Logistic when they began to suffocate near the town of Acayucán.
Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico
At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
Essence
315 Kids, Adults Escape Gang War In Haiti And 17 Haitian Migrants Found Dead Off Bahamas Coast
Classes are out for summer vacation, but since the attacks, many rooms have been converted into dormitories. Three hundred fifteen people have taken refuge in the Saint-Louis de Gonzague school, which is in the Delmas district in Haiti, running rife with gang wars. According to The Washington Post, the shelter...
Nearly 100 migrants found in abandoned trailer in southern Mexico
Mexican authorities on Wednesday discovered 98 migrants abandoned inside a trailer in the southern town of Acayuca. A local paramedic said up to 400 people may have been traveling inside the vehicle.July 29, 2022.
2 American Tourists Attacked by Crocodile During Night Swim in Mexico
Two tourists from the United States were attacked by a crocodile in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Monday. The Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Department Unit said in a series of social media statements Tuesday that it worked in collaboration with the Municipal Coordination of Civil Protection and Firefighters in the Mexican locale to provide aid to the two individuals.
Border agents rescue migrants trapped in canal, 'fireman carry' injured juvenile a mile down mountain
U.S. Border Patrol Agents rescued two migrants who were trapped in a canal in Texas, while agents in New Mexico carried an injured juvenile one mile down a mountain on their backs, officials said Tuesday. One recent rescue happened when four agents from the Lordsburg Station in New Mexico found...
Bahamas police: Captain in Haitian migrant boat tragedy previously convicted in U.S., Cuba
The captain of a twin-engine 30-foot speedboat that capsized in the waters off New Providence in the Bahamas on Sunday while ferrying Haitian migrants to Miami had been previously convicted of human smuggling in the U.S. and drug trafficking in Cuba, the head of Bahamian police said Wednesday.
Mexican national pleads guilty to trafficking dozens of migrants to pay his own smuggling fee
A Mexican man attempted to cross a Customs and Border Protection checkpoint north of Laredo, Texas, in May, but when suspicious law enforcement officers cracked the seal of his trailer, they found 85 people locked inside. Jose Luis Vega-Arzate, 31, told officers he volunteered to drive the trailer in exchange...
Mexican immigration agent saves drowning Venezuelan migrant as he's pulled by rip current while trying to cross at Eagle's Pass
A Mexican border agent was forced to jump into the river to rescue a migrant from being swept downstream. The agent was patrolling Mexico's side of the Eagle Pass International Bridge 1, that connects Piedras Negras, Coahuila with Eagle Pass, Texas, when he heard the man's cries for help on Tuesday, Mexico's National Institute of Migration said in a statement.
By raft and on foot, migrants cross Rio Grande from Mexico to Texas
EAGLE PASS, Texas, July 19 (Reuters) - Beneath a blazing sun, a record number of migrants seeking to enter the United States are crossing the Mexican border. Some wade or swim through the waters of the Rio Grande into Texas. Smugglers ferry groups of others on rafts.
Hundreds of children among those crossing US-Mexico border illegally this week
LA JOYA, Texas – There simply are not enough Border Patrol agents to process the thousands of illegal immigrants crossing the southwestern border every day. In La Grulla, Texas, early Thursday morning, Border Patrol encountered a group of nearly 300 people crossing into the U.S. illegally. Just over 100 of those were unaccompanied children.
borderreport.com
New caravan of 2,000 migrants sets off in southern Mexico
In recent months, most marches by migrants have dissolved after Mexican officials handed out temporary residence permits. Those permits allow the migrants, mostly Venezuelans and Central Americans, to stay on Mexican territory for up 30 days. Migrants say the process of applying for asylum takes too long and they can’t...
