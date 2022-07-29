ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Pontiac man, 19, accused of shooting man in neck charged

Detroit News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Police: Dispute over driveway space leaves 1 dead, 7 wounded in Detroit

Detroit — A neighbor dispute over a car parked in front of a driveway space sparked a mass shooting early Sunday that left one dead and seven others wounded, police said. The incident happened between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday near Coyle and Plymouth on Detroit's northwest side, Detroit Police 2nd Deputy Chief Rudy Harper said.
The Oakland Press

70-year-old Waterford man dies in Pontiac crash

A 70-year-old Waterford Township man is dead after being struck by a by a vehicle in Pontiac Sunday, July 31. Andrew Golden was attempting to cross Woodward Avenue around 5:20 a.m., when he was hit by a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. The Equinox...
deadlinedetroit.com

Two teens arrested in beating of Detroit bus driver for $7

Two boys, 17 and 14, are in police custody in connection with the beating and robbery of an on-duty Detroit bus driver. According to Fox 2's review of a police report, a handful of teens attacked the driver and took $7 from him just after boarding his bus at Seven Mile near Lasher early Thursday morning.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eastpointe, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Eastpointe, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Pontiac, MI
Pontiac, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

Suspect charged in Warren gas station shooting that paralyzed a man

Warren — A 24-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with a shooting that left another man paralyzed from the waist down, prosecutors said Friday. Darrius Ray Potts was arraigned Thursday in 37th District Court in Warren with assault with intent to murder, a life felony, and using a firearm during a felony, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

70-year-old man in hospital gown fatally struck by car on Woodward Ave in Pontiac

PONTIAC. Mich. (FOX 2) - An elderly pedestrian was fatally struck by a car early Sunday morning while he was crossing Woodward Ave in Pontiac. The car struck 70-year-old Andrew Golden from Waterford Twp around 5:20 a.m. near Martin Luther King Blvd. Golden was wearing a hospital gown and green scrubs when he was hit.
The Detroit Free Press

Police: 1 dead, 7 injured in mass shooting on Detroit's west side

One person was killed and seven others were wounded in a mass shooting on Detroit's west side early Sunday morning, police said. In a news release on Facebook Sunday night, Detroit police said a suspect was in custody after firing multiple rounds and striking eight people at 2:40 a.m. According to preliminary reports, the shooter was angry about his driveway being blocked.  ...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Garion Yuron Dates#38th District Court
The Oakland Press

Hospital worker accused of raping teen patient turns self in to police

A medical technician accused of sexually assaulting a teen patient in the psychiatric ward at a Pontiac hospital turned himself in to police Thursday, a few hours after authorities reached out to the public in locating him. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, of Detroit, surrendered to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Fugitive...
PONTIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Oakland Press

Judge to decide if fatal shooting case advances to circuit court

A Pontiac man accused of shooting another Pontiac man in the head, killing him, is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 7 for a preliminary exam. Tony Fong Woo III, 22, is charged with homicide and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the death of Jaquann Garrett, 29. The preliminary exam will be held before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker who will be presented with testimony and other evidence to determine if there’s enough for the case to move forward for possible trial in Oakland County Circuit Court.
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Video shows gunman firing shotgun at drivers in Detroit: ‘I am shocked’

DETROIT – A witness caught video of a gunman opening fire at cars driving on Detroit’s west side. The witnesses said they were shocked that nobody was injured. The video was shared with Local 4 with the goal of finding the gunman. The incident happened at 12:11 a.m....
Detroit News

Warren man charged after barricaded incident; police say he fired shots at Black man, yelled slurs

A Warren man has been charged after a Monday incident, officials say, involving ethnic intimidation and barricading himself in a business and then a standoff with police. Anthony Mangiapane, 55, was arraigned Wednesday in 37th District Court on five charges: assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony; using a firearm during a felony, a two-year felony; being a felon in possession of a firearm, a five-year felony; ethnic intimidation, a two-year felony; and resisting/obstructing a police officer, also a two-year felony.
WARREN, MI
The Oakland Press

Trial scheduled for accused killer of TikTok performer

Trial is scheduled in Oakland County Court for the man accused of killing Rory Teasley — known as TikTok performer “Too2pumpforTV” — of Pontiac. Jury selection is set to start Jan. 30, 2023 for the case against Docquen Jovo Watkins, 31, charged with second-degree murder for Teasley’s death on Jan. 6 of this year.
PONTIAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy