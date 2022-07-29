Pontiac man, 19, accused of shooting man in neck charged

www.detroitnews.com
1 killed, 7 wounded after shooting in Detroit neighborhood
DETROIT — One person was killed and at least seven others were wounded after a gunman opened fire at a Detroit home early Wednesday, authorities said. According to the Detroit Police Department, the alleged shooter found a vehicle parked in front of his home at about 2:40 a.m. EDT, WXYZ-TV reported.
Detroit News
Police: Dispute over driveway space leaves 1 dead, 7 wounded in Detroit
Detroit — A neighbor dispute over a car parked in front of a driveway space sparked a mass shooting early Sunday that left one dead and seven others wounded, police said. The incident happened between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday near Coyle and Plymouth on Detroit's northwest side, Detroit Police 2nd Deputy Chief Rudy Harper said.
The Oakland Press
70-year-old Waterford man dies in Pontiac crash
A 70-year-old Waterford Township man is dead after being struck by a by a vehicle in Pontiac Sunday, July 31. Andrew Golden was attempting to cross Woodward Avenue around 5:20 a.m., when he was hit by a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. The Equinox...
deadlinedetroit.com
Two teens arrested in beating of Detroit bus driver for $7
Two boys, 17 and 14, are in police custody in connection with the beating and robbery of an on-duty Detroit bus driver. According to Fox 2's review of a police report, a handful of teens attacked the driver and took $7 from him just after boarding his bus at Seven Mile near Lasher early Thursday morning.
Detroit News
Suspect charged in Warren gas station shooting that paralyzed a man
Warren — A 24-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with a shooting that left another man paralyzed from the waist down, prosecutors said Friday. Darrius Ray Potts was arraigned Thursday in 37th District Court in Warren with assault with intent to murder, a life felony, and using a firearm during a felony, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.
fox2detroit.com
70-year-old man in hospital gown fatally struck by car on Woodward Ave in Pontiac
PONTIAC. Mich. (FOX 2) - An elderly pedestrian was fatally struck by a car early Sunday morning while he was crossing Woodward Ave in Pontiac. The car struck 70-year-old Andrew Golden from Waterford Twp around 5:20 a.m. near Martin Luther King Blvd. Golden was wearing a hospital gown and green scrubs when he was hit.
7 people shot, one killed by neighbor in mass shooting on Detroit’s westside
The Detroit Police Department confirm seven people were shot early Sunday morning at a home in the 11600 block of Coyle Street on Detroit’s westside.
Police: 1 dead, 7 injured in mass shooting on Detroit's west side
One person was killed and seven others were wounded in a mass shooting on Detroit's west side early Sunday morning, police said. In a news release on Facebook Sunday night, Detroit police said a suspect was in custody after firing multiple rounds and striking eight people at 2:40 a.m. According to preliminary reports, the shooter was angry about his driveway being blocked. ...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Driver ticketed for improper use of ‘repair’ plate; passenger arrested on outstanding warrants
Dearborn police officers pulled over a black 2014 Jeep Gand Cherokee after watching it drive around a parking deck with an “in-transit repair” license plate at about 1 a.m. July 16. Those plates are only legally allowed to transport vehicles from one repair facility to another. During the...
fox2detroit.com
22-year-old Oakland County man in critical condition after crashing into tree
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old Clarkston man was critically injured Saturday when the car he was driving left the road and struck a tree in Springfield Township. The crash happened on Foster Road near Dixie Highway at around 4:14 p.m. Saturday. Police say the driver was eastbound...
The Oakland Press
Hospital worker accused of raping teen patient turns self in to police
A medical technician accused of sexually assaulting a teen patient in the psychiatric ward at a Pontiac hospital turned himself in to police Thursday, a few hours after authorities reached out to the public in locating him. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, of Detroit, surrendered to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Fugitive...
Police: 17-year-old shot & killed on Detroit's west side
A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Detroit Sunday evening. It happened near the intersection of 14th Street and Lawrence Street. Police are looking for two suspects riding in a black SUV.
The Oakland Press
Judge to decide if fatal shooting case advances to circuit court
A Pontiac man accused of shooting another Pontiac man in the head, killing him, is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 7 for a preliminary exam. Tony Fong Woo III, 22, is charged with homicide and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the death of Jaquann Garrett, 29. The preliminary exam will be held before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker who will be presented with testimony and other evidence to determine if there’s enough for the case to move forward for possible trial in Oakland County Circuit Court.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video shows gunman firing shotgun at drivers in Detroit: ‘I am shocked’
DETROIT – A witness caught video of a gunman opening fire at cars driving on Detroit’s west side. The witnesses said they were shocked that nobody was injured. The video was shared with Local 4 with the goal of finding the gunman. The incident happened at 12:11 a.m....
Detroit News
Warren man charged after barricaded incident; police say he fired shots at Black man, yelled slurs
A Warren man has been charged after a Monday incident, officials say, involving ethnic intimidation and barricading himself in a business and then a standoff with police. Anthony Mangiapane, 55, was arraigned Wednesday in 37th District Court on five charges: assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony; using a firearm during a felony, a two-year felony; being a felon in possession of a firearm, a five-year felony; ethnic intimidation, a two-year felony; and resisting/obstructing a police officer, also a two-year felony.
fox2detroit.com
8 people shot during dispute over parked car in Detroit
The gunman was angry because someone was parked in front of his driveway. He went inside his home, grabbed a gun, and fired shots outside.
Westland man arrested after trying to start fight at Joe Kool's, driving drunk: cops
Police say a 33-year-old Westland man was arrested after he caused a scene at a Troy sports bar, then drove drunk. Officers arrived at Joe Kool’s to find him yelling at other customers.
The Oakland Press
Trial scheduled for accused killer of TikTok performer
Trial is scheduled in Oakland County Court for the man accused of killing Rory Teasley — known as TikTok performer “Too2pumpforTV” — of Pontiac. Jury selection is set to start Jan. 30, 2023 for the case against Docquen Jovo Watkins, 31, charged with second-degree murder for Teasley’s death on Jan. 6 of this year.
No Arrests Yet In Murder Of Trans Woman Of Color Whose Body Was Dumped On Sidewalk
Police are investigating the murder of a trans woman who was mysteriously gunned down in Detroit earlier this week. Authorities were dispatched to a home on Fenkell Avenue near the intersection of Lesure Street around 10:30 p.m. on July 25, after the homeowner reported a dead body, Detroit Police Department said in a press release sent to Oxygen.com.
Stolen cars recovered; suspects arrested after chase caught on video
Multiple stolen Ford Raptor trucks were involved in a high-speed getaway from Dearborn to the Asbury Park neighborhood of Detroit Wednesday night around 9:00 pm.
