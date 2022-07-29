Pontiac man, 19, accused of shooting man in neck charged

A Pontiac man accused of shooting another Pontiac man in the head, killing him, is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 7 for a preliminary exam. Tony Fong Woo III, 22, is charged with homicide and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the death of Jaquann Garrett, 29. The preliminary exam will be held before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker who will be presented with testimony and other evidence to determine if there’s enough for the case to move forward for possible trial in Oakland County Circuit Court.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO