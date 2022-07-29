Fleur-de-Links, July 29: Former Saints linebacker signs with Jets

www.canalstreetchronicles.com
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Big news at the start of Saints training campTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NFL Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Signs $72 Million Contract
An NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver just became a rich man. On Friday, DK Metcalf signed a contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks after three productive seasons. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Metcalf's new contract is for three years and worth $72 million. It includes $58.2 million in guarantees and a $30 million signing bonus, the highest ever for a wide receiver.
Saints camp takeaways: Jameis Winston and Chris Olave bring the fireworks
Day 4 of New Orleans Saints training camp provided the biggest highlights of the week thus far. The team will now take the day off tomorrow before returning on Monday. They will be in pads as they kick off the next portion of the camp schedule. A welcome sight for offensive and defensive lineman in particular.
No timetable for Tyrann Mathieu’s return & Michael Thomas does not practice for Saints 7/30
The Saints have completed four training camp practices, but Tyrann Mathieu remains M.I.A. He’s been excused for personal reasons, and head coach Dennis Allen said Saturday that he does not know when the safety will make his return to the team.
Garic: After 4 days of Saints camp, here are 4 takes I stand by
The Saints are four days into camp, and here are the four things that WWL’s Kristian Garic believes will hold true as camp barrels along. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Video: Tua Tagovailoa hits Tyreek Hill for gorgeous 65-yard TD in training camp as fans go wild
A sight the Miami Dolphins hope to see often this season took place Saturday at training camp when Tua Tagovailoa connected with new wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a touchdown. While the touchdown means nothing regarding the upcoming 2022 NFL season, the completion will provide at least a temporary boost in the confidence of Tagovailoa, who enters the year with concerns surrounding his future with the franchise.
Watch: Dennis Allen, Rebirth Brass Band Welcome Saints Fans to Training Camp
Saints head coach and New Orleans' Rebirth Jazz band welcome the Saints fans to the 2022 Saints Training Camp.
EXPLAINER: Watson discipline didn’t require legal charges
When two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Deshaun Watson on criminal complaints stemming from allegations of sexual assault or harassment by 24 women, it didn’t clear the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback from facing consequences from the NFL. Watson and the Cleveland Browns found out the severity of...
Former New Orleans prep basketball standout Kyran Ratliff has made his college choice
Former New Orleans high school basketball standout Kyran Ratliff has signed to play for UL. The 6-foot-8 Ratliff attended Booker T. Washington for three high school seasons and played his senior season with Shaun Dumas Academy, a local prep school that plays a national schedule. Ratliff averaged 17.6 points, 10.3...
Dolphins running backs present fantasy football conundrum
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins spent big on free agent running backs this off-season and appear ready to share the workload between a stable of speedy options, which most likely will create a fantasy football predicament. Off-season additions Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert are expected...
Saints Activate DE Tanoh Kpassagnon From NFI List
Kpassagnon, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,321,218 contract that included a signing bonus of $1,282,704. Kpassagnon was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career...
Is Saints' Winston the 'dark horse' in MVP race this year?
Jameis Winston is entering what could be a make-or-break season with the New Orleans Saints, as his opportunities to prove he’s a franchise quarterback in the NFL are dwindling. Last season, Winston threw for 1,170 yards with 14 touchdowns through seven games en route to a 5-2 record before...
Bucs training camp: Hear from Devin White, Logan Hall and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were back at it again Saturday, hitting the field for their fourth practice of training camp as they prepare for the 2022 NFL season. Hear what linebacker Devin White, defensive lineman Logan Hall and others had to say following Saturday’s practice:
Former Alabama LB preparing for NFL comeback, earns tryout with the Seahawks
Alabama football fans all remember Reuben Foster for his tenacity on the football field. The first glimpse that fans caught of Foster was against LSU in Death Valley. The Tide kicked off to the Tigers, and Foster came out of nowhere to blindside one of the nation’s top running backs at the time, Leonard Fournette. After that, everyone knew the type of player that he was going to be.
