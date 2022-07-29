ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Fleur-de-Links, July 29: Former Saints linebacker signs with Jets

By Adam Dunnells
canalstreetchronicles.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.canalstreetchronicles.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Signs $72 Million Contract

An NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver just became a rich man. On Friday, DK Metcalf signed a contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks after three productive seasons. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Metcalf's new contract is for three years and worth $72 million. It includes $58.2 million in guarantees and a $30 million signing bonus, the highest ever for a wide receiver.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
State
New York State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Dolphin Nation

Video: Tua Tagovailoa hits Tyreek Hill for gorgeous 65-yard TD in training camp as fans go wild

A sight the Miami Dolphins hope to see often this season took place Saturday at training camp when Tua Tagovailoa connected with new wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a touchdown. While the touchdown means nothing regarding the upcoming 2022 NFL season, the completion will provide at least a temporary boost in the confidence of Tagovailoa, who enters the year with concerns surrounding his future with the franchise.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#New Orleans Saints News#The New York Jets
UPI News

Dolphins running backs present fantasy football conundrum

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins spent big on free agent running backs this off-season and appear ready to share the workload between a stable of speedy options, which most likely will create a fantasy football predicament. Off-season additions Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert are expected...
NFL
Yardbarker

Saints Activate DE Tanoh Kpassagnon From NFI List

Kpassagnon, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,321,218 contract that included a signing bonus of $1,282,704. Kpassagnon was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Is Saints' Winston the 'dark horse' in MVP race this year?

Jameis Winston is entering what could be a make-or-break season with the New Orleans Saints, as his opportunities to prove he’s a franchise quarterback in the NFL are dwindling. Last season, Winston threw for 1,170 yards with 14 touchdowns through seven games en route to a 5-2 record before...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama LB preparing for NFL comeback, earns tryout with the Seahawks

Alabama football fans all remember Reuben Foster for his tenacity on the football field. The first glimpse that fans caught of Foster was against LSU in Death Valley. The Tide kicked off to the Tigers, and Foster came out of nowhere to blindside one of the nation’s top running backs at the time, Leonard Fournette. After that, everyone knew the type of player that he was going to be.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy