ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Are These Michigan’s Deadliest Wild Animals?

By rebekahcraft
US 103.1
US 103.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
us103.com

Comments / 1

Related
Whiskey Riff

Incredible Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Timber Wolf vs Mountain Lion: Who’s Winning?

Two apex predators, one winner: What happens when the largest wolf species on the planet takes on North America’s biggest cat, the mountain lion? A battle for the ages. Just like our first face-off, Bison vs Grizzly Bear, wolves and cougars overlap across North America. These fierce predators have hunted the vast landscapes of this continent for eons. While varied, larger cousins of both once roamed here, their living descendants average about the same weight and hunt the same prey. But what happens when they face one another?
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Lake, MI
City
Wolverine, MI
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Michigan

As we all know, Michigan is one of the most beautiful states in America. There are many attractions in this beautiful state, from attractive little villages to famous cities. Furthermore, Michigan is well-known for its tasty food and breathtaking natural surroundings.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Bears#Shark Week#United States#Deer
Whiskey Riff

Tourists Come Face To Face With Absolute UNIT Of A Brown Bear In Alaska

You couldn’t pay me enough to money to get this close to a live brown bear in the wild. I have no idea how everyone in this video is staying so calm, and even more miraculously, not completely shitting their pants. I would have been shaking and screaming, just dying to run away… and yet, they all just stood there like the situation unfolding was totally casual.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
dailyphew.com

Abandoned Dog In Backyard Can’t Believe He’s Finally Rescued

A resident of Detroit, Michigan, caught sight of an abandoned puppy in a nearby home’s backyard one day as he was walking home. He was really concerned at the moment since the poor animal was chained up and in bad shape. In order to locate someone who could assist...
DETROIT, MI
Field & Stream

Officials Euthanize Offspring of Famous Grizzly Bear For Exhibiting “Increasingly Dangerous Behavior”

The offspring of a world-famous grizzly bear was trapped and euthanized in Wyoming after exhibiting “increasingly dangerous behavior” in close proximity to a residential area, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD). The male bear was 2 years old and considered to ba a “subadult.” It had reportedly lost its fear of humans and was presenting a threat to residents of Sublette County, Wyoming who live on the edge of the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
WYOMING STATE
US 103.1

US 103.1

Burton, MI
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy