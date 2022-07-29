Are These Michigan’s Deadliest Wild Animals?

us103.com
Yellowstone National Park Workers Watch in Horror as Huge Group of Tourists Walk Directly Into Bison Herd
VIDEO: Watch as this group of adults lead themselves – and their children – directly into a Yellowstone National Park bison herd. When it comes to Yellowstone’s ballooning tourist/wildlife problem, things will have to get worse before they get better. As visitors continue to approach bison, more and more dangerous incidents are occurring.
Extremely Rare and Eerie Footage Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night At Yellowstone
Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer.
Incredible Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
Timber Wolf vs Mountain Lion: Who’s Winning?
Two apex predators, one winner: What happens when the largest wolf species on the planet takes on North America’s biggest cat, the mountain lion? A battle for the ages. Just like our first face-off, Bison vs Grizzly Bear, wolves and cougars overlap across North America. These fierce predators have hunted the vast landscapes of this continent for eons. While varied, larger cousins of both once roamed here, their living descendants average about the same weight and hunt the same prey. But what happens when they face one another?
2 fastest-growing cities in Michigan
As we all know, Michigan is one of the most beautiful states in America. There are many attractions in this beautiful state, from attractive little villages to famous cities. Furthermore, Michigan is well-known for its tasty food and breathtaking natural surroundings.
Another gator sighting in Michigan prompts closure of nature center near Albion College
ALBION (WWJ) – There’s a gator search underway in Michigan. Officials with Albion College say the Whitehouse Nature Center near the campus was forced to close over the weekend due to two separate reports of alligator sightings in the Kalamazoo River in the area. School officials were working...
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be Real
Michigan possesses a wide range of often unexpected beauty, from the rolling hills of wine country to the unforgettable architecture of historic Detroit. Read on for a list of places that are so beautiful they almost look surreal and let us know in the comments where some other dream-like spots might be hiding here in Michigan.
Curious Deer Prevents Mail Carrier From Delivering Letter in Hilarious Clip
While most animal encounters end in horrible accidents, it’s nice to see one that doesn’t result in any trauma for either species involved. In this instance, the sweet interaction between a mail woman and a curious deer only exchanged pleasantries before going their separate ways, restoring faith that some humans can safely coexist with animals.
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
Tourists Come Face To Face With Absolute UNIT Of A Brown Bear In Alaska
You couldn’t pay me enough to money to get this close to a live brown bear in the wild. I have no idea how everyone in this video is staying so calm, and even more miraculously, not completely shitting their pants. I would have been shaking and screaming, just dying to run away… and yet, they all just stood there like the situation unfolding was totally casual.
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in Michigan
Next month, a popular grocery store chain will open a new store in Michigan, and residents couldn't be more excited. Whole Foods Market will open its first West Michigan store on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
Michigan Lottery player matches 5 Mega Millions winning numbers in Friday drawing
A Michigan Lottery player came very close to winning Friday's Mega Millions jackpot worth an estimated $1.28 billion. One ticket sold online in Michigan matched all five white balls drawn — 13-36-45-57-67, but didn't match the Mega Ball — 14, according to the Mega Millions website. The ticket is now worth $1 million and didn't have...
Michigan restaurant closes early due to ‘rude’ and ‘cocky’ tourists: ‘We are not here to be abused’
Every year, "fudgies" (as Michigan locals refer to tourists) descend on the town of Charlevoix, Michigan for the Venetian Festival. This year, their bad behavior apparently fudged up an entire night of service at one restaurant. “I had come downstairs from the third floor to our main dining room, and...
Abandoned Dog In Backyard Can’t Believe He’s Finally Rescued
A resident of Detroit, Michigan, caught sight of an abandoned puppy in a nearby home’s backyard one day as he was walking home. He was really concerned at the moment since the poor animal was chained up and in bad shape. In order to locate someone who could assist...
Only In Alaska… Does A Man Make A Moose Antler Skateboard
This lad seems like the type that would be fun to knock a few back with. I mean, if you’re the type of fella that comes up with absolutely ridiculous ideas like this, yet they actually work, I definitely want to have a few and see what comes out of it. You can be certain there will be a good time involved.
Officials Euthanize Offspring of Famous Grizzly Bear For Exhibiting “Increasingly Dangerous Behavior”
The offspring of a world-famous grizzly bear was trapped and euthanized in Wyoming after exhibiting “increasingly dangerous behavior” in close proximity to a residential area, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD). The male bear was 2 years old and considered to ba a “subadult.” It had reportedly lost its fear of humans and was presenting a threat to residents of Sublette County, Wyoming who live on the edge of the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
WATCH: Canadian Photographer Captures Video of Rare White Grizzly Bear
While exploring Yoho National Park, a photographer captured footage of a polar bear that had wandered all the way down to eastern British Columbia. Just kidding. Actually, Alberta native Noel Rodgers caught the equally spectacular white grizzly bear as it lumbered along the tree line in the parklands. As it...
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
There’s certainly no shortage of gorgeous waterfront areas in Michigan. From the Detroit Riverwalk to the popular Grand Haven City Beach–but nothing beats a more low-key and peaceful experience.
Meet the Republican candidates running against Gov. Whitmer in Michigan election 2022
LANSING – The biggest statewide race in Tuesday's primary is the Republican contest to see who will go up against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Nov. 8. There are five candidates on the ballot, after five others were disqualified in May for submitting too many forged signatures, in a scandal the former candidates are...
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in Michigan
The rural regions of Michigan are filled with hidden gems just waiting to be explored and sometimes the best and most unique places are tucked away in the most unexpected places.
