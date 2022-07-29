Head-On Collision Leaves One With Serious Injuries

kchi.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of July 29, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield resident was arrested early Sunday in Livingston County. Nineteen-year-old Jenna Hoerrman was accused of driving while intoxicated/alcohol, possessing less than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. The patrol said she was released from custody. A Kansas City...
Cole Camp Man Injured After Motorcycle Hits Pothole
A Cole Camp man was injured in a motorcycle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2001 Honda motorcycle, driven by 24-year-old David M. Scott-Robison of Cole Camp, was on I-70 at the 65.6 mile marker just before 8 p.m., when he hit a pothole and lost control of the motorcycle.
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 102 calls for service Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 1:52 am. Officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration and upon further investigation, the driver was found in possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia. The 37-year-old Chillicothe resident was arrested and held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol on Wednesday. At about 5:40 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Jerry W Swinney III of Amazonia on an Andrew County warrant for alleged tampering with utility meters. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
Caldwell County, Missouri, man accused of shooting at crop duster pilot
A Caldwell County, Missouri, man is accused of shooting at a crop duster pilot because he was flying too close to his property.
Man from Kidder arrested for shooting aircraft, charged with attempted murder, assault and armed criminal action
Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell Allen reports the arrest of a Kidder man on July 29th as the result of an investigation of an incident involving an airplane being shot on July 10th. Sixty-two-year-old Donald Bates is being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center on felony charges of attempted second-degree...
BOONVILLE MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER INVESTIGATION IN COOPER COUNTY
A 33-year-old Boonville man has been charged with felonies after an investigation in Cooper County. A release from Cooper County Sheriff Chris Class says Johnathan C. Todd was arrested as a result of a search warrant and investigation conducted by deputies in June of 2022 in the 12000 block of Highway 5. During the investigation, narcotics, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and items used in the manufacture of methamphetamine were seized.
Obituary & Services: Jo Katherine Miller
Jo Katherine Miller, age 87, a resident of Independence, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her home. Jo was born the daughter of Matthew and Regina (Ball) Petesch on March 16, 1935, in Atchison, Kansas. She was united in marriage to Delbert Melvin Miller, Sr., on June 18, 1957, in Atchison, Kansas. He preceded her in death on September 1, 2021. She worked as a machine operator for Plattners in North Kansas City, Missouri, Easy Plastic in Independence, Missouri, and also Modern Plastics in Richmond, Missouri, and Kansas City, Missouri. Jo was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Independence, Missouri. She was also a member of the Sunflower Sams Camping Club of Kansas City, Missouri, for 50 years. She enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, embroidering, puzzles, and crossword puzzles. Jo loved baking, especially for her family during the holidays.
Royal Found Guilty Of Manslaughter And Other Charges
Nancy Royal of Brookfield was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and four other counts, in a Livingston County Jury Trial. Royal’s case was moved to Livingston County on a change of venue from Linn County. The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney says in addition to the manslaughter charge, Nancy Royal was found guilty of Neglect of a Child Resulting in Death, Abuse of a Child, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the first degree. Sentencing will be on September 7, 2022.
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of August 1, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of August 1 – 7. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
Livingston County Poling Places For August 2nd Primary
The August 2nd Missouri Primary Election is Tuesday. Polls will open Tuesday from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm. Livingston County Election authority Sherry Parks says she is expecting a 35-40% turnout for this election. The polling places for Tuesday’s election are:. PRECINCT POLLING PLACE. 1ST Ward, Chillicothe City United...
'Underutilized' Missouri River barge services poised for federal investment
Something different arrived at AGRIServices of Brunswick’s terminal on the Missouri River a few weeks ago: a barge load of tapioca from Thailand. The product from overseas was something crew members had never seen, but the challenge excited Lucy Fletcher, ASB’s business development manager.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is now married despite still being in prison
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. — Gypsy Rose Blanchard has tied the knot with Louisianan Ryan Scott Anderson despite still serving her 10-year prison sentence. The Livingston County Recorder of Deeds verified the marriage certificate between Blanchard, 30, and Anderson, 36, on July 21, 2022. According to Intouchweekly.com, Blanchard’s family friend, Fancy Marcelli, Blanchard was dating multiple […]
The beautiful historic A. Taylor Ray house built in 1896 was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980
A. Taylor Ray home in Daviess County, Missouri.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The A. Taylor Ray House built in 1896 is amazing to look at as well as to study the details that make it amazing. This house is also known as the Tuggle House. This historic find is located in Gallatin, Missouri. In 1980, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Board of Public Works Meets Tuesday
Bids for a roof are on the agenda for the Chillicothe Board of Public works when they meet Tuesday. The meeting begins at 7:00 am at the CMU meeting room. The electric supervisor will present the bids and recommendations for replacement of a corrugated roof on one of the buildings. Reports will be presented by the department heads and the general manager. The public is welcome to attend.
Tax Rate Hearing On County Commission Agenda
A tax rate hearing and discussion on investment banking are on the Livingston County Commission agendas. The commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday next week at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. Tuesday at 9:30 they will meet with a local investment group about investment banking. Thursday at...
Absentee Voting For Primary Election
If you would like to cast a ballot in Tuesday’s Missouri Primary Election, but can not make it to the Polls Tuesday, there is still time to cast an absentee ballot. Absentee voting for the August 2nd primary continues through Monday, August 1st. To cast a ballot, you must be a registered voter. Absentee voting is available in person at the clerk’s office during regular office hours. Special hours will be available this Saturday, from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm, and on Monday until 5:00 pm.
