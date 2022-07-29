'My Husband Was Cheating. This Is How I Found Out'

www.newsweek.com
They fell in love on vacation in 1971. They've been together for 50 years
American tourist Sura Crutch spent a whirlwind five days with Greek local Haris Sevastopoulos in Athens in the summer of 1971. Here's how they went from strangers to pen pals to a couple of 50 years and counting.
My Husband Sent Me A Seemingly Innocent Text. It Led Me To Discover He'd Been Cheating For Years.
"I didn’t confront my husband. Instead, I became my own private investigator and went on a quiet rampage."
A new start after 60: I was looking for a holiday after my husband died – and ended up with a job in Italy
Joyce Faulkner was contemplating trips to some of the couple’s old haunts when an inquiry about a house swap led to the owner asking if she could help with her children
A Ukrainian couple married on top of an NYC skyscraper, then 3 hours later flew to Italy for a wedding with their families who fled the war
Daria Sokol and Anton Topikha got married at one of New York City's most iconic landmarks with just one witness and an officiant.
Italian nun stops two women kissing during fashion shoot, blames 'the Devil'
An Italian nun stopped two women kissing as part of a photoshoot, and said they were engaging in "the devil's work". Models Serena de Ferrari and Kyshan Wilson were posing during a shoot in the Quartieri Spagnoli neighbourhood in Naples, Italy for the upcoming third issue of Italy’s Not Yet Magazine, all about art and lifestyle when the nun approached them.
Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process
Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
I suffered 6 months of agony, couldn’t eat & lay in bed crying after getting Turkey teeth – but worst is yet to come
EVERY year thousands of Brits flock to Turkey for cosmetic surgery, lured by cheap treatment with a holiday thrown into the deal. But for Lisa Martyn, from Ireland, her dream of returning from the sunshine with a new set of pearly whites turned into a nightmare. She suffered six months...
Prince William's Alleged Affair Gains Wild Details Amid Possible Move to America
The rumor mill is once again churning with details of Prince William's alleged affair. As the prince and his wife, Kate Middleton, set their sights on new ambitions in the United States, the royal couple was thrust into a more unsavory spotlight after an anonymous Deuxmoi submission shared new details about a "British royal's extramarital affair," which many presumed to be about William.
travelnoire.com
Family Kicked Off Delta Flight, Threatened With Jail Time For Refusing To Give Up Toddler's Seat
A family was booted from a Delta flight after refusing to give up their 2-year-old son’s seat. According to The Wrap, the Schear family’s flight from Hawaii to Los Angeles was overbooked when an airline employee asked them to have their 2-year-old son sit on their lap for the flight instead of in the seat he was occupying in his car seat.
Teen Praised for Refusing To Give Up Plane Seat to 'Cursing' Couple
The internet has sided with a teenager who refused to give up her window seat to an "entitled" couple, after she specifically booked that seat because of her anxiety disorder. In a post shared on Reddit on Tuesday, the 15-year-old girl, who goes by the username BobcatLiving6715, explained that she was flying for the first time to Florida and she was alone. Because of some childhood trauma, she said, she now suffers from anxiety, so she booked a window seat to help her relieve her nerves.
Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag
Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
Woman catches husband flirting with dinner guest when she drops her crab claw under the table
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One day, my father brought home live crabs and instructed my mother to cook them. Then he invited the married couple from across the street over for dinner.
Father-of-two, 29, who left his partner of 10 years for Ukrainian refugee who came to live with them reveals he is now her CARER after she goes partially blind
A married father-of-two who left his partner and kids for a Ukrainian refugee who came to live with them has told of the backlash he and his new girlfriend have received. Tony Garnett, 29, opted to abandon his family to rent a house with refugee Sofiia Karkadym, 22, just 10 days after she arrived to live with them.
Chilling clues leave family with ‘bad feeling’ after surveillance shows mom who vanished with ex & toddler on camp trip
A MISSING man's sister fears "he went off the deep end" when he disappeared with his ex-lover and their toddler three weeks ago. Nicholas Hansen supposedly took Jill Sidebotham and their two-year-old daughter Lydia on a camping trip on June 27, but the trio hasn't been seen since a trip to a Walmart in Mexico, Maine on July 2.
When my baby boy refused his milk I knew something was wrong – but the truth floored us
A MUM who had a gut feeling her baby’s feeding wasn’t right was devastated to find out the truth. When Lucy Ellerker was pregnant with her fourth child, she felt a sense of doom. Most of 41-year-old Lucy’s pregnancy was a smooth ride, but as her due date...
Video Catches Moment Family Drives Off Cliff by Popular Russian Destination
The family's bodies were recovered by police following the fatal plunge.
Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home
A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
'Gold Digger' Who Sent In-Laws Prenup Revealing She's a Millionaire Cheered
"I had enough of them calling me a gold digger and lazy," the woman wrote on Reddit.
Don’t flush water down the toilet
Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
Passenger Refuses to Trade Window Seat for ‘Inferior’ Spot so Mom Can Sit Next to Toddler During Long Flight From Japan
When flying, many people try to pick the best seat ahead of time that will be the most comfortable for them for the duration of their flight. Someone recently went viral for sharing that when a mom on a flight asked them if they would switch seats with her so she could sit next to her young child, they refused as they felt her seat was "inferior" to theirs.
