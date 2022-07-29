ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

StateHouse Holdings Reaches Agreement With IRS To Resolve Legacy Federal Tax Obligations

By Vuk Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j8ruY_0gxNu8iS00

StateHouse Holdings Inc. STHZF STHZ has reached a partial payment installment agreement with the Internal Revenue Service related to the federal tax returns of its wholly-owned subsidiary Patients Mutual Assistance Collective Corporation ("PMACC") for the 2007 to 2012 fiscal years and the 2020 fiscal year.

At issue were federal taxes owed of approximately $22.1 million. Under the agreement, StateHouse is resolving this liability through the payment of approximately $5.8 million, to be made through $50,000 per-month payments over an expected period of 116 months, beginning in August 2022. The monthly payment amount is subject to IRS review every two years. With each review, the payments may adjust up or down depending on PMACC's ability to pay at that time. The company does not anticipate that these biennial reviews will result in a material increase to the payment plan.

The company has maintained a provision on its balance sheet related to the taxes owed. This provision was approximately $21.6 million as at March 31, 2022. Given that the provision is significantly higher than the anticipated repayments under the agreement, the company expects to record a positive non-cash accounting adjustment of approximately $15.8 million to reverse previous accruals in its financial results relating to the provision. It is anticipated that the adjustment will be reflected in the company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

In addition, the agreement allows the company to recategorize the majority of the related liability as a non-current liability, materially reducing the short-term obligations on its balance sheet.

"This is a landmark agreement for our company," stated Ed Schmults, StateHouse CEO. "By resolving this longstanding 280E obligation, and more recent federal tax obligations, in a satisfactory manner, StateHouse has demonstrated its leadership in the U.S. cannabis sector. This result provides significant clarity for investors on an issue of critical importance, and puts StateHouse in a much stronger competitive position. It is an important step on our path to building a flagship California cannabis company."

The agreement primarily relates to PMACC's allocation of certain expenses to cost of goods sold in certain of its corporate tax returns. PMACC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Harborside Inc. prior to Harborside's name change to StateHouse, was among the first cannabis companies to challenge the federal tax rule against such allocations and the historic litigation was closely followed by the industry in the hope that the U.S. Tax Court would find in favor of the company and the resolution would pave the way for future tax relief for state licensed operators. On November 29, 2018, the Court disallowed these allocations, holding that they were instead deductions barred by the IRS 280E tax code.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of Kindel Media via Pexels

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What Happens If You Smoke Weed Every Day?

This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission. Actor, comedian, and well-known stoner Seth Rogen has said, “I smoke weed all day and every day and have for 20 years. For me, it's like glasses or shoes.” If the work of Seth Rogen — most famous for the films Knocked Up and Pineapple Express and TV show Freaks & Geeks — isn't ringing a bell, then you've probably heard the Dr. Dre song, “Smoke Weed Every Day.” You've definitely heard of cannabis entrepreneur and pot culture icon Snoop Dogg, who reportedly smokes a whopping 81 blunts per day.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

If You Invested $10,000 in Real Estate Instead of Bitcoin Last Year, Here is Where You Would be Now

For much of the last 10 years, Bitcoin BTC/USD has been driving the conversation when it comes to alternative investments. It’s not hard to understand why. Bitcoin is a perfect storm in terms of its ability to generate press and spur casual and seasoned investors to make huge bets on it. Many investors hailed Bitcoin as the currency of the future and cleared their portfolios to put everything in Bitcoin.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Cadrene Heslop

July 2022 Stimulus Check Updates

Democratic lawmakers have proposed several bills to help American citizens with inflation. But these are yet to receive approval. States have taken on this initiative. Many are unlikely to suspend their gas tax levies. But the local governments are taking other measures to help. (source)
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Corporate Tax#Tax Code#Statehouse#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Statehouse Holdings Inc#Pmacc
GOBankingRates

What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?

Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income. SNAP Investment: USDA Offers $5 Million Grant to Expand Online EBT Food Stamp Acceptance. See: Looking To Diversify In...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
GOBankingRates

Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?

Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
AGRICULTURE
CNET

Stimulus Checks 2022: First Tax Rebate Payments Going Out. Who Is Eligible for the Money?

Some New Mexico residents may have already received their first payments. Californians can look for their inflation relief checks as soon as October. To lessen the blow of rampant inflation and guard against the growing threat of recession, an increasing number of states are sending money to residents in the form of tax rebates or inflation-relief checks. One of the latest is South Carolina, where Gov. Henry McMaster signed legislation to send taxpayers tax refund checks by the end of 2022. Massachusetts could be next, where the state legislature hopes to send money by the end of September.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment and what time will it be paid?

Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are set to receive their first instalment of the money in the coming days.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit and universal credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the first tranche of £326 will be paid into accounts between Thursday 14 July and Sunday 31, with up to...
INCOME TAX
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
65K+
Followers
152K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy