Zebra mussels confirmed in Wright County lake

kduz.com
knsiradio.com
Zebra Mussels Found on Limestone Lake
(KNSI) – Zebra mussels have been found on a lake near Clearwater. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed an earlier discovery of zebra mussels in Limestone Lake in Wright County. A man found a zebra mussel near his dock, prompting an investigation. Another was found during a DNR snorkel search.
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
SOMERSET, Wis. — (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
millcitytimes.com
8/1/07: The 35W Bridge Collapse
Article by Michael Rainville, Jr. August 1st, 2007, 5:30pm. A twelve-year-old Michael, along with his family and friends, just sat down to enjoy their last meal at the original location of Totino's Italian Kitchen at 523 Central Avenue NE before the popular restaurant moved to Mounds View. I ordered the usual, mostaccioli with a meatball and a pizza for the table to share, the best pizza I've ever had, I might add. We were reminiscing about the many good memories that have taken place here at the restaurant over the last fifty-six years, from family holiday parties to picking up a couple meatball subs on the way home from work.
Apple River stabbings: 4 surviving victims are in stable condition, charges expected Monday
SOMERSET, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin have released more details in the fatal stabbing incident at a popular tubing area on the Apple River, including the conditions of the surviving victims.According to the St. Croix Sheriff's Office, the dispatch office received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found five people with stab wounds to their mid-sections."Deputies, as well as citizens, began providing medical care to the victims," the sheriff's office said Sunday.The suspect -- a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota -- fled...
fox9.com
New wake restriction ordinance on Lake Minnetonka takes shape
The Lake Minnetonka Conservation District has released the details of a new ordinance that would impose tougher wake restrictions on the water. "It doesn't go far enough," said one neighbor.
Man’s Body Pulled from Minnesota Lake
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Deputies recovered the body of a St. Paul man from Lake Como Thursday morning. A news release says the sheriff’s office responded to a check welfare call at Como Regional Park around 2:30 Wednesday morning. Deputies, St. Paul Police Officers, St. Paul Firefighters and the Ramsey County Dive Team searched the area and recovered the 31-year-old man’s body shortly after 7a.m. Thursday.
willmarradio.com
Minnesota Man Drowns In Missouri’s Table Rock Lake
(Branson, MO) -- A Minnesota man is the victim of a weekend drowning on Table Rock Lake near Branson in southwest Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 79-year-old Eugene Nelson from Eden Prairie began to struggle while swimming Saturday afternoon, went underwater, and never resurfaced. Search crews recovered Nelson's body the next day. The report says he was not wearing a life jacket.
redlakenationnews.com
Impact of Ukraine war ripples across Minnesota's agriculture sector
Inna Kozionova and three other Ukrainian women sit at a picnic table near an old farmhouse. Fields of emerging cucumbers and cabbage, backlit by the late-day sun, surround them. This moment - of being lulled by the buzz of cicadas - is a far cry from their war-torn home. The four women came to Waverly, Minn., as seasonal workers for Untiedt's Vegetable Farm, a job that offers a welcome distraction during the day from their worst thoughts.
One Hurt, One Cited in Stearns County Crash
HOLDING TOWNSHIP -- One person was hurt and another was cited after a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Friday morning. The sheriff's office says it happened at around 6:20 a.m. in Holding Township. An SUV driven by Scott DeZurik was going east on 395th Street when deputies say a car...
wcmpradio.com
Coon Rapids Man Dies Following Medical Emergency in Chisago County
One is dead following a reported medical emergency in Chisago County Friday afternoon. According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a call around 1:45 p.m. from a group of boaters on South Lindstrom Lake saying that a man on their boat was having a medical emergency and was not breathing.
Man, 49, dies after suffering medical emergency on central Minnesota lake
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities man died Friday after suffering a medical emergency on a central Minnesota lake.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says emergency crews responded around 1:45 p.m. to South Lindstrom Lake on a report of a man on a boat struggling to breathe. First-responders found the boaters near the Beach Park public swimming area and attempted to help the man, although the lifesaving efforts were not successful. The 49-year-old Coon Rapids man was pronounced dead at the scene. While officials did not detail when led up to the man struggling to breathe, they said that foul play was not suspected. The man's name is being withheld from the public until his family is notified. The death remains under investigation by the sheriff's department and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office. South Lindstrom Lake is located in Lindstrom, roughly 40 miles northeast of Minneapolis.
Candidates for Hennepin County Attorney will go from seven to two on Aug. 9
Candidates are lining up to replace longtime Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman this fall. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the current field of seven candidates will be reduced from seven to two when primary election votes are counted. Freeman is leaving office at the end of the year. He served two different stints as Hennepin County Attorney, [...]
voiceofalexandria.com
Body found in parked vehicle in central Minnesota
(Litchfield, MN) --Authorities in Meeker County are investigating the death of a central Minnesota man. Sheriff's deputies say the body of 39-year-old Jason Sutter, of Hutchinson, was found in a parked vehicle Monday morning in a rural area of Greenleaf Township. A 911 caller made the report just after 6:10 a.m. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office is doing an autopsy.
New Exquisite Restaurant Coming to a Minnesota Suburb
Don't worry, soon you will not have to go far for city-quality dining. Beginning August 16th, there will be a new Minneapolis-Style restaurant opening in Eagan. The new place, called Kitchen and Rail, is going to be the new craft cocktail and dining spot in the Shoppes at Promenade shopping center.
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winners in Minnesota
UNDATED -- The jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing was won by a ticket sold in Illinois. That ticket is worth an estimated $1.28 billion dollars. While we didn't get the big prize here, there are a couple of lottery winners in our state. The Minnesota State Lottery says there are two tickets sold in Minnesota that won $1 million each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week in Carver County - Eden Prairie, MN
Macaroni KID Carver - Eden Prairie's picks for the five things to do in the Carver County - Eden Prairie, MN area with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!. Parade, Live Music, Car Show, Craft and Vendor Fair and more. July 29-July 31 - Parade 7/31 at 1pm.
Body recovered from Como Lake in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating after the body of a 31-year-old man was pulled from a lake in St. Paul Thursday.According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, deputies at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday responded to a welfare check at Como Regional Park. Multiple agencies began to search the area, including Como Lake, with the county dive team also responding.Shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday, deputies recovered a body from the lake; a 31-year-old man from St. Paul. The medical examiner will look into the manner and cause of death. The investigation remains active. Mental health resources If you are having thoughts of suicide, you can text the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 741741 or call 1-800-273-8255.
valleynewslive.com
2 Minnesotans win $1M in Mega Millions drawing
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KARE 11)- While no one in Minnesota won the $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing on Friday night, two people in the Land of 10,000 Lakes won a million dollars. According to the Minnesota Lottery, there were two winners of the million-dollar prize on Friday. Both people have...
WDIO-TV
Grand Rapids man killed in Semi vs. Bicycle crash in Chanhassen
Authorities say a Grand Rapids, Minn. man has died in a Semi vs. Bicycle crash in Chanhassen, Minn. It happened Wednesday, July 27 at 1:49 pm . According the Minnesota State Patrol Report, the bicyclist crossed the intersection against the light on northbound Market Boulevard, when the semi struck him while traveling westbound on Highway 5.
voiceofalexandria.com
Woman identified in fatal crash with garbage truck in west central Minnesota
(Raymond, MN) -- The woman killed in a crash with a garbage truck in Kandiyohi County is identified as 56-year-old Nicolassa Bernabe-Lopez of Willmar. Sheriff’s deputies say Bernabe-Lopez was driving her mini-van Tuesday near Raymond when she collided with the garbage truck. The driver from Atwater was treated for minor injuries.
