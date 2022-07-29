MCDONOUGH – A statewide “Back-to-School Supply Supplement” provides support for educators to purchase materials for the new school year. Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp visited Ola High School in Henry County to share well wishes as teachers and faculty prepare to welcome kids back to school next week. During his address, Governor Kemp announced a new award, the “Back-to-School Supply Supplement,” through the Governors Emergency Education Relief Program to support a safe, complete return to in-person learning and educators who are still grappling with pandemic-driven learning loss in the classroom.

