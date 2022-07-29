valdostatoday.com
Georgia gas prices continue to decline
ATLANTA – Georgia gas prices fell 13 cents compared to the previous week with the state average now at $3.77 per gallon for regular unleaded. Georgia gas prices continue downward trend at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.77 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 13 cents less than a week ago, 59 cents less than last month, and 81 cents more than this time last year.
Plea accepted in Georgia human trafficking case
ATLANTA – The Georgia Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has obtained a guilty plea and 25 year sentence in an underage sex trafficking case. Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Christopher Weldon has pleaded guilty to one count each of human trafficking and statutory rape. A Clayton County Superior Court Judge accepted the plea on July 25, 2022, and sentenced the defendant to 25 years, including 15 years to be served in custody. Weldon will also be listed on the sex offender registry. The victim was present in court and provided a victim impact statement.
Back-to-School Supplement provides support
MCDONOUGH – A statewide “Back-to-School Supply Supplement” provides support for educators to purchase materials for the new school year. Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp visited Ola High School in Henry County to share well wishes as teachers and faculty prepare to welcome kids back to school next week. During his address, Governor Kemp announced a new award, the “Back-to-School Supply Supplement,” through the Governors Emergency Education Relief Program to support a safe, complete return to in-person learning and educators who are still grappling with pandemic-driven learning loss in the classroom.
Argument over missing dog results in shooting death
METTER – A Metter, GA man has been arrested and charged with the shooting death of a 15 year old over a dispute about a missing dog. Michael Mincy, age 34, of Metter, Georgia has been arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for his involvement in the death of Treyveon Lanier, age 15. Mincy has been booked into the Candler County Jail.
