Police called to ‘chaotic’ shooting scene on Coventry Road: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter

After pursuit, stolen SUV recovered, minus one tire: Orange Police Blotter
Traffic offense, stolen vehicle: Harvard and Lander roads, I-271, I-480 Notified of a possibly stolen 2020 Kia Sportage in the area of Orange Place and Harvard Road just before 1 a.m. July 24, police spotted the SUV a short time later at the corner of East Meadow Lane and Orangewood Drive.
Resident breaks camp on backyard bivouac: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
A resident reported July 18 that someone set up a blue tent in the woods of their backyard and asked for an officer to check it out, since she did not know if anyone was still there. Police reported a 30 minutes later at 1:11 p.m. that they had located...
Drunk man found lying in the road: Rocky River police blotter
On July 24, a caller reported a man on the ground in the road near the railroad tracks. Police arrived and found the 50-year-old Rocky River man. The suspect exhibited indications of alcohol intoxication and admitted to consuming alcohol that evening. He was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and turned over to a sober adult to look after him until he was able to appropriately care for himself.
Woman shot in Akron bar Friday dies of her wounds, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A woman who was shot by another woman in the bathroom of a North Hill bar early Friday morning has died of her wounds, police say. The 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital on Saturday morning, police spokesman Lt. Michael Miller said. The identity of the woman has not been released.
Weaving and window tint lead to OVI arrest: Medina Police Blotter
A driver was pulled over for weaving and having excessive window tint at 9:53 p.m. July 28. He was found to be impaired and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while impaired. Unwanted guest, Longacre Lane. Police were called to a residence at 11:11 p.m. July 28 to remove...
Lorain: Police shooting leaves man, 48, dead, K-9 injured with stab wounds
A police shooting in the 1200 block of W. 20th Street has left a 48 year old man dead according to Lorain and Elyria Police. The event that led up to the shooting started about 5 p.m. on July 30, according to a news release. Lorain police arrived at the...
Driver charged with OVI after crashing into a tree: North Ridgeville police blotter
On July 23, police were dispatched for a car crash with possible injuries. A car had struck a tree head on, and the driver was transported to the hospital. She was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence. Assault: Blanchard Drive. Police responded to a report...
Solon police officer punched by teenager at Solon Home Days
SOLON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News in 2017. A teenager punched a Solon Police Officer on Saturday night at Solon Home Days. Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to...
‘Hearts grieve’: Recent Strongsville high graduates involved in crash that killed 2, left 1 in critical condition
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A small memorial has been created by the friends and classmates of three graduates of Strongsville High School, involved in a one car crash early Sunday, that left two of them dead and a third hospitalized in critical condition. Killed were 19-year-old Davion Flanagan, a 2022 graduate of Strongsville High, and […]
Gun battle outside apartment building in West Akron leaves 2 women wounded
AKRON, Ohio — Two women were wounded Saturday after a man and woman exchanged gunfire outside an apartment building in West Akron, police say. A male suspect, Jason Turkovich, 39, has been arrested and is charged with three counts of felonious assault. Police say more charges likely will be filed against Turkovich.
Police respond to church break-in: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Breaking and entering: Madison Avenue. Police officers at 8:52 a.m. on July 15 responded to the Saints Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church on Madison Avenue at Lakewood Avenue regarding a break-in. Nothing of value was taken, according to a police incident report. Attempted vehicle theft:...
2 males dead, teen girl injured in crash in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Two young males are dead and a teen girl was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, police say. Davion Flanagan, 19, and Dominic Russo, 20, both were pronounced dead at the scene after the crash at the intersection of Progress and Alameda drives, according to police. A 17-year-old girl was flown by helicopter to MetroHealth Medical Center.
Drunk driver crashes into hotel: Fairview Park police blotter
On July 24 around 3:30 a.m., police responded to the Ramada Inn after receiving a call that a car had struck the building from the parking lot. On arrival, officers found an unconscious man in the driver seat and the vehicle running. The driver was incoherent and signs of alcohol intoxication were observed. The 36-year-old Cleveland man was arrested for drunk driving and taken to Fairview General Hospital for medical evaluation.
Police: Suspect arrested on murder charge for Sunday homicide
One ambulance was seen leaving the scene with its lights and sirens on.
Driver’s dash cam records road-rage collision: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Road rage crash: I-90 A man at 6:30 a.m. on July 1 came to the Westlake Police Department to report he had been involved in a collision on I-90 eastbound near the Lorain County border. The other vehicle had left the scene, but the complainant’s dash...
Homeowner’s camera captures babysitter raiding child’s piggy bank: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Theft: Bailey Road. A homeowner called the police department at 12:50 p.m. on June 30 to report he witnessed a babysitter taking money from his child’s bank via a home security camera. When officers asked the babysitter if she knew about the missing money,...
Lorain police fatally shoot man who they say began stabbing police dog during confrontation
LORAIN, Ohio - A 48-year-old man is dead after being shot by Lorain police attempting to serve a warrant Saturday, police announced. The shooting came after the man was found hiding in a basement and then began to stab a police dog, according to a statement from the Elyria Police Department, which is handling the investigation at the request of Lorain police.
Beach bummer: Woman’s window was smashed and her purse stolen
On July 23, a resident reported her van had been broken into while parked at Columbia Road Beach. A window was smashed out and her purse was stolen. A resident reported on July 20 that someone had charged $3,000 to his credit card and $4,000 to his debit/checking card. Drunk...
Lorain police fatally shoot suspect who allegedly attacked K-9 with knife
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain police officer shot and killed a 48-year-old man Saturday afternoon after he attacked a police K-9 during his attempted arrest, according to Elyria police. K-9 Rye received stabbing injuries, Elyria police said, and was taken to an emergency animal clinic for surgery. According to...
