Police called to ‘chaotic’ shooting scene on Coventry Road: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter

On July 24, a caller reported a man on the ground in the road near the railroad tracks. Police arrived and found the 50-year-old Rocky River man. The suspect exhibited indications of alcohol intoxication and admitted to consuming alcohol that evening. He was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and turned over to a sober adult to look after him until he was able to appropriately care for himself.

ROCKY RIVER, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO