18-year-old arrested after pursuit in Lincoln County

kelo.com
Sheriff looking for drug dealer
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a wanted man. Authorities are looking for Kelvin Kendall Rizzy. Rizzy is wanted for possession of and distributing controlled substances in a drug free zone. Rizzy is age 44 who stands at five foot...
KELOLAND TV
Updates on weekend shootings; Staying safe while boating
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, July 31. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. We’re learning new information about a pair of weekend shootings, and a police pursuit, in Sioux Falls. First-responders rescued a...
KELOLAND TV
Shooting near downtown leads to pursuit, arrest
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting near downtown Sioux Falls, followed by a pursuit that led to an arrest. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday near the Lucky Lady Casino, off 11th Street, west of downtown. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
kelo.com
Driver crashes into gas pumps and building at Sioux Falls convenience store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls convenience store is grateful their fire suppression system worked. Good Spirits Fine Wine & Liquor posted video on their Facebook page of a crash in their parking lot early this morning. In the video, a car can be seen crashing into the gas pumps causing an explosion and then hitting the building. The driver can be seen running from the scene. According to the post, Sioux Falls police later apprehended the individual.
kelo.com
Stabbing suspect turns himself into Brookings Police
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Brookings County stabbing suspect who was on the run and part of a nationwide search has turned himself in. 44 year-old James Basham of Brookings turned himself in to authorities in Brookings on Thursday. An arrest warrant for Basham was issued on July 9th...
KELOLAND TV
Police seek suspect attempting to open doors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who was seen attempting to open doors to cars and residences in southeast Sioux Falls throughout the week of July 23-29. Police say the individual has been reported to have been...
brookingsradio.com
Arrow Shot into Vehicle Tire
The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says someone shot an arrow into the tire of a vehicle. It happened sometime Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning of this week on the 3200 block of Western Avenue South in Brookings. A 2013 Chevy Equinox was parked at the owner’s residence when it occurred. The Sheriff’s Office says the arrow caused $100 damage.
kscj.com
BOND SET AT $3 MILLION FOR SOUTH SIOUX SUSPECT
BOND HAS BEEN SET AT THREE MILLION DOLLARS FOR A SOUTH SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN A STANDOFF AT THE AUTUMN PARK APARTMENTS IN THAT CITY THE EVENING OF JULY 21ST. 61-YEAR-OLD RICHARD GERMEK IS CHARGED WITH SEVEN COUNTS INCLUDING USE OF A FIREARM TO COMMIT A FELONY, UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM AND TERRORISTIC THREATS.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Woman Charged With Felony OWI
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center woman faces a felony OWI charge after she was allegedly found driving drunk on Tuesday, July 26th. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Sioux Center Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court, Sioux Center Health staff reported that 32-year-old Elizabeth Schenk of Sioux Center had left their care without their recommendation and was intoxicated. The police officer’s statement says that Schenk left while operating a motor vehicle. It says law enforcement located Schenk, and she was driving. Initially, she did not obey their commands to stop while they activated their top lights on marked patrol vehicles and gave hand signals to stop.
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested after fight escalates, knives drawn
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after a fight almost turned into a knife fight. The incident happened Wednesday evening inside a building at 9th and Dakota. The fight then moved outside — that’s when police say the suspect and the victim pulled...
KELOLAND TV
Norfolk Police arrest Sioux Falls man for false imprisonment, trespassing
NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Norfolk Police arrested a man for false imprisonment Tuesday morning after receiving a trespass call. Officials said that they were called to a residence located in the 700 block of Linden Lane for a man that was trespassing. The man, identified as Joseph J. Bernie, 29, of Sioux Falls, had previously been given a trespass warning at the residence.
KELOLAND TV
Officer-involved shooting; 15-year-old racer; daycare provider pleads guilty
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City Tuesday night. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick says it happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. MT in the 1500 block of Haines Avenue.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings authorities need help solving vehicle theft
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings Police are asking for your help in solving a stolen car case. Officials say it happened in the 1700 block of 6th Street. Police are looking for help in identifying the person in the picture below:. If you have any information, you are asked...
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man jailed for pot in Sheldon
SHELDON—A 26-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, in Sheldon on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana; driving while his license was denied or revoked; operating a motor vehicle without a required ignition interlock device; and driving without required high-risk insurance.
dakotanewsnow.com
Vermillion Fire Department chose buildings to demolish for training
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Vermillion Fire EMS Department will be conducting training operations into October. According to a press release from the fire chief, the operations are carried out in cooperation with the University of South Dakota, as the training will take place at Julian Hall, Julian Hall Addition, and Brookman Hall (near East Clark St. between North Dakota St. and North Harvard St. in Vermillion).
nwestiowa.com
Two plead to drug charges, sentenced
PRIMGHAR—Two people facing drug-related charges following a May traffic stop in Sheldon have pleaded guilty and been sentenced. The case against 23-year-old Julie Ann Krommendyk of Orange City and 22-year-old Victor Vincent Perez-Martinez of Hull stemmed from the stop of a 2010 Kia Sedona for an equipment violation about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, on West Seventh Street near Railroad Avenue in Sheldon, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for meth in Hartley
HARTLEY—A 51-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Saturday, July 23, in Hartley on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of Gary Dewayne McConnell stemmed from the stop of a 2009 Chevrolet K-250 pickup for...
nwestiowa.com
Runaway semi hits two cars in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—No one was injured, but a runaway semitractor caused more than $38,000 damage about 1:50 p.m. Friday, July 22, in Orange City. The accident stemmed from a driver who backed his semi’s trailer up to a loading dock at Diamond Vogel Inc. and then got out of the semitractor without setting the parking brake, according to the Orange City Police Department.
Sioux City Journal
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (27) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
kelo.com
Minnehaha County Sheriff looking for wanted man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County sheriff’s office is looking for a wanted man. Authorities are looking for Derrick Lee Hayes, who is wanted for Burglary in the first degree. Hayes is 45 years old, stands 6 foot one and weighs 230 pounds. If you have...
