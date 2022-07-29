After months of closure, Plymouth's Kemnitz Fine Candies reopens under new ownership

www.hometownlife.com
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Ann Arbor, Michigan is Home to the "Creature Conservancy"InyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
5 great places for meals under $10 in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although Ann Arbor is home to plenty of fine dining, a keen eye can can find deal-seekers delicious cheap eats. Check out these restaurants with dishes under $10. Jerusalem Garden. Jerusalem Garden, 314 E. Liberty St., is a popular Mediterranean restaurant in downtown Ann Arbor, and...
HometownLife.com
Meet the new owners of Main Street Grill and Tavern in downtown Milford
Ryan Kaye spent much of his working career in restaurants. Now, he owns one. He and his parents, Richard and Diane Kaye, are the new owners of Main Street Grill & Tavern in downtown Milford, purchasing the restaurant from previous owners Reggie and Linda Nickerson. After working recently as a...
Half-built Saline hotel could soon emerge from construction freeze
SALINE, MI - It’s summertime, construction season in Michigan, but the warm weather hasn’t been enough to thaw a two and a half-year construction freeze on a half-built Best Western hotel in Saline. The hotel still stands unfinished in a commercial strip at the city’s eastern boundary.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Sneek Peek’ - Meet Your First Vote 4 The Best Winner for best italian dining
We’ve tallied hundreds of thousands of votes and we’re close to revealing the winners. Our Big Reveal Week is Monday through Friday, Aug. 1 - 5. Winners will be showcasing signature dishes, desserts, drinks and much more on multiple shows throughout the week. Where to Watch:. Local 4...
HometownLife.com
Premier Academy denied second daycare center at Six Mile and Beck in Northville Township
If a second Premier Academy is to open in Northville Township, it appears it won't happen at Six Mile and Beck roads. The proposed childcare facility originally pitched earlier this year came back before the Northville Township planning commission July 26 after it had been postponed in the spring. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 A trip back to Boblo Island -- watch archive video from 1980s
DETROIT – Say the name “Boblo” to anyone who grew up around Michigan, and their eyes will light up. Boblo (or Bob-Lo) sparks memories for many adults who spent summers riding the ferry to Boblo Island, visiting its amusement park or just enjoying a picnic. The park...
95.3 MNC
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale set to happen soon
“Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale” is happening soon. The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission has set the date for the annual US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale. The sale stretches over 200 miles, from New Buffalo to Detroit. Citizens set out items including antiques, furniture, and dishware in their front...
The ‘weirdest’ pizza place in Michigan is now open and we tried the pies
DETROIT - There’s a new pizza place in town which bills itself as the weirdest pizza restaurant around. Michigan’s first Pizza Cat is now open at 407 East Fort Street in Detroit’s Greektown. There are so many different toppings and sauces to choose from that the possibilities...
HometownLife.com
Buy Michigan Now Festival returns after two pandemic years, set for Aug. 5-7 in Northville
Northville is preparing to become a central piece of the state’s annual Buy Michigan Week. The yearly time to celebrate Michigan-made products and businesses begins Monday, Aug. 1, and concludes with Northville’s Aug. 5-7 Buy Michigan Now Festival in the downtown. Fans have only had to wait a...
Short's Brewing Co. again calls out 'jerk' customers, says they are as relentless as ever
Short's Brewing Co. has had enough — again. Amid another busy summer with tourists flocking Up North, the popular northern Michigan brewery said it's experiencing another "relentless" wave of rude customers at its sprawling downtown Bellaire brewpub who "swear, yell, laugh in our faces, name-call, belittle, bring us to tears, and threaten negative reviews or to never come back." ...
nbc25news.com
Holly Hotel assesses damage after destructive fire in downtown Holly
HOLLY, Mich. - The Holly Hotel has released a fire report in the wake of the destructive fire that happened last month. The report was prepared by Main Street Oakland County for the State Historic Preservation Office. The entire synopsis of the fire can be seen below:
wkar.org
Michigan DNR to require deer harvests to be filed online this coming season
Michigan deer hunters will be required to register their harvest online this coming season. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it’s been seeing fewer hunters reporting their harvest, and that is one of the reasons it's moving reporting to its website. The department is also trying to...
MetroTimes
This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi
The architecture of this Waterford home was inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright, and the geometric interior gives it a very unique look. Located at 2756 N. Lake Dr., the four-bedroom features an indoor hot tub and sauna and comes with three fireplaces. Most interesting is the basement, which features sunken seating and a dancefloor.
Crain's Detroit Business
Ghosts of old businesses haunt Eastern Market. Here's where to look.
Louis Fineman was one of the best-known cattlemen in Los Angeles in the mid-1950s. He'd moved there from Detroit in 1946 for his wife's health — she had suffered an illness — and allegedly to retire. But he did quite the opposite when he bought a small packing...
awesomemitten.com
Since 1911, Sister Lakes Michigan Has Been a Favorite Vacation Destination
Sister Lakes Michigan is a small, picturesque resort area in Southwest Michigan that’s surrounded by a series of fresh, clean lakes and provides a variety of watersports and community activities. Throughout the year, the neighboring towns are filled with exciting family-friendly activities like food festivals, antique markets, and fruit-picking...
Railroad work, demolition project closing 2 Ann Arbor streets south of downtown
ANN ARBOR, MI - A University of Michigan demolition project and railroad improvements will be closing two Ann Arbor streets south of downtown beginning on Monday, Aug. 1, city officials say. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, the eastbound lane of East Jefferson Street will close to all traffic between...
WILX-TV
Green Oak Township intersection to close for 3 months for roundabout construction
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A construction project will cause the intersection of Winans Lake and Rickett roads in Green Oak Township to close for more than three months. According to the Livingston County Michigan Emergency Management, the three-way junction will close Aug. 8 and be replaced by a roundabout. Authorities said the construction will impact traffic significantly in the area.
ClickOnDetroit.com
These brothers are putting a modern twist on Mexican street food in Wyandotte
Mexican street food with a twist - be it tacos, birria ramen, or a loaded burrito bowl - that’s what you’ll find at Taco Bros in Wyandotte. “ So I was actually born here in Detroit. A couple of years later we moved back to Mexico and I had my childhood there and in Los Angeles, so you kind of get a whole mixture of cultures, which you can see that in the food here,” says Rodrigo Lopez, the owner along with his brother, Junior.
buzznicked.com
Lady Buys Abandoned House In Detroit For $500 And Brings It Back To Life With 4,000 Flowers
We’ve seen a lot of stories about Detroit and how buildings are being left abandoned, simply waiting for Mother Nature to take over. In Detroit, they are even paying people to move to their city or giving them free houses with the stipulation and goal of getting these once thriving neighborhoods turned around into something more than what they are today. One of the many cool things about Detroit is that there are a ton of amazing houses with beautiful architecture, just waiting for a new owner. When florist, Lisa Waud, bought a house in Detroit for just $500, everyone thought she was crazy. But once they saw what she had in mind, they can’t help but talk about her new and upcoming project.
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
There’s certainly no shortage of gorgeous waterfront areas in Michigan. From the Detroit Riverwalk to the popular Grand Haven City Beach–but nothing beats a more low-key and peaceful experience.
