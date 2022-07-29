ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MI

After months of closure, Plymouth's Kemnitz Fine Candies reopens under new ownership

HometownLife.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.hometownlife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

5 great places for meals under $10 in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although Ann Arbor is home to plenty of fine dining, a keen eye can can find deal-seekers delicious cheap eats. Check out these restaurants with dishes under $10. Jerusalem Garden. Jerusalem Garden, 314 E. Liberty St., is a popular Mediterranean restaurant in downtown Ann Arbor, and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

Meet the new owners of Main Street Grill and Tavern in downtown Milford

Ryan Kaye spent much of his working career in restaurants. Now, he owns one. He and his parents, Richard and Diane Kaye, are the new owners of Main Street Grill & Tavern in downtown Milford, purchasing the restaurant from previous owners Reggie and Linda Nickerson. After working recently as a...
MILFORD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
Plymouth, MI
City
Township Of Hamburg, MI
Plymouth, MI
Business
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 A trip back to Boblo Island -- watch archive video from 1980s

DETROIT – Say the name “Boblo” to anyone who grew up around Michigan, and their eyes will light up. Boblo (or Bob-Lo) sparks memories for many adults who spent summers riding the ferry to Boblo Island, visiting its amusement park or just enjoying a picnic. The park...
DETROIT, MI
95.3 MNC

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale set to happen soon

“Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale” is happening soon. The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission has set the date for the annual US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale. The sale stretches over 200 miles, from New Buffalo to Detroit. Citizens set out items including antiques, furniture, and dishware in their front...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candy Store#South American#Chocolate#Kemnitz Fine Candies#Collicks
The Detroit Free Press

Short's Brewing Co. again calls out 'jerk' customers, says they are as relentless as ever

Short's Brewing Co. has had enough — again. Amid another busy summer with tourists flocking Up North, the popular northern Michigan brewery said it's experiencing another "relentless" wave of rude customers at its sprawling downtown Bellaire brewpub who "swear, yell, laugh in our faces, name-call, belittle, bring us to tears, and threaten negative reviews or to never come back." ...
BELLAIRE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Brazil
MetroTimes

This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

The architecture of this Waterford home was inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright, and the geometric interior gives it a very unique look. Located at 2756 N. Lake Dr., the four-bedroom features an indoor hot tub and sauna and comes with three fireplaces. Most interesting is the basement, which features sunken seating and a dancefloor.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
awesomemitten.com

Since 1911, Sister Lakes Michigan Has Been a Favorite Vacation Destination

Sister Lakes Michigan is a small, picturesque resort area in Southwest Michigan that’s surrounded by a series of fresh, clean lakes and provides a variety of watersports and community activities. Throughout the year, the neighboring towns are filled with exciting family-friendly activities like food festivals, antique markets, and fruit-picking...
DOWAGIAC, MI
WILX-TV

Green Oak Township intersection to close for 3 months for roundabout construction

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A construction project will cause the intersection of Winans Lake and Rickett roads in Green Oak Township to close for more than three months. According to the Livingston County Michigan Emergency Management, the three-way junction will close Aug. 8 and be replaced by a roundabout. Authorities said the construction will impact traffic significantly in the area.
ClickOnDetroit.com

These brothers are putting a modern twist on Mexican street food in Wyandotte

Mexican street food with a twist - be it tacos, birria ramen, or a loaded burrito bowl - that’s what you’ll find at Taco Bros in Wyandotte. “ So I was actually born here in Detroit. A couple of years later we moved back to Mexico and I had my childhood there and in Los Angeles, so you kind of get a whole mixture of cultures, which you can see that in the food here,” says Rodrigo Lopez, the owner along with his brother, Junior.
buzznicked.com

Lady Buys Abandoned House In Detroit For $500 And Brings It Back To Life With 4,000 Flowers

We’ve seen a lot of stories about Detroit and how buildings are being left abandoned, simply waiting for Mother Nature to take over. In Detroit, they are even paying people to move to their city or giving them free houses with the stipulation and goal of getting these once thriving neighborhoods turned around into something more than what they are today. One of the many cool things about Detroit is that there are a ton of amazing houses with beautiful architecture, just waiting for a new owner. When florist, Lisa Waud, bought a house in Detroit for just $500, everyone thought she was crazy. But once they saw what she had in mind, they can’t help but talk about her new and upcoming project.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy