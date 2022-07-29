Lamar Jackson Talking Contract, But Has Deadline

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are having contract discussions, but at some point, he is going to shut down the talks.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are having contract discussions during training camp.

At some point, Jackson is going to shut down the talks, presumably once the regular season begins.

"There’s probably going to be a cutoff at some point, yes,” Jackson said.

Jackson is trying to keep the contract talks "in-house" and won't comment if he wants a fully-guaranteed deal.

"I don’t like people in my business at all," he said. "It’s my business; if I wanted it out there, I’d put it out there myself, if anything.”

However, his intention is to remain with the Ravens.

The market has basically been set for Jackson, who is playing under a fifth-year option that pays him just over $23 million per season.

Quarterback Kyler Murray reached a new deal with the Arizona Cardinals worth a reported $230.5 million over five years.

Murray is now the NFL’s second highest-paid quarterback, making $46.1 million salary per season behind Aaron Rodgers ($50.3 million).

Deshaun Watson was able to negotiate a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract from the Cleveland Browns after securing a trade by the Houston Texans. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes makes $45 million per year.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is hopeful that the team will get a deal done soon with Jackson.

“My feeling on it, I guess I would just say, my feeling is, and what I hear from both [sides] – I get to talk to both sides, and both sides are very motivated to get the job done," Harbaugh said. "So, I feel like that’s kind of where it’s at. But, Lamar [Jackson] is practicing all day. So, it’s not like they’re going to be in some kind of negotiation all day like they might be in a regular situation. That’s part of the deal with that.”