ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rebekah Vardy loses Wagatha Christie case: Here’s a look back at how it all unfolded

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Rebekah Vardy has lost her libel case against Coleen Rooney, bringing the Wagatha Christie scandal to an end.

For context, in a viral social media post in October 2019, Coleen Rooney , 36, said she had carried out a “sting operation” and accused Rebekah Vardy , 40, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

On Friday (29 July), the High Court judge found it was “substantially true”.

Rooney publicly claimed an account behind three fake stories shared with The Sun newspaper was Vardy.

In a much-anticipated ruling, the judge said it was “likely” that Vardy’s agent at the time, Caroline Watt, “undertook the direct act” of passing the information to The Sun.

She added: “Nonetheless, the evidence … clearly shows, in my view, that Mrs Vardy knew of and condoned this behaviour, actively engaging in it by directing Ms Watt to the private Instagram account, sending her screenshots of Mrs Rooney’s posts, drawing attention to items of potential interest to the press, and answering additional queries raised by the press via Ms Watt.”

Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, repeatedly denied leaking information to newspapers, telling the court: “I have been called a leaker and it’s not nice.”

Vardy was suing her fellow footballer’s wife for libel, while Rooney was defending the claim on the basis her post was “substantially true”.

Both women attended a week-long trial at the High Court in London in May, which attracted a huge amount of press attention.

Ros Atkins summed up the scandal perfectly in just six minutes:

You can watch it here:

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

At the end of Rooney's evidence, she was asked about the aftermath of her “reveal” post and Vardy’s response.

Vardy's barrister Hugh Tomlinson said: “She makes it clear to you that it wasn’t her, doesn’t she?”

“She says she has zero interest in what’s going on in my life, which I believe is totally untrue,” Rooney replied. “She talks about me a lot… so that was a lie,” she added.

Tomlinson QC said Vardy had to bring the libel claim to “vindicate her reputation”.

The written submissions read: “The allegation in the post was and remains false: Mrs Vardy had not leaked information about Mrs Rooney or her friends and family to The Sun newspaper from her private Instagram account.

“Mrs Rooney did not have the ‘irrefutable’ evidence that she claimed to have had: her so-called ‘careful investigation’ was nothing of the sort.

“If anyone had been leaking information from Mrs Rooney’s private Instagram this was not done with Mrs Vardy’s knowledge or approval.”

Summing up Rooney’s case in May, her barrister David Sherborne said it was “a detective story”.

“Like any good detective story, you never find a person standing over the body with a smoking gun,” he said, arguing there was “inference”.

He told Justice Steyn: “You do not have to be convinced beyond reasonable doubt, you just have to conclude that it is more likely than not that Mrs Vardy was responsible, either directly or through Ms (Caroline – Mrs Vardy’s friend and agent) Watt.”

Sherborne described what he called a series of “most improbable events” that had affected the disclosure of evidence in the case from Vardy and those around her.

This included Watt’s “poor unfortunate phone” falling into the North Sea “within days” of the court ordering that, even though she was not a party to proceedings, it should be searched for disclosure.

However, Tomlinson said the suggestion that Vardy and Watt were involved in a “conspiracy” and “campaign of deletion” in relation to evidence in the case is “completely baseless”.

He also told the court that it had not been suggested “that Mrs Vardy was anywhere near the North Sea at the time” Watt’s phone fell into the water, nor that she “knew anything about it”.

Rooney was defending the claim on the basis of truth and public interest.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Rebekah Vardy's £3m humiliation: Devastated WAG may be forced to sell her £2m Portuguese villa as judge rules she leaked stories about Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy may be forced to sell her family's beloved Portuguese villa after losing her 'Wagatha Christie' libel battle against Coleen Rooney and facing a multi-million-pound legal bill. Mrs Vardy was left red-faced yesterday after a High Court judge ruled that she had leaked stories about Mrs Rooney to The...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rebekah Vardy loss in libel case ‘absolute disaster’ for her reputation – lawyer

Rebekah Vardy’s failed libel case against Coleen Rooney is an “absolute disaster” for her reputation and “as damaging as it could be”, a media lawyer has said.Jonathan Coad said the prospects for Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, of getting endorsements or television work in the future have “suffered severely”.On Friday Mrs Justice Steyn dismissed Mrs Vardy’s libel claim which she brought against Mrs Rooney over a viral social media post.Coad told the PA news agency: “It’s an absolute disaster for Rebekah Vardy. It couldn’t really be worse.“But of course, it’s made worse by the fact...
U.K.
The Independent

Rebekah Vardy v Coleen Rooney libel ruling due today as judge to deliver Wagatha Christie decision

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney are to finally learn who has won their High Court libel battle in the so-called ‘Wagatha Christie’ case.After almost three years, a conclusion to the saga will be reached at noon on Friday after Ms Rooney, 36, accused Ms Vardy, 40, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press in a viral social media post. The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney publicly claimed Ms Vardy’s account was the source behind three fake stories she had posted on her private Instagram account.Ms Vardy, who is married to Leicester striker Jamie...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coleen Rooney
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Sting
Person
Rebekah Vardy
The Independent

Wagatha Christie timeline: How the Vardy v Rooney libel battle played out

After seven days of courtroom drama in May, the decision in the “Wagatha Christie” trial will be announced on Friday.Here is how the libel row between footballers’ wives Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy reached the High Court in London:– September 2017 to October 2019 – The Sun newspaper runs a number of articles about Mrs Rooney, including that she travelled to Mexico to look into baby “gender selection” treatment, her plan to revive her TV career and the flooding of her basement.– October 9 2019 – Mrs Rooney uses social media to accuse Mrs Vardy of selling stories from her...
U.K.
Indy100

The infamous Wagatha Christie case told in 12 memes

After nearly three months of enlightening, catty, and dramatic courtroom drama, Coleen Rooney has won the libel trail brought by Rebekah Vardy.On Friday, the High Court judge found it "likely" that Vardy's agent, Caroline Watt, had leaked private information about Rooney to the press and Vardy knew about it. “The evidence … clearly shows, in my view, that Mrs. Vardy knew of and condoned this behaviour, actively engaging in it by directing Ms. Watt to the private Instagram account, sending her screenshots of Mrs. Rooney’s posts, drawing attention to items of potential interest to the press, and answering additional queries...
WORLD
Indy100

The Wagatha Christie scandal explained from start to finish in just six minutes

Wayne Rooney is expected to enter the witness box as the “Wagatha Christie” libel trial starts to draw to a close. In a viral social media post in October 2019, Coleen Rooney, 36, said she had carried out a “sting operation” and accused Rebekah Vardy, 40, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press. The wife of the former England star publicly claimed an account behind three fake stories she had posted on her personal Instagram account with The Sun newspaper was Vardy’s.Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, repeatedly denied leaking information to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wagatha Christie#High Court
Indy100

Wagatha Christie: Twitter's hilarious reaction as Rebekah Vardy loses case

Rebekah Vardy has lost the “Wagatha Christie” battle against Coleen Rooney – and now Twitter has chimed in on the action. In a viral post from October 2019, Rooney, 36, said she had carried out a months-long “sting operation” and accused Vardy, 40, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press. The High Court judge found the claims to be “substantially true”.In a much-anticipated ruling on Friday (29 July), the judge said it was “likely” that Vardy’s agent at the time, Caroline Watt, “undertook the direct act” of passing the information to The Sun.She added: “Nonetheless, the...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Former Neighbours actress to watch soap’s finale at viewing party in UK

A London-based former Neighbours actress will mark the soap opera’s final airing in the UK with a viewing party, describing the show as “the backdrop for the British for 37 years”.Julie Mullins played the role of Julie Martin in Neighbours from 1992 to 1994, her time on the show ending after her character’s death.Channel 5 announced it was dropping the show earlier in 2022, and while fans took to social media and signed a petition to show their displeasure, Friday will mark its final episode.Ms Mullins told the PA news agency: “Neighbours is a part of Australian culture. The casual...
TV SERIES
Indy100

England fan Tess has viewers in tears again after she was given Alessia Russo's shirt

The young England fan, Tess, who took the nation by storm earlier this week after she was spotted singing along to 'Sweet Caroline' after the Lionesses beat Sweden in the semi-final had fans in tears again after she appeared again before the Euro 2022 final. During the BBC's pre-match build-up of the game between England and Germany at Wembley, Tess appeared alongside Gabby Logan, Ian Wright, Alex Scott and Arsenal Women's manager Jonas Eidevall.Tess, who was gifted tickets to the final by the BBC, described being at Wembley as "crazy" and was confident that England can bring the trophy home....
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Where are they now? The most iconic stars from Neighbours

Pass us a tissue because Neighbours - the iconic Australian soap - has come to an end.The final episodes of the soap have already been aired in Australia and UK viewers will wave goodbye to the characters on Friday evening on Channel 5 after seeing them daily for around 37 years.Talk about end of an era...The show has nurtured all sorts of talent from Kylie Minogue to Margot Robbie so as we hear the opening theme tune croon one final time, let's take a look back at the biggest stars that appeared on the show and take a gander at...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

5 times Ian Wright was an absolute legend

Former footballer Ian Wright was a legend on the pitch for Arsenal and England and, having made the successful transition to broadcasting in his retirement, that legendary status has only grown.During the Women’s Euro 2022 coverage, Wright has come to the fore as an advocate and fan of the sport, showing amazing support to England’s Lionesses and calling for a long-lasting legacy from the tournament.Here are some of the legendary moments from the footballing icon.Responding to comments that women footballers are too “emotional”Wright’s support for the women’s game started long before the Euros and in April, after he responded to...
SOCCER
Indy100

Indy100

186K+
Followers
14K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy