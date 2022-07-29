ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scoreboard roundup — 7/28/22

By ABC Audio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Spun

Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade

The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The three teams interested in trade for Yankees’ Joey Gallo, revealed

Joey Gallo’s days in the Bronx are number. The New York Yankees’ trade for Andrew Benintendi signified the end of Gallo’s stint with the team. Despite not being moved in the trade, the general expectation is that the struggling outfielder will be traded at some point. The only question is… who would want him? As […] The post RUMOR: The three teams interested in trade for Yankees’ Joey Gallo, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ pitcher preference at 2022 MLB trade deadline, revealed

The New York Yankees made a move to acquire outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. But New York isn’t done making high-profile moves. The Yankees haven’t won a World Series since 2009 and have championship aspirations this season. So they are going to do whatever it takes to upgrade their roster. The Yankees’ next goal is to add starting pitching. Jon Heyman of the New York Post revealed 4 Yankees starting pitching targets ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Terrifying Wreck

It's been quite a day for wrecks at NASCAR's Cup Series race in Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon. Several prominent drivers have wrecked over the course of the race on Sunday. However, one stands out, with Kyle Larson and Ty Dillon colliding at a high-speed rate. This was pretty scary to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

MLB Trade Deadline Update: Mariners, Yankees, Mets, and Dodgers' latest moves | Flippin' Bats

Ben Verlander dives into the latest MLB trades as we near the deadline with Luis Castillo heading to the Seattle Mariners’ for three of their top five prospects, Chris Martin to the Los Angeles Dodgers & Daniel Vogelbach to the New York Mets. Verlander questions what a trade package for Washington Nationals' slugger Juan Soto would look like after breaking down what the Cincinnati Reds’ got for Luis Castillo.
MLB

