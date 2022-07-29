ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

The best and worst cities for naked biking

By Christian Saclao
geekspin
geekspin
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
geekspin.co

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

The 5 Best City Hotels in Mexico

While urban areas throughout Mexico draw travelers year after year, Travel + Leisure readers seem particularly enamored with Mexico City and San Miguel de Allende — as evidenced by hotels in the two destinations snagging all five spots on the 2022 list of the reader-voted best hotels in Mexico.
TRAVEL
geekspin

Top 10 geekiest cities in the US

Everyone has a geeky side, and sometimes one just to need to be in the right place to unleash it all. So in celebration of Embrace Your Geekness Day, which falls today, July 13th, the lawncare services marketplace Lawn Love has named the top 10 geekiest cities in the United States.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
geekspin

The hippest US cities

If you’re a self-identified hipster who values independence, nonconformity, and all things indie, vintage, and obscure, then this list of hippest US cities can help you enjoy the carefree hippie lifestyle to the fullest. What are the hippest US cities?. To determine the hippest US cities, the lawncare services...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

What Are the Cities Being Overrun By Digital Nomads?

Ah, millennials: their hate of offices, love of travel, and expectation that everybody else accommodate their desire to work from the beach. While so much of that attitude often comes from generational resentments and stereotypes, the pandemic did push many who previously couldn't to be more mobile while also working remotely on their laptop.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
Time Out Global

Singapore is safe, clean and "not rude", according to Time Out's list of best cities in the world

It’s an annual affair: Time Out’s list of best cities in the world, that’s been pieced together by the results of a comprehensive Time Out Index. It's based on what more than 20,000 people around the world think. This year, the list of 53 best cities this year places Edinburgh (Scotland), Chicago (United States), and Medellín (Colombia) at the very top. These are the cities you should be heading to with exciting nightlife, food and drink, and a thriving arts and culture scene – all the while, factoring in practical things like public transport and safety.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#San Francisco#Florida Pembroke Pines#Florida Hialeah#Florida Enterprise#Californ
GOBankingRates

Best and Worst States for Pensions

The pension long has been a standard part of retirement for many Americans, particularly for public sector employees like police officers and teachers. Offering a pension -- a set annual income for...
ECONOMY
Well+Good

10 Cool Airstream Hotels for When You’re Curious About RV Living—Or Just Want a Unique Vacation

The digital nomad trend—named for people who can work anywhere and so move around at will—has grown significantly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and people with remote jobs are taking advantage of their new lifestyle by settling into smaller digs. Including, yes, RVs. Kampgrounds of America’s 2022 North American Camping Report found that in 2021, 11 million RV owners took their vehicles camping (an all-time high) and two million people rented RVs for the first time.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Sports
geekspin

Toys R Us is coming to every Macy’s store in America

All Macy’s stores across the United States are getting a Toys R Us shop. The department store chain announced on Monday that it is bringing the beloved Toys R Us brand to all of its stores in the country in time for the holiday season later this year. Macy’s...
RETAIL
AFAR

Xanadu? No, It’s Xala, the Anti-Resort on Mexico’s Pacific Coast

Xala is only 90 minutes' south of Puerto Vallarta's airport but feels a world away from major development. The new 3,000-acre idyll will be socially and environmentally conscious, a town and a travel destination in one. In the region of Costalegre, Mexico, along a rugged Pacific coastline south of Puerto...
TRAVEL
geekspin

Mulatto net worth: How much is the rapper worth?

Mulatto, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, is a top-rising American rapper who is making her own name in the music industry. Often compared to her fellow female rappers, like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Saweetie, Mulatto has been active in the recording scene since 2016. While her incredible talent and her positive attitude can definitely make her star shine even brighter, the rapper is already making a huge sum of money from all of her hard work. Here’s what we know about Mulatto net worth.
MUSIC
geekspin

Disney’s Splash Mountain is getting a new name and makeover

Disney has finally revealed the official name of the new attraction that will replace the Splash Mountain rides at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. During a panel at ESSENCE Fest in New Orleans last Friday, Disney revealed that the new themed area evolving from the reimagining of Splash Mountain at the two U.S. Disney Parks is officially called Tiana’s Bayou Adventures.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
geekspin

geekspin

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
663K+
Views
ABOUT

Technology, trends and entertainment for geeks.

 https://geekspin.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy