The best and worst cities for naked biking

It’s an annual affair: Time Out’s list of best cities in the world, that’s been pieced together by the results of a comprehensive Time Out Index. It's based on what more than 20,000 people around the world think. This year, the list of 53 best cities this year places Edinburgh (Scotland), Chicago (United States), and Medellín (Colombia) at the very top. These are the cities you should be heading to with exciting nightlife, food and drink, and a thriving arts and culture scene – all the while, factoring in practical things like public transport and safety.

TRAVEL ・ 20 DAYS AGO