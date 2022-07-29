The best and worst cities for naked biking

geekspin.co
Related
The 5 Best City Hotels in Mexico
While urban areas throughout Mexico draw travelers year after year, Travel + Leisure readers seem particularly enamored with Mexico City and San Miguel de Allende — as evidenced by hotels in the two destinations snagging all five spots on the 2022 list of the reader-voted best hotels in Mexico.
Top 10 geekiest cities in the US
Everyone has a geeky side, and sometimes one just to need to be in the right place to unleash it all. So in celebration of Embrace Your Geekness Day, which falls today, July 13th, the lawncare services marketplace Lawn Love has named the top 10 geekiest cities in the United States.
The hippest US cities
If you’re a self-identified hipster who values independence, nonconformity, and all things indie, vintage, and obscure, then this list of hippest US cities can help you enjoy the carefree hippie lifestyle to the fullest. What are the hippest US cities?. To determine the hippest US cities, the lawncare services...
What Are the Cities Being Overrun By Digital Nomads?
Ah, millennials: their hate of offices, love of travel, and expectation that everybody else accommodate their desire to work from the beach. While so much of that attitude often comes from generational resentments and stereotypes, the pandemic did push many who previously couldn't to be more mobile while also working remotely on their laptop.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Time Out Global
Singapore is safe, clean and "not rude", according to Time Out's list of best cities in the world
It’s an annual affair: Time Out’s list of best cities in the world, that’s been pieced together by the results of a comprehensive Time Out Index. It's based on what more than 20,000 people around the world think. This year, the list of 53 best cities this year places Edinburgh (Scotland), Chicago (United States), and Medellín (Colombia) at the very top. These are the cities you should be heading to with exciting nightlife, food and drink, and a thriving arts and culture scene – all the while, factoring in practical things like public transport and safety.
Videos show water pouring into Las Vegas casinos as flash flooding follows a rare, heavy thunderstorm in one of the US's driest cities
Videos circulating on Twitter showed flash floods on the streets of Vegas — one of the US's driest major cities.
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
I'm a city girl who stayed in a camper van for the first time, and it was surprisingly better than a luxury hotel
Insider's reporter stayed in a luxury camper van and gained a whole new perspective on road trips, van life, and her home state of California.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best and Worst States for Pensions
The pension long has been a standard part of retirement for many Americans, particularly for public sector employees like police officers and teachers. Offering a pension -- a set annual income for...
I'm an American who visited Paris for the first time. Here are the 11 things that surprised me most.
I traveled abroad for the first time in my life for work and extended my trip by a few days to enjoy Paris. I was in for a bit of a culture shock.
10 Cool Airstream Hotels for When You’re Curious About RV Living—Or Just Want a Unique Vacation
The digital nomad trend—named for people who can work anywhere and so move around at will—has grown significantly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and people with remote jobs are taking advantage of their new lifestyle by settling into smaller digs. Including, yes, RVs. Kampgrounds of America’s 2022 North American Camping Report found that in 2021, 11 million RV owners took their vehicles camping (an all-time high) and two million people rented RVs for the first time.
A chain of luxury campgrounds that uses Airstream trailers as hotel rooms is nearly doubling its locations in 2023 — see what it's like to visit
Next year, Autocamp will open four sites in North Carolina, Texas, California, and Utah to round out 2023 with nine open properties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Toys R Us is coming to every Macy’s store in America
All Macy’s stores across the United States are getting a Toys R Us shop. The department store chain announced on Monday that it is bringing the beloved Toys R Us brand to all of its stores in the country in time for the holiday season later this year. Macy’s...
Frequent Solo Travelers Are Sharing Their Best Tips, Tricks, And Hacks For An Unforgettable Trip
"That day, I realized I’d rather experience something by myself than not experience it at all."
McDonald’s raises cheeseburger price for first time in over a decade
McDonald’s cheeseburger just got pricier. The fast-food chain announced on Wednesday that the world-renowned burger was one of its menu items in the United Kingdom that got a price increase. McDonald’s cheeseburger price. The cost of a McDonald’s cheeseburger in the U.K. has increased from £0.99 ($1.21) to...
Xanadu? No, It’s Xala, the Anti-Resort on Mexico’s Pacific Coast
Xala is only 90 minutes' south of Puerto Vallarta's airport but feels a world away from major development. The new 3,000-acre idyll will be socially and environmentally conscious, a town and a travel destination in one. In the region of Costalegre, Mexico, along a rugged Pacific coastline south of Puerto...
Mulatto net worth: How much is the rapper worth?
Mulatto, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, is a top-rising American rapper who is making her own name in the music industry. Often compared to her fellow female rappers, like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Saweetie, Mulatto has been active in the recording scene since 2016. While her incredible talent and her positive attitude can definitely make her star shine even brighter, the rapper is already making a huge sum of money from all of her hard work. Here’s what we know about Mulatto net worth.
Black Women Can’t Go Wrong With These 9 Tips For Solo Travel
Pack as little as possible so you don’t wind up playing bellhop to yourself
Disney’s Splash Mountain is getting a new name and makeover
Disney has finally revealed the official name of the new attraction that will replace the Splash Mountain rides at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. During a panel at ESSENCE Fest in New Orleans last Friday, Disney revealed that the new themed area evolving from the reimagining of Splash Mountain at the two U.S. Disney Parks is officially called Tiana’s Bayou Adventures.
geekspin
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
663K+
Views
ABOUT
Technology, trends and entertainment for geeks.https://geekspin.co
Comments / 0