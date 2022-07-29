ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cat that vanished 2 months ago during move turns up at family’s new home 40 miles away

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rPOtO_0gxNryCG00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A West Virginia family whose cat vanished two months ago from their old house in Bridgeport said the beloved pet mysteriously turned up this week outside his owners’ new home in Morgantown – about 40 miles away.

According to WBOY-TV and McClatchy News, Halie Kutscher said her family was loading a moving truck May 21 when their 2-year-old cat, Oliver, began to play with their dog, Sasha, outside their then-home in Bridgeport.

“Last time I saw Oliver, Sasha had chased him up a tree,” she told WBOY.

After that, the orange tabby was nowhere to be found, she told the news outlets.

Kutscher said her husband, Nick, returned to the vacant home weekly to look for the missing pet until the house sold, WBOY reported. The family then told the new owners to keep an eye out for the cat, she said.

But Oliver apparently had plans of his own. On Sunday, Nick spotted an orange tabby in his neighbor’s yard in Morgantown, Kutscher said.

“He said, ‘Oh, my God, that looks like Oliver,’” Kutscher told WBOY. “I run in the house, run to the basement, run out the back door, down into the grass. He sees me coming, and he starts running to me. We’re running to each other like a slow-motion movie scene, and he lets me scoop him right up.”

Kutscher said the family took the animal to the vet to check for a microchip, McClatchy reported.

“Microchip scan at the vet confirms it is, in fact, Oliver!!” Kutscher wrote in a Facebook post. “He is overall healthy and doing great. He will be on an oral dewormer for the next five days as a precaution.”

When asked how the cat could have made the journey to the family’s new home, Humane Society of the United States senior analyst Danielle Jo Bays told McClatchy she wasn’t sure.

“One of the things that I like so much about cats is they confound us sometimes,” said Bays, who speculated that the cat might have sneaked onto a moving truck and gotten confused after reaching Morgantown.

As for Kutscher, she believes Oliver’s return was a “miracle,” according to McClatchy.

“He traveled at least 40 miles over the course of two months to find us,” she wrote on Facebook. “I’ve heard of things like this happening but never truly believed it was possible. Now I believe. Anything is possible. Our Oliver Kitty is home again!”

©2022 Cox Media Group

