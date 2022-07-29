It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine

live959.com
Steve Salser
2d ago
Animals and children should not be abandoned or neglected, find a safe haven if you feel that you are having problems. Been there.
Reply
4
Mimi B.
2d ago
It should be illegal to abandon an animal. Now when this happens these owners should be tracked down and be held accountable. Not sure if there is a state or national registry of offenders but that should happen also.
Reply
2
Related
Guide Dog, Fighting For Life, Travels To NY For Treatment
A guide dog from Massachusetts who has been dubbed the "Goodest Girl in STEM" on TikTok is in need of help as she fights for her life in New York. O'Hara was hospitalized after she was diagnosed with meningitis encephalitis with inflammatory brain lesions earlier in July. She initially sought treatment in New York City and is now getting care back in her native area right outside Boston.
westernmassnews.com
Hot Table to donate 100% of Sunday sales to local food banks
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The popular panini restaurant Hot Table opened its doors to guests Sunday for their charity event, Seventh Day. The annual event raises money for local food banks and organizations that work to connect people with food and end hunger. For the second time since opening shop...
The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses
Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures of their dog for this article! Subscribe to our email list by clicking here. In June of this year, the Town of Windham held its first “Best Dog” drawing for dog owners coming to town hall to register and license their dogs. The winner – a Labrador mix […] The post The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
iBerkshires.com
Habitat For Humanity Dedicates Pittsfield Duplex to Longtime Friends
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two longtime friends were given the keys to new homes from the Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity on Saturday. Carolyn Parris and Geneva Samuel now reside in a freshly built duplex at 125 and 127 Madison Ave. with their children after working alongside volunteers over the past few years to build it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical Bills
The healthcare industry in the United States is one of the most expensive in the world. When we look picture nursing homes, they're often projected as safe places to ensure 24-hour care for relatives in their time of need.
Connecticut man dies hiking Mount Washington, rescuers carry body nearly a mile
COCORD, NH — Members of a rescue group had to carry the body of a hiker nearly a mile in freezing temperatures and high winds after the man died on the Northeast’s highest mountain, authorities said. A group of hikers found the 66-year-old man unconscious and not breathing...
Massachusetts state legislators advance the ‘Beagle Bill,’ meant to help dogs and cats leaving research facilities find adoptive homes
A piece of legislation dubbed the “Beagle Bill” is likely to soon be signed into law by Governor Charlie Baker after being enacted by both chambers at the State House and receiving bipartisan support. But what exactly does this legislation do and how will it help save the...
WNYT
Pets missing in Pittsfield house fire
Two pet cats are missing after a fire broke out at a home in Pittsfield, Saturday afternoon. According to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle, the house was deemed salvageable with most of the fire contained to the kitchen, but spread throughout the house- including the second floor and the attic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
50 dogs rescued from flood-ravaged Kentucky arrive in NYC
NEW YORK -- Animal shelters across the nation are overcrowded and desperate, and the need increases when a natural disaster hits, like the flooding in Kentucky.Saturday, some big-hearted New Yorkers went out of their way to help, welcoming a live cargo special delivery in Hell's Kitchen.Fifty dogs arrived from Kentucky, where flooding is ravaging the eastern section of the state.Stella the puppy was handed off to foster owners Stephanie Cajucom and Adam Lernihan."It feels so good," Cajucom said."We're excited to get our dog a friend for a couple of weeks," Lernihan told CBS2's Dave Carlin.The Hell's Kitchen animal rescue Muddy...
Hot Table breaks tradition to open Sunday for charity
Hot Table Restaurants in western Massachusetts and Connecticut aren’t usually open on Sunday, but this Sunday they will be open serving for a special exception.
3 affordable weekend getaways in Massachusetts
It's no secret that Massachusetts is a very beautiful state. Here, you can find pretty much anything you could think of. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will most likely find something exciting to do in Massachusetts. It's a great holiday destination for those travelling with their families and children but it's also a great choice for groups of young people who want to make some amazing memories together. Last but not least, it's a good place to travel on your own too, if you prefer to travel solo. So you have never been to Massachusetts before, it's time to change that.
fallriverreporter.com
29-year-old man residing in Massachusetts set to be deported for fourth time following prison sentence
BOSTON – A Salvadoran man residing in Massachusetts was sentenced earlier this month in federal court in Boston for illegally reentering the United States after deportation. Inmar Samuel Aguiluz-Palacios, 29, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge William G. Young to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Aguiluz-Palacios will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence. In March 2022, Aguiluz-Palacios pleaded guilty to one count of illegal reentry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
JSTOR Daily
The Hunt for the Massachusetts “Wild Man”
Imagine you’ve just finished a fifteen-month bike tour. You’ve gone all around the world on two wheels, becoming the first woman to do so and thus earning yourself $10,000 in the process. You heard criticism—it was the 1890s, after all. Biking in pants, leaving your children behind, becoming a loud and assured self-promoter—you’re not exactly the model of womanhood. You even changed your name for promotional purposes, transforming from Annie Cohen Kopchovsky to Annie Londonderry. Cycling under your new surname was part of a deal with one of your sponsors, the Londonderry Lithia Spring Water Company, and you couldn’t pass it up.
Local family gathers for annual Christmas in July picnic
In today's world it is not always easy to get a large family together for an annual gathering. Even so, the Denoncourt family of Chicopee has been making it happen for more than half a century.
MassWildlife Offering Five Free Learn to Fish Events in Western Massachusetts
Have you always wanted to fish, but never learned how? Well now is your chance as MassWildlife Angler Education is offering free training throughout Berkshire and Hampshire Counties. Presented by the Massachusetts Division of Fish and Wildlife, each of these no-cost events, hosted at various lakes and ponds will be...
This Berkshire County Health Dept. is Offering a Valuable Service to Protect Kids
Before my daughter was born, my wife and I were getting all of our preparations in order for the big day at Berkshire Medical Center. One task that I took care of was making sure I had the car seat installed correctly. Seeing that I was about to become a new parent, I contacted the Pittsfield Police Department as they offer a service where an officer will go to your home and help you install your car set properly. I think this is a valuable service for parents as it gives you peace of mind that your little one is riding safely in your vehicle.
Register Citizen
Connecticut residents killed in crash on Massachusetts highway
A man and woman from New Britain were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 290 in Massachusetts early Saturday, officials said. According to Massachusetts State Police, the two-vehicle crash was reported about 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 24 in Worcester.
boropark24.com
Gray Wolf Sighting in Upstate New York
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has yet to acknowledge the existence of wolves in the state of New York. They site the St. Lawrence River, and other man made barriers, which prevent wolves from making their way from Canada to the United States. However, this is contradicted...
Supreme Court ruling blows holes in Springfield’s 30-year-old restrictions on license-to-carry applications
SPRINGFIELD — The impact of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent landmark decision on firearms is reverberating throughout Massachusetts and in particular in Springfield where the Police Department found its decades-old practice of routinely restricting — or even denying — licenses to carry firearms was suddenly unconstitutional.
Habitat Will Dedicate 2 Pittsfield Homes and Welcome New Families
The Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity will be dedicating two newly constructed homes and welcoming new families to those homes on Saturday. The organization says in a media release today that the dedications have been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated materials supply chain issues, and labor shortages.
Live 95.9
Pittsfield, MA
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 8