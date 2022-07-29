ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Legislature Passes Veterans’ Home Governance Legislation

Spilka, Lewis, & Gentile Vote To Pass Veterans’ Home Governance Bill

In full transparency, the following press release was submitted to SOURCE media by Rep. Jack Patrick Lewis’ office. (stock photo of veterans home in Chelsea) BOSTON – On Thursday July 28th, Framingham Legislators joined the Massachusetts Legislature to pass An Act relative to the governance, structure and care of veterans at the Commonwealth’s veterans’ homes which makes key reforms to the governance structure of the state’s veterans’ homes, ensures that both homes are federally licensed as health care facilities, mandates increased state management, and provides independent oversight and accountability of veterans’ homes management.
Lewis & Gentile Vote To Pass Bills Regulating E-Bikes and Addressing Traffic Fatalities

FRAMINGHAM – On Friday, July 29, 2022 Framingham Reps joined the Massachusetts House of Representatives in passing a bill regulating the use of electric bicycles by considering them as bicycles, instead of a motorized scooter or vehicle as they currently are defined, therefore allowing them the same privileges and duties under the law as non-electric bike users.
State Representatives Lewis & Gentile Vote To Pass Legislation to Establish an Effective and Equitable Local Public Health System

FRAMINGHAM – On Thursday, July 28, Framingham Representatives joined the. Massachusetts House to pass legislation designed to strengthen local and regional public health and. ensure that every resident has access to foundational public health services, regardless of where. they live, through the Department of Public Health’s (DPH) State Action...
MassLive.com

Sports betting, tax relief bills expected to emerge Sunday, top Massachusetts state senator says with just hours of formal lawmaking remaining

As the Massachusetts Senate recessed early Sunday afternoon for free grilled cheese outside the State House, the chamber’s top budget writer expressed optimism that lawmakers could muscle through a hefty to-do list with mere hours remaining until formal lawmaking concludes at midnight. Major pieces of legislation — including sports...
CBS Boston

Gov. Charlie Baker sends climate bill back to lawmakers

By STEVE LeBLANC Associated PressBOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker sent back to lawmakers on Friday a bill mandating some of the steps Massachusetts needs to take to meet a goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.In a letter to lawmakers, the Republican governor said he agreed with much in the bill, but suggested some changes."This bill contains a number of commendable ideas that, if implemented well, would be of significant benefit to the Commonwealth," Baker wrote. "However, as drafted, certain sections of the bill would be difficult or impossible to implement."Baker acknowledged there is a small window of...
FraminghamSOURCE

Gov. Baker Signs $52.7 Billion Budget For Fiscal Year 2023

BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker today, July 28, signed the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) budget, a $52.7 billion spending plan that supports the Commonwealth’s communities, families, businesses, and workers. The budget fully funds the continued implementation of the Student Opportunity Act, while expanding proven programs and making...
CBS Boston

Free school meals extended for 400,000 Massachusetts students

BOSTON - Four hundred thousand students in Massachusetts will continue to get free school lunches this year.As part of the new state budget, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a one-year extension of the program that's been providing children with meals at no cost for the last two years.Massachusetts is the fifth state to guarantee these meals for the upcoming school year.Project Bread celebrated the move, saying lunch participation in March 2022 was 42.3% higher than it was pre-pandemic in March 2019."This is a moment in time when all our eyes have been opened to the vast disparities faced by the children of Massachusetts when accessing the resources needed to be healthy and learn," Project Bread CEO Erin McAleer said in a statement. "While the road to equity is long and complex, this extension of School Meals for All is a straightforward and significant step in ensuring students are ready to learn next year."
FraminghamSOURCE

Spilka, Lewis, & Gentile Vote To Pass Comprehensive Legislation To Protect Access To Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Care

BOSTON – On Tuesday July 26, 2022 the Massachusetts Legislature passed comprehensive. legislation designed to further protect and expand reproductive health care and gender-affirming. services in the Commonwealth. Although abortion remains legal in Massachusetts due to the Legislature’s efforts to codify and expand access to reproductive rights in 2020,...
FraminghamSOURCE

Massachusetts Legislature Passes Bill Supporting Veterans & Military Families; Establishes Medal of Fidelity

In full transparency the press release and graphic were submitted to SOURCE media for publication. BOSTON – The Massachusetts Legislature today, July 29, passed comprehensive legislation, An Act relative to military spouse-licensure portability, education and enrollment of dependents, addressing the Commonwealth’s most immediate needs in the veteran community and making necessary updates to service member quality-of-life issues and acknowledgements of our military branches and individual service, including supporting military families who relocate to the Commonwealth with expedited licensure and school enrollment, creating education awareness programs and establishing the Massachusetts Medal of Fidelity.
FraminghamSOURCE

Conference Committee Report Recommends To Elevate Veterans Service Department & Require Superintendent to Have Nursing Home License

BOSTON – A final report from the Veterans’ Homes Conference Committee was filed yesterday, July 27 with the House and Senate Clerks. With the report, a Senate Working Group chaired by Senator John Velis was also created to oversee implementation of the bill and act on areas that may require additional legislation.
westernmassnews.com

Tax rebate checks could be heading to Mass. residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker made a surprise announcement about tax rebate checks Thursday that may soon be going out to taxpayers in the state. Possibly more than two and a half billion dollars in tax relief. Western Mass News spoke with one local economics professor who explained...
WNAW 94.7

MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam

During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
