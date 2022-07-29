Massachusetts Legislature Passes Veterans’ Home Governance Legislation

framinghamsource.com
Spilka, Lewis, & Gentile Vote To Pass Veterans’ Home Governance Bill
In full transparency, the following press release was submitted to SOURCE media by Rep. Jack Patrick Lewis’ office. (stock photo of veterans home in Chelsea) BOSTON – On Thursday July 28th, Framingham Legislators joined the Massachusetts Legislature to pass An Act relative to the governance, structure and care of veterans at the Commonwealth’s veterans’ homes which makes key reforms to the governance structure of the state’s veterans’ homes, ensures that both homes are federally licensed as health care facilities, mandates increased state management, and provides independent oversight and accountability of veterans’ homes management.
Mass Legislature Passes $11.3 Billion Transportation & Infrastructure Bill
In full transparency, the following is a press release from the Senate President’s office submitted to SOURCE media. (Petroni Media Company photo) BOSTON _ The Legislature’s final version of the transportation bond bill, which was released from conference committee on Saturday, was enacted by both the House and Senate on Sunday, July 31.
Lewis & Gentile Vote To Pass Bills Regulating E-Bikes and Addressing Traffic Fatalities
FRAMINGHAM – On Friday, July 29, 2022 Framingham Reps joined the Massachusetts House of Representatives in passing a bill regulating the use of electric bicycles by considering them as bicycles, instead of a motorized scooter or vehicle as they currently are defined, therefore allowing them the same privileges and duties under the law as non-electric bike users.
WCVB
Massachusetts lawmakers OK $11 billion infrastructure bill, adopt Soldier's Home changes as session nears end
BOSTON — With the final hours ticking down on the legislative session, Massachusetts lawmakers on Sunday sent a bill to Gov. Charlie Baker authorizing $11 billion in spending for transportation infrastructure and agreed to the governor's amendment to a bill implementing reforms at the state's soldiers' homes. The transportation...
State Representatives Lewis & Gentile Vote To Pass Legislation to Establish an Effective and Equitable Local Public Health System
FRAMINGHAM – On Thursday, July 28, Framingham Representatives joined the. Massachusetts House to pass legislation designed to strengthen local and regional public health and. ensure that every resident has access to foundational public health services, regardless of where. they live, through the Department of Public Health’s (DPH) State Action...
WCVB
Massachusetts House firmly rejects Gov. Charlie Baker’s latest 'dangerousness' proposal
BOSTON — The House on Saturday rejected a Gov. Charlie Baker plan to overhaul how criminal defendants can be deemed dangerous and detained, spiking his last-minute effort to attach the controversial measure to another criminal justice reform push. The House voted 31-122 to shoot down a state budget amendment...
Sports betting, tax relief bills expected to emerge Sunday, top Massachusetts state senator says with just hours of formal lawmaking remaining
As the Massachusetts Senate recessed early Sunday afternoon for free grilled cheese outside the State House, the chamber’s top budget writer expressed optimism that lawmakers could muscle through a hefty to-do list with mere hours remaining until formal lawmaking concludes at midnight. Major pieces of legislation — including sports...
westernmassnews.com
Several bills passed in recent days as Mass. legislative session’s end nears
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -With the state’s legislative session set to end Sunday, several bills have been passed in recent days. One of those passed being the Save Students Act. The bill is meant to strengthen school safety and address issues of school violence and teen suicide. It also expands...
Gov. Charlie Baker sends climate bill back to lawmakers
By STEVE LeBLANC Associated PressBOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker sent back to lawmakers on Friday a bill mandating some of the steps Massachusetts needs to take to meet a goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.In a letter to lawmakers, the Republican governor said he agreed with much in the bill, but suggested some changes."This bill contains a number of commendable ideas that, if implemented well, would be of significant benefit to the Commonwealth," Baker wrote. "However, as drafted, certain sections of the bill would be difficult or impossible to implement."Baker acknowledged there is a small window of...
fallriverreporter.com
House Speaker Mariano mulling changes to 1986 Massachusetts tax relief law
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, JULY 29, 2022…..With Democrats heading into the weekend scrambling for a path forward on tax relief, House Speaker Ron Mariano said Friday that he is open to changing, delaying or spiking a 1986 voter law that appears poised to return nearly $3 billion to taxpayers. This...
Gov. Baker Signs $52.7 Billion Budget For Fiscal Year 2023
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker today, July 28, signed the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) budget, a $52.7 billion spending plan that supports the Commonwealth’s communities, families, businesses, and workers. The budget fully funds the continued implementation of the Student Opportunity Act, while expanding proven programs and making...
Senators Warren & Markey Call Judicial Nominees Joun and Kobick ‘Exceptional’
WASHINGTON DC – United States Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) released the following statement after President Biden nominated Massachusetts state court judge Myoung Joun and Deputy State Solicitor Julia Kobick to the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts:. “Judge Joun and Deputy...
Free school meals extended for 400,000 Massachusetts students
BOSTON - Four hundred thousand students in Massachusetts will continue to get free school lunches this year.As part of the new state budget, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a one-year extension of the program that's been providing children with meals at no cost for the last two years.Massachusetts is the fifth state to guarantee these meals for the upcoming school year.Project Bread celebrated the move, saying lunch participation in March 2022 was 42.3% higher than it was pre-pandemic in March 2019."This is a moment in time when all our eyes have been opened to the vast disparities faced by the children of Massachusetts when accessing the resources needed to be healthy and learn," Project Bread CEO Erin McAleer said in a statement. "While the road to equity is long and complex, this extension of School Meals for All is a straightforward and significant step in ensuring students are ready to learn next year."
Spilka, Lewis, & Gentile Vote To Pass Comprehensive Legislation To Protect Access To Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Care
BOSTON – On Tuesday July 26, 2022 the Massachusetts Legislature passed comprehensive. legislation designed to further protect and expand reproductive health care and gender-affirming. services in the Commonwealth. Although abortion remains legal in Massachusetts due to the Legislature’s efforts to codify and expand access to reproductive rights in 2020,...
Massachusetts tax relief: $250 tax rebate checks in flux as lawmakers contend with 1980s tax provision, speaker says
A 1980s state statute that Beacon Hill lawmakers seemingly forgot out about until this week might scramble a massive economic relief package — which included $250 tax rebate checks for middle-income taxpayers — that the Massachusetts Legislature was slated to pass before the end of formal sessions Sunday night.
Massachusetts Legislature Passes Bill Supporting Veterans & Military Families; Establishes Medal of Fidelity
In full transparency the press release and graphic were submitted to SOURCE media for publication. BOSTON – The Massachusetts Legislature today, July 29, passed comprehensive legislation, An Act relative to military spouse-licensure portability, education and enrollment of dependents, addressing the Commonwealth’s most immediate needs in the veteran community and making necessary updates to service member quality-of-life issues and acknowledgements of our military branches and individual service, including supporting military families who relocate to the Commonwealth with expedited licensure and school enrollment, creating education awareness programs and establishing the Massachusetts Medal of Fidelity.
Conference Committee Report Recommends To Elevate Veterans Service Department & Require Superintendent to Have Nursing Home License
BOSTON – A final report from the Veterans’ Homes Conference Committee was filed yesterday, July 27 with the House and Senate Clerks. With the report, a Senate Working Group chaired by Senator John Velis was also created to oversee implementation of the bill and act on areas that may require additional legislation.
westernmassnews.com
Tax rebate checks could be heading to Mass. residents
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker made a surprise announcement about tax rebate checks Thursday that may soon be going out to taxpayers in the state. Possibly more than two and a half billion dollars in tax relief. Western Mass News spoke with one local economics professor who explained...
Framingham State Representative Candidate Sousa Endorsed by the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts
In full transparency, the following press release & photo were submitted to SOURCE media. FRAMINGHAM _ Priscila Sousa, School Committee Chair, community activist and entrepreneur, today, July 28 announced her endorsement by the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts for State Representative of the 6th Middlesex District. “We place a high...
MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam
During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
