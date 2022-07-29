How to Watch Little League Softball World Series Regionals on July 29 | Stream, Start Times, Preview

www.mlive.com
Daniel Boone softball clinches Little League World Series berth with 4-3 win over Indiana
A 3-0 deficit after the first inning wasn't enough to keep the Daniel Boone Little League softball majors team from its second consecutive trip to the Little League World Series. Daniel Boone held off Floyd County Little League, Indiana's Little League state majors champion, with three defensive gems to preserve...
High school volleyball: 12 players to watch in 2022 season
High school volleyball practice in Ohio begins this week. Here are players to watch in the the Toledo area this upcoming season. Player rankings are according to website PrepDig.com. Karis Willow, senior, Liberty-Benton Willow is a Penn State recruit and Ohio’s No. 3-ranked player for the class of 2023.
Tournament run ends for Boardman 12U softball team
The Boardman 12U Little League softball team fell to Indiana 13-0 on Friday morning in an elimination game in the Central Region Softball Tournament.
Little League Baseball 2022: Metro Region Tournament Guide, schedule, how to watch
Little League Metro Region Tournament schedule, results, TV coverage. The Little League Baseball World Series has expanded to 20 U.S. and international regions for 2022. The Metro is one of the new regions. The site of the Metro Region is the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center, 335...
Back Mountain LL wins district and section, now competing in state tournament
After an undefeated run through their district and section, the Back Mountain National Little League team is now competing in the state tournament in Bradford. Back Mountain lost its opener but won an elimination game on Thursday, which sets up another win-or-go-home game on Friday night. Before the team left for Bradford, we caught up […]
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Terrifying Wreck
It's been quite a day for wrecks at NASCAR's Cup Series race in Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon. Several prominent drivers have wrecked over the course of the race on Sunday. However, one stands out, with Kyle Larson and Ty Dillon colliding at a high-speed rate. This was pretty scary to...
