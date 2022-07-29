Devils in the Details - 7/29/22: Prospect Challenge Announcement Edition

www.allaboutthejersey.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: P.K. Subban drawing interest, and Artemi Panarin dismisses trade talk
Today’s NHL Rumors has a Hudson River Rivalry theme to it regarding New Jersey Devils unrestricted free agent P.K. Subban and New York Rangers star Artemi Panarin. We start in New Jersey where Subban still remains unsigned and looking for a new team. At this time, a return to the Devils seems unlikely. His agent, Don Meehan spoke with Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette and provided an update.
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season officially started back on October 12. In this article, we track all the NHL games today as
New York Rangers scouting department sees more departures
The changes continue for the New York Rangers scouting department under President and General Manager Chris Drury. Some moves have been by his choice, and others appear to have not. In the latest changes, both Kevin Maxwell and Chris Morehouse are leaving the organization per Arthur Staple of The Athletic.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Bring Back Derek Plante as Assistant Coach
Derek Plante is returning to the Chicago Blackhawks to serve as an assistant coach, according to Matt Wellens of The Rink Live. Plante, 51, spent the previous two seasons at his alma mater, Minnesota Duluth, as an associate head coach. He returned to Duluth after five seasons as a development coach with the Blackhawks (2015-20). Prior to his first stint in Chicago, Plante spent six seasons as an assistant coach for Duluth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Nick Stajduhar: The Forgotten Piece of the Wayne Gretzky Trade
There’s a single day in Edmonton Oilers history that remains one of the darkest days in the organization’s history – August 9, 1988. It was the day that fans of the Oilers found out that their hero and NHL great — Wayne Gretzky — had been moved and sold by Peter Pocklington.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Could Have A “Pleasant Surprise” in Dominik Kubalik
When Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman was asked to assess the moves he made in free agency, he described forward Dominik Kubalik as a “pleasant surprise.” Perhaps the GM anticipated Kubalik would be retained by his previous team, the Chicago Blackhawks. Perhaps Yzerman figured there would be more competition for the 26-year-old winger; after all, signing a player who has 62 goals over the last three seasons to a two-year deal that carries a cap-hit of just $2.5 million has to be seen as a high-value move for Yzerman and the Red Wings. But if you ask Kubalik, he’ll tell you that he anticipated moving on from the Blackhawks a lot sooner.
Capitals expected to name Todd Nelson as head coach of AHL Hershey
With the Capitals promoting Scott Allen to an assistant coaching role with the big club to replace Scott Arniel, that left a head coach opening to be filled with their AHL affiliate in Hershey. It appears that they’re close to filling that opening as ESPN’s Kevin Weekes reports that Washington is closing in on hiring former Stars assistant Todd Nelson as the next head coach of the Bears.
Yardbarker
Flyers sign Owen Tippett to a two-year deal: All you need to know
Another player that received a qualifying offer has been signed. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today that they had reached an agreement with forward Owen Tippett on a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1.5 million. Owen Tippett returns to the Flyers. Tippett, 23, was the main piece that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Flyers sign F Owen Tippett to 2-year, $3M contract
The Philadelphia Flyers signed forward Owen Tippett to a two-year, $3 million contract on Friday. Tippett, 23, had four goals and three assists in 21 games with the Flyers last season after being acquired in a March 19 trade with the Florida Panthers. A first-round pick (10th overall) by Florida...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors – All Things Vancouver Canucks Well Sort Of
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Did the Vancouver Canucks Botch Player Development?. Ben Kuzma of The Provence: As Shark Week ends, it seems appropriate that sharks are circling the water. No, that would be agents err one agent and is dismay over player development. This involves the Vancouver Canucks and Michael DiPietro.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Artem Zub, and Landing Spots for Nazem Kadri
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Taj: Vancouver Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford on Bob McCown’s podcast: “It’s appears that it’s going to take longer to address the defense than we would have liked and we’re going to have to do it through trades.”
Comments / 0