www.oucampus.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club Announces Rebranding to The SaguarosElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Local Pizzeria Shuts Down After Nearly 20 YearsGreyson FChandler, AZ
Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home SellersMark HakeTempe, AZ
New Smoked Chicken Sandwich Restaurant ComingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
oucampus.org
3809 W. Oregon Ave.
CLOSE TO GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY!! - OPEN BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM HOME. LIVING/DINING/GREAT ROOM--CERAMIC TILE -----ALL BEDROOMS CARPETED. NEW RANGE OVEN, NEW INTERIOR PAINT, NEWER FLOORING IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS, ALL BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHS UPSTAIRS, NEW MASTER SHOWER DOORS TO BE INSTALLED, 1/2 BATH DOWNSTAIRS FOR CONVENIENCE.**SORRY NO PETS**. No...
oucampus.org
oucampus.org
4114 E Union Hills #1272
Paradise Valley Landings - Townhouse @ 40th St and Union Hills - Beautiful townhome close to pool complete with newer carpet and paint. This unit is centrally located in the complex, has fenced rear patio and storage shed. The family room is open to the kitchen, there is also a living room downstairs with new laminate flooring, upstairs find the master, secondary bedrooms and laundry room. Community is conveniently located at 40th St and Union Hills, close to 51, 101, Desert Ridge, PV Mall, Mayo Clinic and much more. Please call or text with questions. Lisa Cameron - Realty Executives (858)255-1675 Background check fee is $41.99 per adult, rental tax applies.
oucampus.org
623 W Guadalupe Rd #254
ADORABLE CONDO FOR RENT! - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is remodeled and ready to go! Featuring cherry cabinets and newer carpet and tile! Fridge and full-sized washer and dryer included! There's even a community pool! Hurry to this one! **SORRY, NO CATS**. No Cats Allowed. Location. 623 W...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oucampus.org
9882 E Aster Dr
Pool Home in Sweetwater Ranch Estates! - Lovely single level pool home at Sweetwater and 100th St. Home features three spacious bedrooms, plus a den that could be used as a fourth bedroom, and two baths. Master has a wood burning fireplace and rear yard exit. Formal living also has a wood burning fireplace and is located up front across from the dining room. The kitchen is open to the family room and includes a refrigerator, island/breakfast bar, and granite counters, there is an interior laundry room with storage and three car garage. Throughout the interior find soaring ceilings and lots of windows. Outside find a huge lot with lush mature landscape and sparkly, refreshing pool, that includes weekly pool service. The covered patio is adjacent to home with extended patio area and side yard. Please call with any questions. $42 per adult background check and rental tax applies.
oucampus.org
2333 E. Southern #2044
Excellent 1 bedroom w/ loft - Excellent 1 bedroom w/ loft in a park like setting in Tempe. All appliances included, ceiling fans, fireplace, private single car garage with entrance to your unit. Bedroom on main level with access to the bathroom from the bedroom and from the kitchen. Spiral staircase to loft area with closet. Beautiful Saltillo tile in all main areas with new carpet in the bedroom and loft and new paint throughout.
oucampus.org
6730 N 17th Ave
- Forte apartments, a 21 unit complex, is located in a quiet residential neighborhood on 17th ave. just south of Glendale Ave in West-Central Phoenix. Forte Apts is conveniently located just east of the I-17 freeway which gives residents easy access to the entire valley and is in close proximity to a number of employers, shopping centers, restaurants and entertainment venues.
azbigmedia.com
Empire Group buys 40 acres of North Phoenix land for $14.37M
The Empire Group of Companies closed this week on a 40-acre parcel located in North Phoenix near the site of the $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)facility that is projected to open in 2024. Empire Group purchased the North Phoenix land for $14.37 million with plans to build a community of 354 single-family build-for-rent homes, which it’s named Village at Bronco Trail. The new community is situated at 29th Avenue and Sonoran Desert Drive, just east of the I-17. Empire Group is scheduled to break ground and start construction by late 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oucampus.org
Where Families Grow
Tag line and website address wherefamiliesgrow.com. Lynnwood Apartments 5535 W McDowell Rd., Phoenix, AZ.
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
Trophy office building 27 Camelback in Biltmore area sold
PHOENIX — A trophy office building located on Camelback Road, Twenty Seven Camelback, has been sold according to Lincoln Property Company. LPC Desert West, the southwest division of the Dallas-based property company, announced the sale of the 109,291 square-foot building located at 2777 E Camelback Road to Rosebud Properties.
santansun.com
Mega development planned for Pecos-Arizona corner
With the City of Chandler nearing buildout, meaning the amount of open space left to develop on is dwindling, the southwest corner of Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road stands out. It comprises nearly 50 acres of open space close to the heart of downtown and sitting just off the Loop 202 freeway, making it perhaps the most desirable open space left to develop in Chandler.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northcentralnews.net
Find classes, events and more at senior centers
July 2022 — Each month, City of Phoenix senior centers offer a broad range of programming for the Valley’s older residents. Here are just a few of the events taking place in August. In addition to its regular schedule of fitness, art and other classes, the Shadow Mountain...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
1-acre Lot in Paradise Valley Sells for Record-Breaking Price
A new record has been set for the highest-priced one-acre lot in Arizona. Sold for a whopping $3.5 million by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, the 46,910-square-foot Paradise Valley parcel at 5405 E. McDonald Drive represents the highest-selling price for undeveloped lots ranging up to 60,000 square feet in all of Arizona.
citysuntimes.com
Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty sells former Biltmore residence of Sen. John McCain
Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty announced a recent sale that connects buyers and sellers to a significant piece of Arizona history. area of Phoenix that once served as home for the late-Sen. John McCain recently closed for $6 million. The property was sold by Kelly Sands, owner of Kovach Enclosure Systems in Chandler and founder of ICON Builders, a large multi-family renovation company. Sands is a longtime Valley resident and real estate investor.
kyma.com
Phoenix storm collapses metal roof at gas station onto a car
PHOENIX (AP) — Zane Ferrin had a plan. As a storm was hitting the Phoenix area Saturday, the Peoria resident pulled into a gas station to get some fuel and a quick respite from the torrential rain. ““It was coming down really hard. I was almost out of gas,”...
L.A. Weekly
Donald Detzler Killed in Fatal Collision on McDowell Road [Scottsdale, AZ]
94-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision on Scottsdale Road. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m., near the intersection of Scottsdale and McDowell Road. According to reports, Detzler attempted to turn left near Paul’s Ace Hardware when another vehicle struck him. Following the initial impact, the driver also struck a USPS vehicle, although the USPS driver remained uninjured.
Handel’s Ice Cream Coming Soon to Park West
The homemade ice cream shop is opening a new location in Peoria.
fabulousarizona.com
End-of-Summer Fun at The Wigwam
School may be back in session for many across the Valley, but that doesn’t mean that summer fun has to come to an end. Through Labor Day weekend, The Wigwam resort in Litchfield Park still has weeks of character breakfasts, poolside fun and much more summer excitement in store.
AZFamily
Human remains found at North Mountain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police made a shocking discovery at North Mountain in Phoenix on Monday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., near 7th Street and Peoria Avenue, officers found human remains. Arizona’s Family drone was over North Mountain and saw a group of officers roping off a portion of the mountain. It’s unknown if the remains were a man or woman. Officers did not specify if it would be a homicide investigation.
Comments / 0