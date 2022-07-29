ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield County, CT

NWS Says Tornado Touched Down in Litchfield County, Conn. on Thursday

NECN
 5 days ago
Daily Voice

Silver Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old From Bozrah

Connecticut State Police just issued a Silver Alert for a missing 15-year-old boy. New London County resident Marcus Gibson, of the Town of Bozrah, was reported missing on Wednesday, Aug. 3, police said. He is described as being 5 feet tall and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes,...
BOZRAH, CT
WTNH

Man seriously injured after crashing into Guilford barn

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously injured after crashing his car into a barn in Guilford on Tuesday, police said. According to the Guilford Police Department, the crash occurred on Durham Road after a car was traveling northbound and crossed into the southbound lane. The car sustained serious damage and the driver was […]
GUILFORD, CT
City
Norfolk, CT
City
Colebrook, CT
County
Litchfield County, CT
State
Connecticut State
WTNH

Crash closes Rt. 2 East in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A multi-vehicle crash closed Route 2 Eastbound in Glastonbury on Monday morning. The crash closed the route between exits 10 and 12 just before 8 a.m. on Monday, according to officials. There is no word yet on when the area may be reopened. Officials have not identified what caused the crash, […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Tree Falls on Man

2022-8-02@10:55am–#Milford CT– Report of a tree falling on a man at Dairy Farm Court. The man was able to free himself but he has a broken lower leg and head injuries. Yesterday a large tree limb fell on 3 children at the Sterling House Day Camp located at 2283 Main Street inuring them.
MILFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Motorcyclist Crash

UPDATE: The striking vehicle fled the scene. 2022-08-02@7:22pm–#Fairfield CT– A motorcyclist and another vehicle collided giving the motorcyclist serious injuries at Kings Highway East and Jennings Road. Kings Highway is closed from Villa Avenue to Jennings Road at this time.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

East Hartford woman reported missing

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a missing woman from East Hartford. State police said 26-year-old Glorimari Machicote was last seen on July 26. Troopers described her as standing 5′4″ tall and weighing 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Machicote...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Possible Explosive Devices Found in River in Middletown: Police

Police are investigating after a resident found what's believed to be explosive mortar shells similar to World War II era devices in the water in Middletown. The resident was magnet fishing in the Mattabesset River off East Street when they found the devices. The person allegedly brought them home and later notified police.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Mosquitoes with West Nile virus detected in eight CT cities and towns, according to state agency

West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in eight different municipalities, according to a report from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. As of Tuesday, the agency said it had found mosquitoes testing positive for the virus at Brush Island Road and High School Lane in Darien, Catamount Road in Fairfield, Civic Center in Greenwich, Keney Park in Hartford, Beaver Pond Park in New Haven, Cove Island and Sleepy Hollow parks in Stamford, Beacon Point in Stratford and Sherwood Island in Westport.
DARIEN, CT
Eyewitness News

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-84 in Plainville shuts down following accident

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - A crash on I-84 in Plainville caused the highway to shut down on Sunday. According to the Department of Transportation (DOT), the highway was shut down between Exits 35 and 36 on I-84 east. Officials with state police say they received reports of a motor vehicle...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Eyewitness News

Man arrested after fleeing crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – State police arrested a man who fled a crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill Monday night. Police said it happened on I-91 north before Exit 24. Euris Tejada, 29, of Rocky Hill, was driving and struck the rear of a Chevrolet that was slowing down, said police.
ROCKY HILL, CT
Daily Voice

33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash

A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
SHELTON, CT

