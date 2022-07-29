NWS Says Tornado Touched Down in Litchfield County, Conn. on Thursday

www.necn.com
Related
Eyewitness News
EARLY WARNING WEATHER: Heat advisory issued to end the week, record-breaking temps possible
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Record-breaking temperatures are possible on Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the entire state for both Thursday and Friday. Channel 3 also issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for the dangerous combination of heat and humidity on both days. “The humidity will...
natureworldnews.com
Connecticut Gets Early Weather Alert for Thursday's Possible Record-Breaking Temperatures, 105 Heat Index
HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT - The possibility of record-breaking temperatures and a heat index of 105 degrees for Thursday prompted the issuance of an early weather alert. For both Thursday and Friday, the entire state of Connecticut was under a heat advisory from the National Weather Service. Additionally, Channel 3 issued an...
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old From Bozrah
Connecticut State Police just issued a Silver Alert for a missing 15-year-old boy. New London County resident Marcus Gibson, of the Town of Bozrah, was reported missing on Wednesday, Aug. 3, police said. He is described as being 5 feet tall and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes,...
Man seriously injured after crashing into Guilford barn
GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously injured after crashing his car into a barn in Guilford on Tuesday, police said. According to the Guilford Police Department, the crash occurred on Durham Road after a car was traveling northbound and crossed into the southbound lane. The car sustained serious damage and the driver was […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tractor-trailer crash causes heavy traffic on I-91
Traffic is back to normal on I-91 North after a tractor-trailer accident left drivers stuck in traffic for several hours Tuesday afternoon.
Storm damage reports for western Massachusetts
Thunderstorms came through parts of western Massachusetts Thursday evening causing torrential rain and flooding.
Crash closes Rt. 2 East in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A multi-vehicle crash closed Route 2 Eastbound in Glastonbury on Monday morning. The crash closed the route between exits 10 and 12 just before 8 a.m. on Monday, according to officials. There is no word yet on when the area may be reopened. Officials have not identified what caused the crash, […]
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Tree Falls on Man
2022-8-02@10:55am–#Milford CT– Report of a tree falling on a man at Dairy Farm Court. The man was able to free himself but he has a broken lower leg and head injuries. Yesterday a large tree limb fell on 3 children at the Sterling House Day Camp located at 2283 Main Street inuring them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Motorcyclist Crash
UPDATE: The striking vehicle fled the scene. 2022-08-02@7:22pm–#Fairfield CT– A motorcyclist and another vehicle collided giving the motorcyclist serious injuries at Kings Highway East and Jennings Road. Kings Highway is closed from Villa Avenue to Jennings Road at this time.
Eyewitness News
East Hartford woman reported missing
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a missing woman from East Hartford. State police said 26-year-old Glorimari Machicote was last seen on July 26. Troopers described her as standing 5′4″ tall and weighing 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Machicote...
NBC Connecticut
Possible Explosive Devices Found in River in Middletown: Police
Police are investigating after a resident found what's believed to be explosive mortar shells similar to World War II era devices in the water in Middletown. The resident was magnet fishing in the Mattabesset River off East Street when they found the devices. The person allegedly brought them home and later notified police.
Two Connecticut residents died in crash on I-290 in Worcester
Two Connecticut residents died after a two-vehicle crash on Route 290 in Worcester Saturday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Several injured after multi-car crash on Mass Pike
Several people were brought to the hospital after a multiple car crash on the Mass Pike Saturday afternoon.
Stratford woman recounts Route 8 wrong-way crash, issues warning to drivers
A Stratford woman was critically injured after a wrong-way crash a year ago is warning people to slow down and avoid getting on the wrong side of highways.
West Springfield man dies in Granby car accident
A West Springfield man died Sunday night following a two-car accident in the town of Granby.
Register Citizen
Mosquitoes with West Nile virus detected in eight CT cities and towns, according to state agency
West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in eight different municipalities, according to a report from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. As of Tuesday, the agency said it had found mosquitoes testing positive for the virus at Brush Island Road and High School Lane in Darien, Catamount Road in Fairfield, Civic Center in Greenwich, Keney Park in Hartford, Beaver Pond Park in New Haven, Cove Island and Sleepy Hollow parks in Stamford, Beacon Point in Stratford and Sherwood Island in Westport.
Eyewitness News
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-84 in Plainville shuts down following accident
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - A crash on I-84 in Plainville caused the highway to shut down on Sunday. According to the Department of Transportation (DOT), the highway was shut down between Exits 35 and 36 on I-84 east. Officials with state police say they received reports of a motor vehicle...
Eyewitness News
Man arrested after fleeing crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – State police arrested a man who fled a crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill Monday night. Police said it happened on I-91 north before Exit 24. Euris Tejada, 29, of Rocky Hill, was driving and struck the rear of a Chevrolet that was slowing down, said police.
33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash
A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
Suspect Nabbed For Fleeing Scene Of Fatal Crash In Fairfield, Police Say
A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly fleeing the scene of a deadly crash that left a 26-year-old city man dead. The crash took place in the Town of Fairfield around 7:18 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2 on Kings Highway East. Police received several 911 calls to report a...
Comments / 0