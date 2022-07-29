BELLVILLE’S BREWER TO BE INDUCTED INTO AVCA HALL OF FAME

kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE ISD ANNOUNCED THREE NEW COACHING HIRES
Somerville High School has announced three new coaching hires for the upcoming school year. Yegua alum Alicia Ellis has been named as the Girls Athletic Coordinator and Head Volleyball Coach. Ellis went to Angelina College and also got both her Bachelors and Masters Degrees from the University of Phoenix. She has been teaching and coaching for 16 years.
(hennemusic) Aerosmith have launched their new 50th anniversary archival video series with footage from a pair of 1977 concerts in Houston, TX, which is now available to stream online. The first streaming event in the"50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults" limited-edition series captures the best songs from two nights...
Recently, it was announced that Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is launching his Bourbon & Bonfire party series with the first event planned for this September in Houston, Texas. The event would be an after-party connected to PetSet’s annual “Fierce & Fabulous Soirée.”. This year, PetSet’s event is...
TEXAS, USA — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets, Texans!. The winning numbers for the $1.28 billion prize were 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2. The cash option was $747.2 million. Nobody from Texas bought the jackpot-winning ticket, which was purchased in Illinois. The last time someone won...
For the first time in their history, the Caldwell ISD Board of Trustees has approved the naming of a district facility in honor of a former faculty member. The auditorium at Caldwell High School is being named, “The Lou-Ida Marsh Auditorium.”. Lou-Ida Marsh was the first theatre arts teacher...
Owners of Houston's iconic family-owned operation have had to tell newcomers: "We were here first."
Act fast and join the Air Show Insiders to get in on discounted admission ahead of October’s Wings Over Houston Airshow 2022 at Ellington Field. The high-flying demonstrations of expert pilots, vintage aircraft, and all kinds of other airshow spectacles are on the way this fall for the Wings Over Houston Airshow 2022 at Ellington Field on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30, 2022.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s multi-county educational series for new landowners continues next month. The fourth meeting of the year will take place on Friday, August 19th at the Cat Spring Agriculture Hall. The program’s topic will be horticulture, covering fruit trees, pecans and grapes for small landowners.
As Hugo's celebrates 20 years, Hugo Ortega and Tracy Vaught discuss restaurant's even older history.
Since 2008, Big Star Bar has been a place of community and many, many stories.
THE HOUSTON ASSOCIATION of Realtors, gathering information from the statewide Multiple Listing Services, has noted the “10 Most Expensive Single-Family Home Listings in Texas” for the month of July, ranging in price from $10.5 million to $24.5 million. One H-Town neighborhood — tony River Oaks — is where you’ll find both the Houston homes that made the list, which highlights homes that hit the market in the last 35 days.
From U.S. presidents to celebrities, Tony's has been a go-to spot for fine dining for over half a century.
It's lunchtime in Houston, yet there is seemingly no traffic in the city's urban core. Pedestrians aren't rushing past each other, and few cars dot the city's roads. The more than 2 million people who live in the city have seemingly vanished in the blink of an eye. So, where did everybody go?
Omair Tariq climbed into his gleaming black Tesla Model S one Friday this summer, cued up a ballad by a Pakistani pop singer, and drove from his minimalist white office in prosperous west Houston to a gritty north-side neighborhood, on a mission to explore the links between his past and his present. The founder and CEO of Cart.com, a tech start-up that’s raised nearly $400 million in venture capital, Tariq sold jewelry with his wife some twenty years ago out of flea markets in the Greenspoint area that he was visiting on this sizzling morning. Wearing pointy, buckled dress shoes, artfully faded jeans with an Hermès belt, and a black shirt unbuttoned halfway down his chest, he cut a rakish profile as he walked the windowless halls of the International Market Place, which occupies a yellowish two-story concrete edifice next to a welding school.
Music from the MTV generation super groups will be featured in the fourth and final “Hot Nights, Cool Tunes” concert of the summer tomorrow (Saturday) night in downtown Brenham. The Spicolis will close out the free concert series with a tribute to the pop, rock and dance hits...
1 person killed after a motorcycle collision near Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report. One person was killed following a two-vehicle accident near Bush Intercontinental Airport in north Harris County. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place in the 15600 block of Aldine Westfield Road between Greens Road and Beltway 8 [...]
Cassie Ghaffar and Sandy Nguyen were already plotting for another location soon after they opened their fast-casual Vietnamese restaurant and drive-thru, Saigon Hustle, in February. Now, they have a million dollars to help make it happen. The pair, who also own Ginger Kale in Hermann Park and coffee shop Sunday...
The Real Texas Gun Show will be making its way to Brenham next month. The Gun Show is being held August 27-28 at the Fireman’s Training Center. On Saturday, August 27, the event will run from 9am-5pm. Then, on Sunday, August 28, it runs from 10am-4pm. Admission to the...
8-month-old Anakin hopes to be the next “Chosen One” soon!. He and his six siblings--all named after “Star Wars” characters--were rescued as strays, according to volunteers at the Houston Humane Society. Anakin may be shy at first but will warm up if you be patient. He...
HOUSTON — A 24-year-old Houston man in need of a kidney donor has taken his search to the streets. Victor Robles has been on dialysis for a year and a half. He found out he had kidney failure after he ended up in an emergency room when he cut his finger. Now, he says he’s going to do everything he can to find a donor.
