Slight rain chance today and Saturday, dry and hot next week

We're almost done with July, which means we have about a month and a half left of this intense heat before we start cooling down towards the end of September.

We hit 102° yesterday making it our 33rd triple digit temperature of the year. And unfortunately, we'll most likely hit the triple digits each day over the next 7 days.

It will be a little bit cooler today and tomorrow with high temperatures at or slightly above 100°. Plus, no Heat Advisories will be in effect. And if you're one of the lucky ones today and tomorrow, you'll see an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Best chances would be along and north of Highway 380. Gusty wind and dangerous lightning will be the main threats.

By Sunday, rain chances will be gone as we slowly heat up through next week. We'll reach 101° on Sunday, 102° on Monday and Tuesday, 103° to 104° Wednesday and Thursday.

Photo credit National Weather Service _ Fort Worth

*Yest Rain: 0.00; *Yest High: 102; Low: 84

*Today’s Averages: High: 97; Low: 77

*Record high: 109 (1912); Record low: 67 (1984)

*July rain: 0.00”; July deficit: 1.92"

*2022 Rain: 12.41”; 2021 deficit: 9.80"

*Sunrise: 6:40am; Sunset: 8:29pm

Today: Partly cloudy and hot. A bit more humidity. Scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Greatest chance north of Hwy 380. Threats: Lightning and gusty wind. High: 102. Wind: South 5-10 mph.



Tonight: Clear and warm. Low: 76-83. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph.



Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and hot. Slight chance for a late day storm. Threats: Lightning and gusty wind. High: 101. Wind: South 5-10 mph.



Sunday: Sunny and hot. High: 101.

Monday: Sunny and hot. High: 102.

Tuesday - Thursday: Sunny and continued hot. HIghs: 102 - 104.

