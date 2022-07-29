ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

BBC’s Long-Awaited Update on 2020 Diverse Programming Fund Criticized as ‘Smoke and Mirrors’

By Manori Ravindran
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZSNck_0gxNpwVE00

Click here to read the full article.

The BBC ’s long-awaited update on the progress of a 2020 fund set up to improve diverse content on the public broadcaster has been met with scepticism from some U.K. industry leaders who have called it “smoke and mirrors.”

The BBC’s Creative Diversity Commitment — made in the wake of the renewed Black Lives Matter movement in June 2020 — pledged to spend £100 million ($124 million) of its existing commissioning budget over three years (from April 2021 to March 2024) on diverse and inclusive content, which spans racial representation as well as social mobility and disability. That divides into roughly £33 million a year. (The BBC’s total spend on TV in 2020/2021 was £1.4 billion.)

The fund is intended to apply to a range of genres, and commit the corporation to create content with at least two of the following three priorities : diverse stories and portrayal on-screen; diverse production teams and talent; and diverse-led production companies. (Since April 2021, all new commissions at the BBC have also required at least 20% of off-screen talent to come from under-represented groups.)

The BBC revealed on Thursday that, following the first year of the initiative, it has invested £44 million in supporting a total of 67 TV shows across all genres, to increase diversity and inclusion both on and off air. The corporation is now on track to invest by 2023/24 the full £112 million, of which £100 million will go to TV and £12 million will go to radio.

In the fund’s first year, programs were made by 48 different independent production companies, with 73% of those companies having diverse leadership. The BBC says 10% had never been commissioned by the broadcaster before 2022. In addition, £4 million has been invested in supporting 90 diverse radio commissions.

Among the programs commissioned through the initiative are BBC Three’s “Tonight With Target,” the drama “Then Barbara Met Alan,” “Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star,” documentary “This Girl’s Changed,” “Young, Welsh and…, Bossin’ It” and “Krept and Konan: We Are England.” Other programs highlighted include live coverage of the “Woman’s Super League,” BBC Children’s “Magic Hands – Black History Songs” and “Snaps – Listen, Dad,” BBC Scotland’s “The Bhangra Boss – The Story of DJ Vips,” BBC Arts film “Salt” and the comedy “Dreaming Whilst Black.”

Variety understands that the BBC won’t be issuing an exhaustive list of all the programs commissioned under the fund, as independent production companies were required to submit individuals’ personal data and protected characteristics in order to qualify for the investment, which can’t be legally shared. (The programs named were included only after producers gave the BBC their permission.)

The BBC said its three main criteria (of which two were required to secure a commission) were discussed at the point of the program’s commission and then measured at transmission. This means that shows counted in the first year of the initiative could have been commissioned prior to April 2021, but are retroactively included as part of the initiative.

Some U.K. industry leaders say the BBC’s methods and criteria for the fund fall short of what’s needed to accurately judge true progress for diverse productions.

Simon Albury, chair of the Campaign for Broadcasting Equality, has slammed the fund as “smoke and mirrors” because it doesn’t provide a baseline upon which the expenditure on the criteria for diverse productions can be measured. Indeed, sources indicate that the initiative is the first time a figure has been applied to the spend on diverse productions out of the BBC.

Albury wrote in a July 2020 OpenDemocracy post that the “pick and mix” approach to the criteria also makes it difficult to hone in on specific arenas, such as racial representation, within the commissions.

“The fund is not just about increasing [Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic] BAME employment — it also aims to improve inclusion for those from a lower socio-economic background and those with a disability — all of which are underrepresented in the media and worthy of support,” wrote Albury. “But with such a broad categorisation and targets, combined with no baseline against which to measure progress, the £100 million commitment may make no difference at all.”

Elsewhere, Marcus Ryder, chair of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and Head of External Consultancies for the Lenny Henry Centre For Media Diversity, discussed similar concerns in a lengthy Twitter thread.

Ryder wrote: “The real question is; is £44m progress? The short answer is; we have no idea. We do not know if this is more or less than the number of diverse productions broadcast in 2021, 2020 or even 2019. And I have it on good authority that neither do the BBC.”

Ryder also notes that because some of the shows included were commissioned prior to April 2021, the BBC wasn’t necessarily using money set aside for the fund. “The fact they are counting programmes that were commissioned BEFORE the fund was announced means it is not ‘ringfenced’ money, and they are not even measuring additionality. But it is more of an accounting tool to measure the diversity of the programmes they broadcast,” said Ryder.

A Variety investigation in November 2021 detailed the issues around the stark lack of diverse producers of color in the U.K. Asked how many shows from diverse-led production companies have been ordered since April 2021, a BBC spokesperson said at the time that the public broadcaster was still “identifying programs” that meet the criteria and would provide an update in April 2022.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Global Television Comes of Age

Click here to read the full article. Television’s new international identity was confirmed on both sides of the camera with this year’s Emmy noms. Actors, writers, helmers, producers and below-the-line talent from outside the U.S. have all emerged as global contenders in the annual kudos contest. Be it “Succession,” mentioned in 25 categories; “Ted Lasso,” which received 20 noms; or South Korea’s “Squid Game,” recipient of 14 noms and the first-ever drama series Emmy nominee not in the English language, TV’s international face came to the fore. “Succession” was commissioned by HBO but the show, said to be inspired by the feuding...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Wilds’ Canceled at Amazon Prime Video After Two Seasons

Click here to read the full article. “The Wilds” has been canceled at Amazon Prime Video after two seasons, Variety has confirmed. The drama series revolves around a group of teenage girls who are left stranded on an island following a plane crash — and soon discover that it is all part of a social experiment. The show’s first season launched on Dec. 11, 2020 and Season 2 premiered on May 6. The series starred Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, Sarah Pidgeon, David Sullivan, Troy Winbush, Rachel Griffiths, Charles Alexander, Zack Calderon, Nicholas...
TV SERIES
Variety

Byron Allen’s theGrio Sets Live Programming at NABJ-NAHJ Convention (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Byron Allen’s Black news and entertainment media platform theGrio will present a 90-minute session at the 2022 National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention and career fair, with a focus on the recently-launched theGrio Black Podcast Network (TGBPN) and the Allen Media Group’s acquisition of Black News Channel. The annual NABJ convention, held in collaboration with the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ), begins Aug. 3 in Las Vegas, NV, with theGrio making its presentation on Fri. Aug. 5 at 3:30pm. The live event will begin with Geraldine Moriba, SVP of news and entertainment for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Guardian

Nadine Dorries’s ‘disturbing’ tweets on Sunak condemned by Tory MPs

Conservative MPs have condemned “divisive, disingenuous and disturbing” interventions against Rishi Sunak by the culture secretary, Nadine Dorries, including a tweet showing Sunak wielding a knife at Boris Johnson. Other Conservative ministers have condemned comments by Dorries, a supporter of Liz Truss, about Sunak’s dress sense, after she...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Radio#Bbc Scotland#Bbc Three#Diversity#Uk#Diverse Programming Fund
BBC

Funding for long Covid scandalous, says Scottish Labour

The Scottish government has been criticised over the level of funding it has allocated for the treatment of long Covid. Scottish Labour has described the £10m to be spent over three years as "scandalous". However, ministers insist it will be targeted to where it will make the biggest difference.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Russia 'Running Out of Steam' in Ukraine, UK Spy Chief Says

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia is "running out of steam" in its assault on Ukraine, the chief of Britain's MI6 foreign intelligence agency, Richard Moore, said in a brief comment on social media on Saturday. Moore made the remark "Running out of steam..." above an earlier post on Twitter by Britain's...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
BBC

Travel warnings issued in Leicester ahead of FA Community Shield

Travel warnings have been issued to residents in Leicester as the city prepares to host the FA Community Shield. The match between FA Cup winners Liverpool and Premier League champions Manchester City is being held at the city's King Power Stadium. Leicester is hosting the game while the Women's Euros...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Covid infections on the way down again across the UK

Covid infections are on the way down in the UK, dropping by more than half a million in a week, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures. An estimated 3.2 million people had the virus in the week up to 20 July, compared to 3.8 million the week before.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Neurophysiological correlates of automatic integration of voice and gender information during grammatical processing

During verbal communication, interlocutors rely on both linguistic (e.g., words, syntax) and extralinguistic (e.g., voice quality) information. The neural mechanisms of extralinguistic information processing are particularly poorly understood. To address this, we used EEG and recorded event-related brain potentials while participants listened to Russian pronoun"“verb phrases presented in either male or female voice. Crucially, we manipulated congruency between the grammatical gender signaled by the verbs' ending and the speakers' apparent gender. To focus on putative automatic integration of extralinguistic information into syntactic processing and avoid confounds arising from secondary top-down processes, we used passive non-attend auditory presentation with visual distraction and no stimulus-related task. Most expressed neural responses were found at both early (150 ms, ELAN-like) and late (400 ms, N400-like) phrase processing stages. Crucially, both of these brain responses exhibited sensitivity to extralinguistic information and were significantly enhanced for phrases whose voice and grammatical gender were incongruent, similar to what is known for ERPs effects related to overt grammatical violations. Our data suggest a high degree of automaticity in processing extralinguistic information during spoken language comprehension which indicates existence of a rapid automatic syntactic integration mechanism sensitive to both linguistic and extralinguistic information.
SCIENCE
BBC

Greggs: Police concern over planned 24-hour Leicester Square store

The Met Police has raised concerns about an increase in crime and disorder if the newly opened Greggs in London's Leicester Square is allowed to stay open throughout the night. Plans have been submitted to keep the flagship bakery open 24-hours a day. The bakery chain has offered to use...
ECONOMY
Variety

All the A24 Films Coming to HBO Max in August: ‘Ex Machina,’ ‘Room,’ ‘Amy’ and More

Click here to read the full article. An impressive slate of A24 films are coming to HBO Max next month, including Oscar-winners like 2015’s “Room” and Alex Garland’s directorial debut “Ex Machina.” A total of 28 A24 films will arrive on the streamer on Aug. 1, timed to the studio’s tenth anniversary and marking the largest collection of A24 films made available to stream on the platform. Much of the lineup consists of films released prior to 2016, when A24 was still a distribution house and not yet the full-fledged studio it is today. Some buzzy titles such as “Everything Everywhere All...
MOVIES
Deadline

Netflix Feature Doc Exec Jason Spingarn-Koff Exits

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is making changes in its feature documentary division. Jason Spingarn-Koff, who was responsible for helping Netflix win its first Oscar for short doc The White Helmets, is exiting the streamer. Spingarn-Koff has been with Netflix since 2015 as part of Lisa Nishimura’s documentary team. His departure, along with a couple of other executives in the team, follows a couple of waves of layoffs at Netflix, which has cut around 475 staffers in the last three months. This move came as a result of the slowdown in the company’s revenue growth. In addition to White Helmets,...
TV SERIES
Variety

Locarno Open Doors 2022: Projects, Highlights, Trends

Click here to read the full article. Modern-day production in Argentina lifted off from its new Argentine Cinema, born over 1991-95, in Brazil with Walter Salles’ 1998 “Central Station,” in Mexico from Carlos Reygadas’ 2002 “Japón.” Now, Latin America is seeing second-phase expansion based out of smaller markets, driven by the energies of forward-thinking production companies determined to not just build slates but their national film industries.  In line with the massive new talent focus of many of Locarno’s industry programs –  this year’s Germany First Look with five feature debuts, the Match Me! emerging producer springboard – Open Doors will focus...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

74K+
Followers
57K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy