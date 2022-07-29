www.zacks.com
Dow falls 228 points as retail stocks fall after negative Walmart guidance
July 26 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined Tuesday as retail stocks fell on the heels of a negative earnings outlook from Walmart. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 228.5 points, or 0.71%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.15% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 1.87%. Walmart stock fell...
After-Hours Alert: Why Costco Stock Is Sliding
Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session in sympathy with Walmart Inc WMT, which cut guidance for the second quarter and full fiscal year. Walmart said it revised its outlook as a result of pricing actions aimed to improve inventory levels at Walmart and Sam's...
Flowserve (FLS) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Revenues Slip Y/Y
FLS - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 4 cents from non-recurring items) of 30 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents. The bottom line declined approximately 19% year over year. Supply-chain woes and inflationary pressure hurt performance. Flowserve’s total sales of $882.2 million missed...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Southwest (LUV)
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's...
Is Now the Time to Buy This Dividend King?
The consumer staple had a better-than-expected Q2 for both net sales and diluted earnings per share. The company's dividend should have no issues growing further in the years to come. The stock appears to be sensibly valued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Should Income Investors Buy This Unstoppable Dividend King?
PepsiCo's net revenue and earnings came in ahead of analysts' expectations. The company's dividend should keep growing at a robust rate. The stock's current valuation looks reasonably attractive for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Eastman Chemical (EMN) to Post Q2 Earnings: Factors at Play
EMN - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Jul 28. Benefits of cost and productivity actions and innovation are likely to get reflected in the company’s performance. However, it is likely to have faced challenges associated with raw material, energy and logistics costs in the second quarter.
Top Analyst Reports for Novartis, Duke Energy & Boston Scientific
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Novartis AG (NVS), Duke Energy Corporation (DUK), and Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
What's in Store for Simon Property (SPG) in Q2 Earnings?
SPG - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 results are scheduled to be out on Aug 1 after market close. While the company’s quarterly results are likely to exhibit year-over-year growth in revenues, funds from operations (FFO) per share might have witnessed a marginal decline. In the last reported quarter, this...
Can Marathon (MPC) Q2 Earnings Maintain the Beat Streak?
MPC - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter results on Aug 2. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $9.17 per share on revenues of $33.3 billion. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the independent oil refiner and marketer’s results...
Edison International (EIX) Q2 Earnings Beat, Sales Rise Y/Y
EIX - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents by 4.4%. The bottom line came in line with the year-ago quarter’s earnings. The company recorded GAAP earnings of 63 cents per share compared with the...
Blink Charging (BLNK) Surges 17.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
BLNK - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 17.8% higher at $21.28. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 8.9% gain over the past four weeks. The recent surge in Blink’s share...
Seagen's (SGEN) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q2
SGEN - Free Report) reported a loss of 73 cents per share in the second quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 82 cents. The company had reported a loss of 47 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues in the second...
For Amazon Stock, There's Only 1 Number That Matters
Amazon stock surged on its second-quarter earnings report. Though it reported a loss in e-commerce, profits in its cloud business jumped 36%. The company expects revenue growth to accelerate in the third quarter, and the stock appears to be on the road to recovery. You’re reading a free article with...
Is Most-Watched Stock Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Worth Betting on Now?
CSCO - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this seller of routers, switches, software and services...
Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Margins Up
EW - Free Report) delivered second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 63 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure, however, declined 1.6% year over year. Our model projected an adjusted EPS of 64 cents in Q2. GAAP EPS was 65 cents in the quarter compared...
Charter Communications (CHTR) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y
CHTR - Free Report) delivered second-quarter 2022 earnings of $8.80 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.2% and our estimate of $7.71 per share. The reported figure surged 66.4% year over year. Revenues of $13.598 billion increased 6.2% on a year-over-year basis, owing to the Internet, mobile and...
3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in August
AbbVie ranks as one of the best-performing Dividend Aristocrats this year. Abbott continues to deliver strong growth and will probably benefit if there's another COVID-19 wave. PepsiCo's business is largely insulated from inflation -- a big plus in the current environment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Are Investors Undervaluing Humana (HUM) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
Amazon says sales are picking up following a big Prime Day
Amazon’s growth has slowed down in recent quarters after surging during the pandemic, but the company is expecting things to pick up soon. In its second quarter earnings release on Thursday, Amazon said that its net sales grew just 7 percent year over year but that they’ll go up by an estimated 13 to 17 percent in the third quarter — which will account for sales from the company’s massive Prime Day shopping extravaganza.
