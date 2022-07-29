Allegiance Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (ABTX) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $16.4 million.

The Houston-based bank said it had earnings of 80 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $65.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $60.2 million, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $59.4 million.

Allegiance Bancshares shares have risen almost 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 19% in the last 12 months.

