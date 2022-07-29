ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colgate-Palmolive: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $603 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 72 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $4.48 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.36 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CL

Comments / 0

