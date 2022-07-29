Blachem: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW HAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) _ Balchem Corp. (BCPC) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $29.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New Hampton, New York-based company said it had profit of 92 cents.

The chemical company posted revenue of $236.7 million in the period.

Blachem shares have declined 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCPC