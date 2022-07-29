The Best Hudson Valley Spots to Take Your Dog for a Swim

943litefm.com
Watch Bear Break Into Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, NY
Mark this down as something the Hudson Valley doesn't see every day. If you've been paying close attention, or live in Dutchess County (more specifically the Fishkill/Beacon area), you would know that there has been a black bear spotted almost every week for the last month or so. A bear...
Beagles Saved From “Horrible” Breeding Facility Come to Wappingers Falls, NY
A group of adoptable dogs with a harrowing backstory will be heading to the Hudson Valley and will be up for adoption in August. At the beginning of July a story broke that made national headlines that had pet lovers heartbroken. About 4,000 beagles were saved from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia according to Associated Press. The facility, Envigo RMS, would breed beagles for scientific research.
Top 5 Favorite Hudson Valley Hot Dog Spots
We've got the Top 5 Hudson Valley Hot Dog Spots. According to National Day Calendar, National Hot Dog Day celebrates a summertime staple on a bun annually on the third Wednesday in July. There are so many great hot dog choices right here in the Hudson Valley, NY area, and we had one of the biggest responses to any food poll we have ever done when we asked the Hudson Valley what their favorite go-to hot dog spot was in the area.
The 5 Ultimate Places to Go Rockhounding in the Hudson Valley
Are you clicking on this article because you are like "What in the heck is rockhounding?" Maybe not, maybe you are a world class aficionado when it comes to this hobby, pastime, can we call it a sport?. So for the rest of the world that doesn't know, what is...
Birds Of Prey Event To Be Held In The Hudson Valley New York
The Hudson Valley is home to many birds of prey. Look to the skies on any given day and you will see birds that scour the ground from lofty heights in order to find their next meal. The bald eagle is one bird everyone enjoys catching a glimpse of as...
Favorite Hudson Valley Area Waterparks
We've got the top 5 popular Hudson Valley area waterparks. Oh, the lazy, hazy days of summer. Spending time with the family at the local waterpark is always a fun way to cool down during a heatwave of record high temps. According to National Day Calendar, National Waterpark Day is celebrated annually on July 28. We asked the Hudson Valley what their favorite, area waterpark was and have compiled a top 5 list.
Useful: 4 Places for the Best Shrimp & Grits in the Hudson Valley
As you go around the Hudson Valley, you start having a craving for something, what do you do? Do you ask your friends? Do you look online to find who 'has the best?' With the price of everything increasing, and your needing to make sure that you get what you pay for doing a bit of research in advance does pay off.
Popular Hyde Park, NY BBQ Spot For Sale
A popular barbeque restaurant in Hyde Park has permanently closed its doors. Was driving up rt 9G over this past weekend and noticed the Butchy's BBQ sign had been removed from the building, revealing the former Firehouse Cafe sign, and a for sale sign hanging in the window reading: FOR SALE /LEASE RESTAURANT OR CAFE BAR AND KITCHEN along with a telephone number to call.
4 Things We Love About Washingtonville, NY
Orange County is home to many things including one village that is bursting at the seams with history. Was Washingtonville Named After our First President?. According to Krista who texted us, "before it was called Washingtonville, it was called "Little York" and "Matthews Field," and then the name was changed to Washingtonville". She told us that the name change to Washingtonville was done to honor the first president of the United States, George Washington. According to Wikipedia, the first president was said to have come through Washingtonville and watered his horse at a trough which was located under an elm tree in the center of the village.
Relaxing Things To Do In August In The Hudson Valley New York
August is here and it feels like the summer is going so fast. There is still plenty of time to get out and enjoy things happening in the Hudson Valley before summer is over. I have found some events you might want to put on your calendar. Some of the...
Plan to redevelop site in Beacon where celebrities once recuperated
A company that operates upscale inns and spas at Rhinebeck and Skaneateles in New York state and Plymouth, Massachusetts, along with a standalone spa in Albany wants to build a new inn and spa in Beacon. The Mirbeau Companies has applied for approval to build The Mirbeau Inn & Spa Beacon as part of a master plan for the 64-acre Tioronda Estate. The site includes the historic Howland Mansion and former Craig House sanitarium, where it is said celebrities such as Truman Capote, Marilyn Monroe and Jackie Gleason recuperated from various problems ranging from alcohol abuse to depression.
What’s Next: Popular Fishkill Restaurant Announces Closing
A new beginning for one of the area's best steakhouses and seafood restaurants. Last year we told you that the folks that own and operate Hudson's Ribs & Fish in Fishkill had sold the restaurant to new owners. At the time of the sale, it was announced that the new owners would be keeping the legendary "Hudson's" name when they officially took over but it looks like that has changed.
Burn Bans Are Back! Here’s What You Need to Know
Each year in March, New York State puts burn bans in place to protect areas like the Hudson Valley from wildfires and air pollution. Generally, they end on May 14th, but high temperatures and dry conditions are leading some towns to re-instate the bans. Burn Bans in New York State.
Guide Dog, Fighting For Life, Travels To NY For Treatment
A guide dog from Massachusetts who has been dubbed the "Goodest Girl in STEM" on TikTok is in need of help as she fights for her life in New York. O'Hara was hospitalized after she was diagnosed with meningitis encephalitis with inflammatory brain lesions earlier in July. She initially sought treatment in New York City and is now getting care back in her native area right outside Boston.
NY’s Most Eclectic Home For Sale! Animal Statues? Wait, There’s More!
In the town that I grew up in there was one house that we all knew. Even though I never met the home owner we would talk about the wood shingle siding complimented by pink shutters and a pink front door. The lady of the house also drove around town in a pink Cadillac, yes like the song. This home was the talk of our town but nothing compared to the one I just discovered here in New York State.
Be the First Person Ever to Buy this New Paltz House
Live in an amazingly historical home in the heart of the Hudson Valley. Be The first people to ever buy this 240-year-old plus home that has only ever been occupied by multiple generations of one family. Have you ever wanted to live in a spot where local lures and history...
focusmediausa.com
Cool Down With Fun Water Activities in Orange County, N.Y.! Whether Swimming, Kayaking, Canoeing or Flyboarding, Summer Adventure in Orange County Begins on the Water
ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. (July 25, 2022) – Escaping summer heat and finding adventure is easy in Orange County, N.Y. Visit one of its majestic rivers or scenic lakes for a swim, a cruise or a paddleboarding, kayaking or canoe excursion. If you are feeling adventurous, consider hydroflying on a Flyboard on Greenwood Lake. It is prime time for enjoying the region’s clean water and natural scenic gifts.
Enjoy Some Of The World’s Largest Goat Statues Here In Upstate New York
If you love goats, you won't want to miss these goats located in Upstate New York in the Sharon Springs region. Commissioned by Beekman 1802 in conjunction with the nearby Klinkhart Hall Arts Center, a new art display in is bringing goat fans of all ages to celebrate at the historic Beekman Farm.
SP: 3 Drove Drunk on New York State Thruway in Hudson Valley
Two of the people arrested were allegedly driving three times over the legal limit of intoxication. The other driver is accused of driving drunk with two children in the car. In just over 24 hours three drivers were caught allegedly driving drunk on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley.
This New York Campground is Truly One-Of-A-Kind
Upstate New York is full of resorts and gorgeous places to camp where you can get away from it all and be surrounded by beautiful scenery. The Eastwind Hotel in Windham bridges together the best of both worlds when it comes to camping. Their unique collection of cabins and suites features rustic outdoor charm while also providing ample access to amenities so you can enjoy your time in the mountains luxuriously.
