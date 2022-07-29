Here's what was trending in Pennsylvania during the month of July

www.fox43.com
Related
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric Town
Pennsylvania is home to many small towns and cities, each with their own individual charm and characteristics–a big part of what makes this state so special. Some however, are much stranger than others.
The most Unique Theme Park in Pennsylvania is a Hidden Gem
Spending a day at a theme park is one of the best ways to enjoy summer. Pennsylvania offers an array of different parks from water rides to roller coasters, however, no park is as unique as this hidden gem located in Gettysburg.
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania's Most Beautiful Beaches
Although Pennsylvania is a landlocked state, there is no shortage of beautiful beaches here. From the gorgeous Lake Erie to the smaller lakes and reservoirs surrounded by forests and nature preserves, beaches in PA are known for their pristine waters, unlimited water activities, and lush green backdrops.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS News
Tornado watch issued for parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio. The watch has been issued through 7 a.m. for several northern counties in Pennsylvania and a few eastern Ohio counties. Watches mean there are ingredients in the atmosphere that could lead to...
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East Coast
U.S. News and World Report has released their 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast for 2022-2023 this summer and their findings are based on data from 150 of the most populous regions in the country. They look at value for money, the surrounding job markets, and quality of life to determine which towns and cities are the best places to live.
This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit
The Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market is one of the largest open markets in the state of New York. Located in Dutchess County, Stormville is just a short drive away from NYC, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
The Clearest Lake in Pennsylvania is almost too Beautiful to be Real
Pennsylvania lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. PA is actually home to over 2,000 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Raystown Lake is known for having the clearest water.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania on July 27th
This month a well-known restaurant chain will be opening its newest location in Pennsylvania. The popular burger chain, Five Guys, is opening a new location in Newtown, Pennsylvania, on July 27, 2022.
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United States
The deli was brought to the United States in the late 19th century by Jewish European immigrants. They usually specialized in bringing high-quality meats and other foreign prepared foods to the community.
Five charming small towns in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the PlanetWare website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting or you're looking for some decent places in Pennsylvania to move to, you might want to put these charming small towns on your list.
This Pennsylvania Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in The Country
Sunflower season is upon us. Every summer, between late July and August, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Pennsylvania's Most Scenic Backroads
Adventure awaits along Pennsylvania's most scenic roads. Roll down the windows, let the wind rustle your hair, and take in all the natural beauty on these 6 backroad drives. You'll be able to explore glistening lakes, rolling hills, and lush forests all from the comfort of your car. Keep reading to learn more about some of the best backroads in PA.
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0