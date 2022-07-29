ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Bloomin’ Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $63.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for non-recurring costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The owner of Outback Steakhouse and other casual dining spots posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

Bloomin’ Brands expects full-year earnings to be $1.11 to $1.22 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.4 billion to $4.45 billion.

Bloomin’ Brands shares have declined nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLMN

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy This Blue Chip Dividend Stock

General Mills beat analyst estimates for net sales and earnings in the fourth quarter. The company's dividend payout ratio makes its 3% dividend yield quite safe. The stock is trading at a sensible valuation for its quality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Should Income Investors Buy This Unstoppable Dividend King?

PepsiCo's net revenue and earnings came in ahead of analysts' expectations. The company's dividend should keep growing at a robust rate. The stock's current valuation looks reasonably attractive for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Enbridge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Enbridge Inc. (ENB) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $466.2 million. The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Check Point: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $173.6 million. The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had profit of $1.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.64 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Business Markets Analysis#Business Industry#Linus Business#Bloomin Brands Inc#Zacks Investment Research#Outback Steakhouse#Automated Insights#Blmn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
InvestorPlace

Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Pops on Record Profits

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) stock is rising on Friday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. The big news from that earnings report is adjusted earnings per share of $4.14. That’s well above the $3.89 per share that Wall Street was expecting. Also, it’s a significant jump from the $1.10 per share reported in the second quarter of 2021.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Honeywell Stock Gains After Q2 Earnings Beat, 2022 Sales Outlook Boost As Aerospace Impresses

Honeywell International (HON) - Get Honeywell International Inc. Report posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Thursday, while lifting its full-year sales forecast, thanks in part to impressive gain in the industrial group's commercial aerospace division. Honeywell said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in June were pegged at $2.10 per...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Procter & Gamble Stock Slides After Narrow Q4 Profit Miss, Muted Outlook

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) - Get Procter & Gamble Company (The) Report posted modestly softer-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Friday, while hinting to currency and inflationary pressures in the months ahead, even as its overall consumer brand sales topped Street forecasts. Procter & Gamble said core earnings for the three...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Harley-Davidson: Q2 Earnings Insights

Harley-Davidson HOG reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harley-Davidson beat estimated earnings by 30.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.12. Revenue was down $66.00 million from the same period last...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Global Payments, Mosaic And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday ahead of earnings reports from several big companies, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Global Payments Inc. GPN to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $2.07...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
488K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy