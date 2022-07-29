ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) _ Graham Corp. (GHM) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $676,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Batavia, New York-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The maker of vacuum and heat-transfer equipment posted revenue of $36.1 million in the period.

Graham expects full-year revenue in the range of $135 million to $150 million.

