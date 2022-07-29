ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
P&G: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $3.05 billion.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $1.21 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The world’s largest consumer products maker posted revenue of $19.52 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.39 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PG

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

