Rain, river levels prompt cancellation of Friday's Live on the Levee

What happened around the area? Recapping this past week’s weather
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — On your typical week, sometimes you have relaxed and calming weather days. But this past week, Mother Nature showed us that she can also have her intense ones. This past week, roughly from July 25th, 2022 to Friday, July 29th, proved to be an active week thanks in part due to […]
Charleston Christmas Parade to return Dec. 8 with nighttime start
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — One of the most popular area holiday events, the Charleston Christmas Parade, will be returning for another nighttime celebration. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced in a news release Friday that this year’s parade is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Charleston’s...
SEVERE WEATHER WARNING for parts of Tri-State
A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for the following locations in the Tri-State area: Boyd County, Kentucky Southeastern Lawrence County, Ohio West Central Cabell County, West Virginia Northwestern Wayne County, West Virginia This warning will remain in effect until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. Heavy rain will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban […]
Efforts underway addressing flooding risk in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Multiple agencies are working together on addressing the risk of flooding in Huntington. The group — which consists of the U.S. Small Business Administration, FEMA, the West Virginia Emergency Management Division and local officials — is drafting short-term, mid-range and long-term solutions addressing flooding in the Fourpole Creek watershed. The effort follows flooding in the Enslow Park and Southside neighborhoods in May.
Broadband internet project underway in Logan, Mingo counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Construction of a new broadband internet project involving Appalachian Power has begun, in which the effort focuses on expanding services to more than 13,000 homes and businesses in Logan and Mingo counties. The $61.3 million effort will involve the installation of more than 400 miles of...
National Park expressway traffic increasing at Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va.—Thanks to the dramatic increase in visitation to America's newest national park, motor vehicle traffic in and around Fayetteville is building remarkably, leading officials and business leaders to recommend exploring safety measures that could include traffic signals. Sharon Rynard, whose commercial property on US-19 sees some of the...
Huntington Area Fun Pass offers discounts this summer
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can enjoy the city of Huntington this summer without breaking the bank. Anna Adkins from the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their summer fun pass. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of...
Powerhouse near Beckley found eligible for national register
RALEIGH, W.Va.—A landmark industrial building near Beckley, West Virginia, has been determined to be eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. The former powerhouse for the Raleigh Coal & Coke Company—perhaps best known for the swastika motif that decorates its trim—was found eligible based on its architectural and industrial importance, according to Cody Straley of the State Historic Preservation Office.
West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
Gilbert Creek community slammed hard by flash flooding
Despite intervals of heavy rainfall over the last several days, as of July 27 most areas of Mingo County had so far been spared of any major flooding. According to the National Weather Service in Charleston, the heaviest bands of rainfall have either tracked to the northern or southern ends of the county, and to date have left central locations of the county like Williamson relatively unscathed.
Repairs made to Turnpike tollbooths after Friday unsuccessful squeeze attempt
CHELYAN, W.Va. — Traffic was back to normal on the West Virginia Turnpike for weekend motorists after a Friday accident damaged a pair of tollbooths. A big truck with a wide load headed south failed to squeeze through one of the more narrow lanes at the Chelyan toll plaza in Kanawha County and upended two booths.
Willie Nelson to perform at Paramount Arts Center
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A country music legend is headed to Ashland, Kentucky. David Miller from Paramount Arts Center stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their upcoming concert, featuring Willie Nelson and family. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
W.Va. law enforcement donates cruisers to Ky. police department
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Law enforcement agencies in West Virginia are donating retired vehicles to the Whitesburg Police Department in Kentucky. Officers there lost at least seven cruisers to devastating flooding last week, according to a social media post from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Boone County deputies...
Welded West Virginia sculpture unveiled at the Raleigh County Courthouse
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A new welded sculpture entitled ‘Raleigh County, West Virginia’ was unveiled at the courthouse Friday. The Raleigh County Assessor and the county commission were joined by the sculpture’s creators, the faculty and staff at New River Community and Technical College, to hold the unveiling ceremony for it in the courthouse conference room.
Community leaders in Rand prepare students for the upcoming school year
RAND, W.Va. (WCHS) — Community leaders are working to help students with their return to school in Kanawha County. The Rand Community Center hosted a backpack giveaway Saturday evening and volunteers planned an evening of fun for families still on summer vacation. The annual back-to-school bash has been a...
Flash flooding threat continues through early Tuesday
CHARLESTON, WVa. — SUNDAY EVENING UPDATE:. After a very wet first half of the day, showers have tapered off quite a bit heading into Sunday evening. Although a few spots are still dealing with high water in Floyd and Pike counties. A flood warning is in effect for Floyd and Pike counties until 9:30 p.m. Sunday evening.
Car hits South Charleston business
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A business is rebuilding after their building was hit by a car Friday. It happened in South Charleston near C Street and 4th Ave. The driver of the car refused treatment at the scene.
Nearly 100 vehicles or more expected to roll in for Beckley’s annual Summer Car and Bike Show
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Cars and bikes of many kinds of makes and models filled the streets of downtown Beckley Saturday evening. The city’s Summer Car and Bike Show made its annual return. The local Shade Tree Car Club partnered up with the city to help make it happen.
Kanawha Falls is new hotspot for catching variety of lunkers
Kanawha Falls offers anglers a chance to catch different kinds of fish and plenty of them. That’s according to Mark Scott, assistant chief fisheries biologist in Charleston, urges anglers to head for Kanawha Falls at Glen Ferris near Gauley Bridge. “The New and the Gauley rivers come together to...
Flood conditions affect homes, roads in Fayette, Greenbrier counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — High water conditions has left some Fayette and Greenbrier County residents on edge as the threat of flash flooding remains for most of the state through Friday. Trouble came up fast in Scarbro Wednesday as floodwaters hit areas of Fayette County. Daylight brought a clearer...
