Charleston, WV

Rain, river levels prompt cancellation of Friday's Live on the Levee

By JEFF MORRIS
wchstv.com
 2 days ago
wchstv.com

wchstv.com

Charleston Christmas Parade to return Dec. 8 with nighttime start

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — One of the most popular area holiday events, the Charleston Christmas Parade, will be returning for another nighttime celebration. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced in a news release Friday that this year’s parade is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Charleston’s...
WOWK 13 News

SEVERE WEATHER WARNING for parts of Tri-State

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for the following locations in the Tri-State area: Boyd County, Kentucky Southeastern Lawrence County, Ohio West Central Cabell County, West Virginia Northwestern Wayne County, West Virginia This warning will remain in effect until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. Heavy rain will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban […]
BOYD COUNTY, KY
Metro News

Efforts underway addressing flooding risk in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Multiple agencies are working together on addressing the risk of flooding in Huntington. The group — which consists of the U.S. Small Business Administration, FEMA, the West Virginia Emergency Management Division and local officials — is drafting short-term, mid-range and long-term solutions addressing flooding in the Fourpole Creek watershed. The effort follows flooding in the Enslow Park and Southside neighborhoods in May.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Broadband internet project underway in Logan, Mingo counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Construction of a new broadband internet project involving Appalachian Power has begun, in which the effort focuses on expanding services to more than 13,000 homes and businesses in Logan and Mingo counties. The $61.3 million effort will involve the installation of more than 400 miles of...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wvexplorer.com

National Park expressway traffic increasing at Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va.—Thanks to the dramatic increase in visitation to America's newest national park, motor vehicle traffic in and around Fayetteville is building remarkably, leading officials and business leaders to recommend exploring safety measures that could include traffic signals. Sharon Rynard, whose commercial property on US-19 sees some of the...
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Huntington Area Fun Pass offers discounts this summer

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can enjoy the city of Huntington this summer without breaking the bank. Anna Adkins from the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their summer fun pass. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wvexplorer.com

Powerhouse near Beckley found eligible for national register

RALEIGH, W.Va.—A landmark industrial building near Beckley, West Virginia, has been determined to be eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. The former powerhouse for the Raleigh Coal & Coke Company—perhaps best known for the swastika motif that decorates its trim—was found eligible based on its architectural and industrial importance, according to Cody Straley of the State Historic Preservation Office.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Mingo Messenger

Gilbert Creek community slammed hard by flash flooding

Despite intervals of heavy rainfall over the last several days, as of July 27 most areas of Mingo County had so far been spared of any major flooding. According to the National Weather Service in Charleston, the heaviest bands of rainfall have either tracked to the northern or southern ends of the county, and to date have left central locations of the county like Williamson relatively unscathed.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Repairs made to Turnpike tollbooths after Friday unsuccessful squeeze attempt

CHELYAN, W.Va. — Traffic was back to normal on the West Virginia Turnpike for weekend motorists after a Friday accident damaged a pair of tollbooths. A big truck with a wide load headed south failed to squeeze through one of the more narrow lanes at the Chelyan toll plaza in Kanawha County and upended two booths.
WSAZ

Willie Nelson to perform at Paramount Arts Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A country music legend is headed to Ashland, Kentucky. David Miller from Paramount Arts Center stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their upcoming concert, featuring Willie Nelson and family. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
ASHLAND, KY
wchstv.com

W.Va. law enforcement donates cruisers to Ky. police department

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Law enforcement agencies in West Virginia are donating retired vehicles to the Whitesburg Police Department in Kentucky. Officers there lost at least seven cruisers to devastating flooding last week, according to a social media post from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Boone County deputies...
WHITESBURG, KY
woay.com

Welded West Virginia sculpture unveiled at the Raleigh County Courthouse

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A new welded sculpture entitled ‘Raleigh County, West Virginia’ was unveiled at the courthouse Friday. The Raleigh County Assessor and the county commission were joined by the sculpture’s creators, the faculty and staff at New River Community and Technical College, to hold the unveiling ceremony for it in the courthouse conference room.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Flash flooding threat continues through early Tuesday

CHARLESTON, WVa. — SUNDAY EVENING UPDATE:. After a very wet first half of the day, showers have tapered off quite a bit heading into Sunday evening. Although a few spots are still dealing with high water in Floyd and Pike counties. A flood warning is in effect for Floyd and Pike counties until 9:30 p.m. Sunday evening.
WSAZ

Car hits South Charleston business

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A business is rebuilding after their building was hit by a car Friday. It happened in South Charleston near C Street and 4th Ave. The driver of the car refused treatment at the scene.
Lootpress

Kanawha Falls is new hotspot for catching variety of lunkers

Kanawha Falls offers anglers a chance to catch different kinds of fish and plenty of them. That’s according to Mark Scott, assistant chief fisheries biologist in Charleston, urges anglers to head for Kanawha Falls at Glen Ferris near Gauley Bridge. “The New and the Gauley rivers come together to...

