SOS Strong near $30,000 and climbing

WIBW
Bike ride held to support two-year-old girl
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka community came out to support a two-year-old girl who recently had a kidney transplant. Bikers rode out to Harveyville to Hell Rayzor’s Roadhouse Sports Bar, who helped organize the ride. “She rocked it. We went through a little bit of a bumpy road...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence mother reflects on joy in choice to end a pregnancy to center her daughter and herself
Before she got an abortion last year, Bulaong Ramiz said she never saw herself as someone who would do so. But when the time came, she chose herself and her daughter, who she needed to focus on. Now, she said she supports the right to choose more passionately than ever...
KVOE
Demolition starts at former Hornets Pointe building
Demolition is taking the weekend off but will likely resume Monday on the former Hornets Pointe apartment complex. Demolition is in the early stages, and as of the weekend, much of the second floor had been brought down. City commissioners approved the demolition in early July after fire essentially destroyed...
KVOE
Audio – Thursday – 07-28-22
Newsmaker: USD 253 Emporia Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder will discuss staffing issues, budgetary matters and enrollment trends. Newsmaker 2: Emporia Police Master Patrol Officer Jaffar Agha and Officer JT Klaurens are in studio for this months J&J show.
KVOE
Friends of 4H Dinner kicks off Lyon County Fair
The annual kickoff to the Lyon County Fair brought a lot of people to the Fairgrounds Anderson Building on Thursday. The Friends of 4H dinner filled the building with people and with food before the event schedule begins Friday with the dog, hand pet and cat show. 4H participant Garland Hanlin was glad to have a chance to thank a lot of 4H supporters.
KVOE
Primeaux back on Lyon County Crime Stoppers’ Felony Friday list
Less than 10 days after he was sentenced for stealing items from the Lee Beran Recreation Center, John Paul Primeaux is wanted again by local law enforcement. Lyon County Crime Stoppers has put Primeaux back on its Felony Friday list on suspected probation revocation, which means there is a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.
Search continues for Kansas murder suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 16 shooting continue asking the public for help to locate a Kansas felon. Just after 9:30 p.m. July 16, police were dispatched to report of a shooting in the 900 Block of SW 8th Street in Topeka, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell.
Geary County Booking Photos July 29
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes...
Riley County Arrest Report July 29
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MATTHEW SLOAN SPOONER, 37, Manhattan, Probation Violation; Bond $750. JOSEPH CLAYTON HAWTHORNE, 19, Fort Riley, Battery on LEO; Physical contact with county or...
KVOE
ELECTION: Political sign theft, damage reports remain low
As the primary election officially draws near, there have been complaints of either theft or damage to political signs. Reports to Emporia Police have been minimal this election cycle. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says there have been less than 20 reports of theft or criminal damage since June 1....
KVOE
Work ongoing for Project Playscape baseball complex
Ongoing issues with supplies, labor and weather have not done any favors to Project Playscape as the group works to finish a new baseball complex in Americus. Spokesperson Britney Hinrichs says plans for a grand opening Saturday had to be changed as a result. The plan has included two new...
Suspect arrested after double homicide in Lawrence, Kansas
A man is in the Douglas County Jail after two people were shot and killed and the suspect shot at law officers overnight in Lawrence, Kansas.
Woman stripped at gunpoint, left on rural Kan. road after robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated robbery and asking the public for help to locate two suspects identified as Nicole R. A. Fox, 41, and London D. Pike, 20, both of Topeka. Just after 8p.m. July 16, sheriff's deputies were dispatched for an unknown problem in the...
Residents warned: Another scam in Kansas; no discount on utilities
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Some utility billing customers have reported receiving a call offering a $25 discount on City utility services, according to the city of Lawrence social media page. The city warned residents, "This is not an offer from the City of Lawrence. It is a scam to get your...
lawrencekstimes.com
Two killed in overnight Lawrence shootings; suspect arrested
A 53-year-old man and a 43-year-old man are dead after shootings in two Lawrence homes early Sunday. Lawrence police arrested a suspect who they believe was responsible after a chase on Kansas Highway 10. They allege that the man fired shots at an officer from the car window during the pursuit, according to a news release from the department Sunday morning.
WAW elementary school in Emporia won’t close, Board finds alternative
EMPORIA (KSNT) – Major budget issues led to a conversation about temporarily closing William Allen White Elementary in the Emporia Public Schools District. Earlier in July, the school board voted against closing the school, hoping stop-gap measures will prevent overspending. Allison Anderson-Harder explains, that when she started as interim superintendent in November of 2020, the […]
WIBW
Kansans urged to report eye irritation following visits to Perry restaurant
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Mysterious eye and skin irritation reported after visiting Perry Bar and Grill has the KDHE asking residents to report their symptoms. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has opened a joint investigation with the Jefferson Co. Health Department to uncover the circumstances leading to reports of residents who have suffered eye or skin irritation after they visited Perry Bar and Grill.
WIBW
KS Army National Guardsmen prepare for Middle East deployment
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Soldiers with the Kansas Army National Guard are preparing to say goodbye to their families. A deployment ceremony was held Friday at Washburn Rural High School. 350 soldiers filed into the school’s gym, of those, 243 are being deployed for the first time. In his...
Inside Look at the Walmart Fulfillment Center
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The largest Walmart Fulfillment Center in Kansas celebrated its one year anniversary with a ribbon cutting today. The new facility employs nearly 400 people, which surpasses the original goal of 300. Associates take orders from Walmart’s website, where the items are then picked, packed and shipped directly to customers. Debbie Parkhill, the […]
UPDATE: 47-year-old Olathe man last seen Wednesday found deceased
The Olathe Police Department reports a 47-year-old man last seen at his home in Olathe on Wednesday has been found dead and no foul play is suspected.
